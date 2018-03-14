World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Champions: Bayern and Barça

Society

Champions: Bayern and Barça

Champions: Bayern and Barça. 62149.jpeg

Bayern eliminated Besiktas, who fought hard and gave the best they could but in the world of international soccer these days there are only Goliaths, no Davids. In the other game, Barça blew away Chelsea 2-0.

Besiktas 1              Bayern 3 First Leg 0-5  Aggregate 1-8

Vagner Love 59   Thiago Alcântara 18, Gökhan Könül 46 (o.g.), Wagner 84

  

  

Barcelona 3 Chelsea 0 First Leg 1-1 Aggregate: 4-1

Messi 3, 63

Dembélé  20

  

March 13

Manchester United 1 Sevilla 2 First Leg 0-0 Aggregate 1-2

R. Lukaku 84 Ben Yedder 74, 78

  

Roma 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 First Leg 1-2

Dzeko 52

  

  

March 7

Manchester City 1 Basel 2 First Leg 4-0 Aggregate 5-2

Jesus 8 Elyounoussi 17, M. Lang 71

Tottenham 1 Juventus 2 First Leg 2-2 Aggregate 3-4

Son 39          Higuaín 64, Dybala 67

Champions League: Liverpool, Real Madrid

Liverpool overcame FC Porto after a 0-0 home draw, FC Porto rueing the home drubbing 0-5 in the first leg, the fruit of Liverpool's pressing and the fact that these days soccer equals wallets, wallets equal soccer. Real did what they have always done, Cristiano Ronaldo.

March 6

Liverpool 0 FC Porto 0  First Leg 5-0 Aggregate 5-0

Paris SG 1 Real Madrid 2 First Leg 1-3 Aggregate 2-5

Cavani 71       Ronaldo 51

Casemiro 80

  

  

  

  

First Legs

Wednesday February 21

Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Roma 1

Ferreyra 52               Cengiz Ünder 41

Fred 71

Sevilla 0 Manchester United 0

Second Leg March 13

Tuesday February 20

Bayern 5 Besiktas 0

  

Müller 43, 66

Coman 53

Lewandowski  79, 88

  

Chelsea 1 Barcelona 1

Willian 62  Messi 75

Second Leg March 14

Wednesday February 14

Real Madrid 3 Paris SG 1

                         Rabiot 33

Ronaldo 45 (p) 83

Marcelo 86

FC Porto 0 Liverpool FC 5

                  Mane 25, 53, 85

                  Salah 29

       Firmino 89

Second Leg March 6

Tuesday February 13

Basel 0 Manchester City 4

             Gündogan 14, 53; Bernardo Silva 18; Agüero 23

The scoreline speaks for itself. Guardiola has established his tiki-taka at City and his belief that ball possession means that the other team has to work harder and run faster and exhaust themselves, then becoming physically and emotionally destroyed with the defeat, is making its mark in the Premiership and for City, the first time in Europe. The team to beat.

Juventus 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2

Higuain (2,9 pen) Kane 35, Eriksen 71

62 per cent ball possession for Spurs, game-maker Eriksen

Spurs are on a roll

Second Leg March 7

Champions League

  

According to the UEFA club coefficients, the following clubs should pass to the last 8: Manchester City, Bayern München, Barcelona, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, FC Porto, Real Madrid.

Club - Country - UEFA Ranking

Basel (Switzerland) 18 v. Manchester City (England) 8

Bayern München (Germany) 3 v. Besiktas (Turkey) 23

Chelsea (England) 12 v. Barcelona (Spain) 2

Juventus (Italy) 5 v. Tottenham Hotspur (England) 19

Sevilla (Spain) 7 v. Manchester United (England) 11

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 15 v. Roma (Italy) 25

FC Porto (Portugal) 9 v. Liverpool (England) 31

Real Madrid (Spain) 1 v. PSG (France) 6

Europa League Round of 16 First Legs

Three games, three defeats for Russian clubs. CSKA has it all to do away in France, scoring two without reply, Lokomotiv has to score four without reply at home, Zenit has only to score one against Leipzig.

Matches played on March 8 and 15

First Leg

Milan (Italy) 0 Arsenal (England) 2

Dortmund (Germany) 1 Salzburg (Austria) 2

CSKA Moskva (Russia) 0 Lyon (France) 1

Atlético (Spain) 3 Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia) 0

Sporting CP (Portugal) 2 Plzen (Czech Republic) 0

Marseille (France) 3 Athletic (Spain) 1

Leipzig (Germany) 2 Zenit (Russia) 1

Lazio (Italy) 2 Dinamo Kyiv (Ukraine) 2

Europa League Round of 16

Matches played on March 8 and 15

Milan (Italy) Arsenal (England)

Dortmund (Germany) Salzburg (Austria)

CSKA Moskva (Russia) Lyon (France)

Atlético (Spain) Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia)

Sporting CP (Portugal) Plzen (Czech Republic)

Marseille (France) Athletic (Spain)

Leipzig (Germany) Zenit (Russia)

Lazio (Italy) Dinamo Kyiv (Ukraine)

Photo: Por funnydae - 039 men at work_ UEFA 2009, Rome _ мужская работа_ УЕФА 2009, Рим, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7017865

Previous games in both competitions

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/27-02-2018/140194-one_week_uefa-0/

  

Photo Por https://www.flickr.com/photos/apasciuto/ - https://www.flickr.com/photos/apasciuto/4862849741/, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11103531

 

Topical Analytics
Europe
Ultimatum to Putin: where does May want to go?
Politics
Russia and USA start new arms race in space to down satellites
Columnists
The Skripal Affair, the whole truth and skullduggery
Readers' top
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Accidental photo proves Hitler's suicide
If USA strikes Syrian government troops, Russia will strike back
Putin speaks about hijacked plane, reasons for Kursk submarine disaster and Russian heroes
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Europe
Russia and UK on the verge of war

Sergei Skripal was convicted 12 years ago, and it just so happens that Russia had to wait for 12 years to do it on the eve of the presidential election

Russia and UK on the verge of war
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Politics
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Real life stories
Accidental photo proves Hitler's suicide
Politics
If USA strikes Syrian government troops, Russia will strike back
Europe
Russia and UK on the verge of war

Sergei Skripal was convicted 12 years ago, and it just so happens that Russia had to wait for 12 years to do it on the eve of the presidential election

Russia and UK on the verge of war
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Politics
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Real life stories
Accidental photo proves Hitler's suicide
Europe
UK and Russia kick off major battle in decades
Politics
If USA strikes Syrian government troops, Russia will strike back

Russia has reliable information about the efforts that terrorists have been taking recently to stage the use of chemical weapons

If USA strikes Syrian government troops, Russia will strike back
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Conflicts
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Europe
UK tries hard to strip Russia of World Cup 2018 after Skripal poisoning
Politics
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Costantino Ceoldo Ultimatum to Putin: where does May want to go? Costantino Ceoldo Dmitry Sudakov Russia and USA start new arms race in space to down satellites Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Skripal Affair, the whole truth and skullduggery Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
UK and Russia kick off major battle in decades
UK and Russia kick off major battle in decades
UK and Russia kick off major battle in decades
Stephen Hawking: 'Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change'
The Skripal Affair, the whole truth and skullduggery
Theresa May to expel Russian diplomats after Moscow ignores her ultimatum
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
The Skripal Affair, the whole truth and skullduggery
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
The Skripal Affair, the whole truth and skullduggery
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Russia and UK on the verge of war
UK tries hard to strip Russia of World Cup 2018 after Skripal poisoning
Russia and UK on the verge of war
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed