World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Man sentenced to 5 years for tweeting death threats against children

Society » Real life stories print

A Moscow court sentenced blogger Vladislav Sinitsa, a financial manager who lives in the Moscow region, to five years in a colony. The court thus found the blogger guilty of calling for violence  against law-enforcement officers' children after clashes with security forces during protest actions in Moscow. Vladislav Sinitsa was persecuted for the message that he tweeted under the moniker of  Max Steklov on July 31. According to prosecutors, the blogger urged "a wide range of individuals to commit unlawful violence against children of law enforcement officers."

Man sentenced to 5 years for tweeting death threats against children. 63826.jpeg

The message in question was a response to the question of whether it was appropriate to de-anonymise law-enforcement officers. "They'll take a look at happy family photos, study the geolocation, and then a child of a brave law-enforcement officer simply will not come home from school one day. Instead, the officer will receive a mail package - a CD with a snuff video on it," the blogger tweeted.

The blogger said that he did not call for violence against specific people and their children, but only allowed such a possibility. He said that his words were misinterpreted as the message that he posted did not contain any verbs of imperative mood. Sinitsa's lawyer said that the tweet was part of the blogger's reflection of a situation that could take place conceivably.

The court brought down the sentence two days after the blogger was arrested. The judge decided that Sinitsa "committed acts to incite hatred or enmity, to humiliate dignity of a person or a group of people on grounds of gender, racial, ethnic, language, origin, religious discrimination, including with the use of media outlets or information and telecommunication networks, including the Internet, containing a threat of violence.

Representatives of the Russian Federal National Guard Troops Service (Rosgvardia) said that the service was satisfied with the sentence.

Vladislav Sinitsa will appeal the verdict.

Topics blogger children violence police state law-enforcement officers
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
How Angela Merkel interferes in Italian political issues
Asia
Kazakhstan: Crossing the bridge between past and future
Americas
People in Russia and USA have similar problems
News All >
Last materials
Man sentenced to 5 years for tweeting death threats against children
Russian Mi-38 helicopter shows better results with US engines
British pound sterling hits lowest vs. US dollar in three years
Russia blasts Boris Johnson for his remarks about USSR's role in WWII
How Angela Merkel interferes in Italian political issues
Beslan hostage remembers how he woke up in a body bag
Kazakhstan: Crossing the bridge between past and future
People in Russia and USA have similar problems
Russia's Air Force One: Ilyushin Il-96-300, the Flying Fortress
So you think you want to save the world
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Real life stories
Russia's Air Force One: Ilyushin Il-96-300, the Flying Fortress

Russia's Air Force One - the airplane flown by President Vladimir Putin - is the Ilyushin Il-96-300. This is a long-range passenger aircraft that can fly without landing for as long as 13,000 km

Russia's Air Force One: Ilyushin Il-96-300, the Flying Fortress
Monster Hurricane Dorian
Planet Earth
Monster Hurricane Dorian
Columnists
So you think you want to save the world
Americas
People in Russia and USA have similar problems
Americas
People in Russia and USA have similar problems

Russia can indeed learn something both from Americans and from the USA as a state. Perhaps we could start from the grass root level

People in Russia and USA have similar problems
Russia's Air Force One: Ilyushin Il-96-300, the Flying Fortress
Real life stories
Russia's Air Force One: Ilyushin Il-96-300, the Flying Fortress
Planet Earth
Monster Hurricane Dorian
Former USSR
Beslan hostage remembers how he woke up in a body bag
Former USSR
Beslan hostage remembers how he woke up in a body bag

Stas Bokoev, a hostage, who survived the terrorist attack in Beslan when he was 14 years old, said that he woke up in a bag for dead bodies after the storm of the building

Beslan hostage remembers how he woke up in a body bag
Russia's Air Force One: Ilyushin Il-96-300, the Flying Fortress
Real life stories
Russia's Air Force One: Ilyushin Il-96-300, the Flying Fortress
Americas
People in Russia and USA have similar problems
Columnists
So you think you want to save the world
Contributor submission How Angela Merkel interferes in Italian political issues Contributor submission Lyuba Lulko People in Russia and USA have similar problems Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Nuclear accident mystery: Burevestnik missile could explode under the water Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Creating Peace in Kashmir
How Angela Merkel interferes in Italian political issues
Russian girl dies after being sucked into pool pipe in Turkey
Russian Mi-38 helicopter shows better results with US engines
Russia blasts Boris Johnson for his remarks about USSR's role in WWII
People in Russia and USA have similar problems
People in Russia and USA have similar problems
Russia's Air Force One: Ilyushin Il-96-300, the Flying Fortress
Russia's Air Force One: Ilyushin Il-96-300, the Flying Fortress
Beslan hostage remembers how he woke up in a body bag
Russia blasts Boris Johnson for his remarks about USSR's role in WWII
British pound sterling hits lowest vs. US dollar in three years
Russia blasts Boris Johnson for his remarks about USSR's role in WWII
Kazakhstan: Crossing the bridge between past and future
Russian girl dies after being sucked into pool pipe in Turkey
Ukraine forces Russia to lose goodwill spirit in releasing Ukrainian sailors
Russian Northern Fleet discovers five islands in the Arctic
Russian soldier who served in Syria blows up military unit
Russian soldier who served in Syria blows up military unit
Russian girl dies after being sucked into pool pipe in Turkey
People in Russia and USA have similar problems
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.