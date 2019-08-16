World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Sunflower oil kills 2 in Russia's Ulyanovsk

Society » Real life stories print

Two people died in the Ulyanovsk region of Russia after they allegedly consumed homemade sunflower oil.

Sunflower oil kills 2 in Russia's Ulyanovsk. 63770.jpeg

Seven people with similar symptoms of food poisoning have been hospitalised in the city of Ulyanovsk during the recent several days. Two of the patients are underaged individuals. The children's lives are out of danger.

Law-enforcement agencies investigate the version of food poisoning, as it is believed that the patients consumed homemade sunflower oil (vegetable oil). All of the patients are either colleagues or relatives, and all of them consumed one and the same oil.

The victims suspect that there was rat poison in the oil. The oil was made by a pensioner, who had received sunflower seeds from a resident of the Samara region. The pensioner made many bottles of sunflower oil from the seeds, and then distributed the bottles between his relatives and friends and kept some for himself.

According to most recent reports, two of the patients have already died, while six others remain in severe condition.

It is believed that the sunflower seeds, from which the oil was made, had been stored in a hangar that had been treated with rat poison. The amount of poisonous oil may reach 600 liters.

Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Don't give up, Fight the Good Fight
Columnists
The Axis of Eternity
Columnists
Support white supremacy: Watch the NFL
News All >
Last materials
Russia's S-400 systems still active in Syria
Don't give up, Fight the Good Fight
Russia develops world's fastest helicopter
The Axis of Eternity
Airbus A321 miracle crash landing: The latest
Russian scientists test mysterious 'nuclear batteries'
Birds crash into Airbus A-321 during takeoff in Moscow
Arduous "walk to freedom" in Western Sahara
Support white supremacy: Watch the NFL
Angela Merkel holds Russia responsible for INF Treaty demise
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Americas
WWIII the only option to reboot the world?

The financial bubble is big enough already, so there is either all or nothing. They have no other choice, so we can see the confrontation growing, they have been cornered. Sanctions will continue

WWIII the only option to reboot the world?
Russia deploys strategic Tu-160 bombers near US borders
Former USSR
Russia deploys strategic Tu-160 bombers near US borders
Disasters, catastrophes
Russian scientists test mysterious 'nuclear batteries'
Former USSR
Su-27 chase NATO's F-18 away from Russian Defense Minister's plane
Europe
Angela Merkel holds Russia responsible for INF Treaty demise

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds Russia responsible for the termination of the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles (INF Treaty)

Angela Merkel holds Russia responsible for INF Treaty demise
Russia deploys strategic Tu-160 bombers near US borders
Former USSR
Russia deploys strategic Tu-160 bombers near US borders
Disasters, catastrophes
Aftermath of arms depot explosions in Russia: One killed, 33 injured
Americas
WWIII the only option to reboot the world?
Americas
WWIII the only option to reboot the world?

The financial bubble is big enough already, so there is either all or nothing. They have no other choice, so we can see the confrontation growing, they have been cornered. Sanctions will continue

WWIII the only option to reboot the world?
Aftermath of arms depot explosions in Russia: One killed, 33 injured
Disasters, catastrophes
Aftermath of arms depot explosions in Russia: One killed, 33 injured
Former USSR
Su-27 chase NATO's F-18 away from Russian Defense Minister's plane
Americas
Electoral Defeat for Ruling Argentinian Fascist Regime
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Don't give up, Fight the Good Fight Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Contributor submission The Axis of Eternity Contributor submission Inna Novikova WWIII the only option to reboot the world? Inna Novikova
Comments
Russia's S-400 systems still active in Syria
Russia develops world's fastest helicopter
Support white supremacy: Watch the NFL
Russia deploys strategic Tu-160 bombers near US borders
WWIII the only option to reboot the world?
Airbus A321 miracle crash landing: The latest
Electoral Defeat for Ruling Argentinian Fascist Regime
Russian scientists test mysterious 'nuclear batteries'
Protests in Russia not going to fade
Russia deploys strategic Tu-160 bombers near US borders
Support white supremacy: Watch the NFL
Support white supremacy: Watch the NFL
Protests in Russia not going to fade
Recession and revolution in Russia: Discussions start now
China wants to beat USA and Russia in development of stealth fighter jets
Electoral Defeat for Ruling Argentinian Fascist Regime
Electoral Defeat for Ruling Argentinian Fascist Regime
Russia may boycott 2020 Tokyo Olympics because of Kuril Islands
Russia may boycott 2020 Tokyo Olympics because of Kuril Islands
Russian scientists test mysterious 'nuclear batteries'
Moscow names one reason for which it can give Crimea back to Ukraine
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.