Champions League Round of Sixteen

Tonight the Champions League round of 16 kicked off with Benfica vs. Dortmund (1-0) and Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona (4-0). Benfica will have to put on a perfect display in Germany, while PSG seems to have wrapped up the tie in the first leg. How can a team that lost 4-0 come back with five without answer?

Benfica (Portugal) 1 Dortmund (Germany) 0

Mitroglou 48

Three goal attempts for Benfica in the first half, against Dortmund's four and in the second, one against an astonishing ten. Conclusion: Dortmnund was all over Benfica, gave away the goal instead of clearing the ball and missed a penalty. With a ball possession of 65% to 35%, the Germans saw far more of the game, but those who put the ball in the net...

PSG (France) 4 Barcelona (Spain) 0

Di Maria 18, 55

Draxler 40

Cavani 72

First legs

Wednesday February 15

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Arsenal (England)

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Napoli (Italy)

Tuesday February 21

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Atlético Madrid (Spain)

Manchester City (England) vs. Monaco (France)

Wednesday February 22

FC Porto (Portugal) vs. Juventus (Italy)

Sevilla (Spain) vs. Leicester City (England)

Europa League Round of 32

First Legs Thursday February 16

Krasnodar (Russia) vs. Fenerbahçe (Turkey)

Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) vs. Fiorentina (Italy)

KAA Gent (Belgium) vs. Tottenham Hotspur (England)

Celta (Spain) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

FC Astra Giurgiu (Romania) vs. KRC Genk (Belgium)

Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel) vs. Besiktas (Turkey)

Manchester United (England) vs. Saint-Étienne (France)

Legia (Poland) vs. Ajax (Netherlands)

Rostov (Russia) vs. Sparta Praha (Czech Republic)

Olympiacos (Greece) vs. Osmanlispor (Turkey)

Ludogorets (Bulgaria) vs. Kobenhavn (Denmark)

PAOK (Greece) vs. Schalke (Germany)

Villarreal (Spain) vs. Roma (Italy)

Anderlecht (Belgium) vs. Zenit (Russia)

Athletic Bilbao (Spain) vs. APOEL (Cyprus)

The competitions so far

Champions League Matchdays 1 to 6

