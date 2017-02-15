Champions League Round of Sixteen
Tonight the Champions League round of 16 kicked off with Benfica vs. Dortmund (1-0) and Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona (4-0). Benfica will have to put on a perfect display in Germany, while PSG seems to have wrapped up the tie in the first leg. How can a team that lost 4-0 come back with five without answer?
Benfica (Portugal) 1 Dortmund (Germany) 0
Mitroglou 48
Three goal attempts for Benfica in the first half, against Dortmund's four and in the second, one against an astonishing ten. Conclusion: Dortmnund was all over Benfica, gave away the goal instead of clearing the ball and missed a penalty. With a ball possession of 65% to 35%, the Germans saw far more of the game, but those who put the ball in the net...
PSG (France) 4 Barcelona (Spain) 0
Di Maria 18, 55
Draxler 40
Cavani 72
Photo: Por Alvesgaspar - Obra do próprio, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=25970565
First legs
Wednesday February 15
Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Arsenal (England)
Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Napoli (Italy)
Tuesday February 21
Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Atlético Madrid (Spain)
Manchester City (England) vs. Monaco (France)
Wednesday February 22
FC Porto (Portugal) vs. Juventus (Italy)
Sevilla (Spain) vs. Leicester City (England)
Europa League Round of 32
First Legs Thursday February 16
Krasnodar (Russia) vs. Fenerbahçe (Turkey)
Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) vs. Fiorentina (Italy)
KAA Gent (Belgium) vs. Tottenham Hotspur (England)
Celta (Spain) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)
FC Astra Giurgiu (Romania) vs. KRC Genk (Belgium)
Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel) vs. Besiktas (Turkey)
Manchester United (England) vs. Saint-Étienne (France)
Legia (Poland) vs. Ajax (Netherlands)
Rostov (Russia) vs. Sparta Praha (Czech Republic)
Olympiacos (Greece) vs. Osmanlispor (Turkey)
Ludogorets (Bulgaria) vs. Kobenhavn (Denmark)
PAOK (Greece) vs. Schalke (Germany)
Villarreal (Spain) vs. Roma (Italy)
Anderlecht (Belgium) vs. Zenit (Russia)
Athletic Bilbao (Spain) vs. APOEL (Cyprus)
The competitions so far
Champions League Matchdays 1 to 6
Europa League Matchdays 1 to 6
