Russian actress dying of multiple organ failure syndrome

The condition of 48-year-old Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk is getting worse. The actress was diagnosed with multiple organ failure syndrome, when vital organs begin to fail one after another. Multiple organ failure is a terminal stage of a serious illness, including last stages of cancer. The syndrome may also be a consequence of developing sepsis. A similar situation was observed with Russian pop singer Zhanna Friske, who died as a result of the same diagnosis in June 2015, and then with singer Yulia Nachalova, who died in March of this year.

In August of this year, Anastasia Zavorotnyuk stopped participating in theatre performances. Soon afterwards, it was reported that the actress was diagnosed with the last stage of brain cancer (glioblastoma). On September 13, it became known that Zavorotnyuk was rushed to hospital in an extremely serious condition. The actress was introduced into a medical coma in one of Moscow clinics; she was connected to an artificial lung ventilation machine.

Some time later, due to her constant connection to mechanical lung ventilation, the actress was diagnosed with pneumonia. A part of the actress's body is paralyzed. On September 14, doctors allegedly stopped therapy due to a threat to the patient's life.

Anastasia Zavorotnyuk's current condition most likely indicates that she is going through the third stage of a pathological process, when the human brain does not have enough power to control internal organs. Doctors believe that the illness that the Russian actress is suffering from has affected her hypothalamus - a part of the brain that is responsible for the work of glands of internal secretion. All systems of the body fail to work properly. The liver and the kidneys fail too, which leads to severe intoxication of the body.

Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, a Russian theatre, film and TV actress, has played 29 theatre roles. She is most famous in Russia for her role at "My Fair Nanny" television sitcom. She has also hosted a number of popular TV shows, like "Kitchen for Dummies", "Dancing with the Stars", "Dancing on Ice" and others.