Pravda.ru

News » Society

Champions League Round of Sixteen

15.02.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Champions League Round of Sixteen. 59788.jpeg

Champions League Round of Sixteen

Tonight the Champions League round of 16 kicked off with Benfica vs. Dortmund (1-0) and Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona (4-0). Benfica will have to put on a perfect display in Germany, while PSG seems to have wrapped up the tie in the first leg. How can a team that lost 4-0 come back with five without answer?

 

Benfica (Portugal) 1 Dortmund (Germany) 0

Mitroglou 48

Three goal attempts for Benfica in the first half, against Dortmund's four and in the second, one against an astonishing ten. Conclusion: Dortmnund was all over Benfica, gave away the goal instead of clearing the ball and missed a penalty. With a ball possession of 65% to 35%, the Germans saw far more of the game, but those who put the ball in the net...

PSG (France) 4  Barcelona (Spain) 0

Di Maria 18, 55

Draxler 40

Cavani 72

Photo: Por Alvesgaspar - Obra do próprio, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=25970565

First legs

Wednesday February 15

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Arsenal (England)

Real Madrid (Spain) vs.  Napoli (Italy)

Tuesday February 21

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Atlético Madrid (Spain)

Manchester City (England) vs. Monaco (France)

Wednesday February 22

FC Porto (Portugal) vs. Juventus (Italy)

Sevilla (Spain) vs. Leicester City (England)

Europa League Round of 32

First Legs Thursday February 16

Krasnodar (Russia) vs. Fenerbahçe (Turkey)

Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) vs. Fiorentina (Italy)

KAA Gent (Belgium) vs. Tottenham Hotspur (England)

Celta (Spain) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

FC Astra Giurgiu (Romania) vs. KRC Genk (Belgium)

Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel) vs. Besiktas (Turkey)

Manchester United (England) vs. Saint-Étienne (France)

Legia (Poland) vs. Ajax (Netherlands)

Rostov (Russia) vs. Sparta Praha (Czech Republic)

Olympiacos (Greece) vs. Osmanlispor (Turkey)

Ludogorets (Bulgaria) vs. Kobenhavn (Denmark)

PAOK (Greece) vs. Schalke (Germany)

Villarreal (Spain) vs. Roma (Italy)

Anderlecht (Belgium) vs. Zenit (Russia)

Athletic Bilbao (Spain) vs. APOEL (Cyprus)

 

The competitions so far

Champions League Matchdays 1 to 6

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/07-12-2016/136367-champions_six-0/

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/08-12-2016/136372-fc_porto-0/

Europa League Matchdays 1 to 6

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/09-12-2016/136378-zenit_krasnodar-0/

 


Сute baby elephant - football player
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help
Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help
Italian geopolitical analyst Marco Carlo predicted the collapse of Ukraine in 2017
Who killed Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona?
Who killed Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona?
The body of 51-year-old leader of the Ku Klux Klan Frank Ancona, was found in a river in the US state of Missouri
Russia to test hypersonic Zircon missiles earlier than originally planned Russia to test hypersonic Zircon missiles earlier than originally planned

Video

Society

Hollywood wants to distort truth about Kursk submarine disaster?
Hollywood wants to distort truth about Kursk submarine disaster?
Russia to ban electronic cigarettes and hookahs
Russia to ban electronic cigarettes and hookahs
Putin and Trump to fight for Nobel Peace Prize?
Putin and Trump to fight for Nobel Peace Prize?
Should there be time limit to report sexual assault?
Should there be time limit to report sexual assault?
Scents and sensitivity
Scents and sensitivity
Champions League Round of Sixteen
Champions League Round of Sixteen

Popular photos

World

Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help
Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help
Trump s perestroika: The making of a super president
Trump's perestroika: The making of a super president
Ukrainian Armed Forces work on major offensive on Donbas
Ukrainian Armed Forces work on major offensive on Donbas
Estonia warns Russia may attack NATO in 2017
Estonia warns Russia may attack NATO in 2017
Former chief of Ukrainian intelligence tells of large-scale operation against Russia
Former chief of Ukrainian intelligence tells of large-scale operation against Russia
OSCE blames Kiev for genocide in Donbass
OSCE blames Kiev for genocide in Donbass

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service