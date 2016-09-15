Champions League: Away draw for CSKA

CSKA Moskva came away from Leverkusen with a useful 2-2 draw. Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund looked impressive with 4-0 and 6-0 wins, while new boys Leicester City went to Bruges and won by three goals without reply. Agüero replied to Messi's hat-trick yesterday. Sporting nearly surprised Real.

Groups EFGH played on Wednesday and Matchday 1 is over

Group E

Bayer Leverkusen 2 CSKA Moskva 2

Mehmedi 9 Dzagoev 36, Eremenko 38

Hakan Çalhanoglu 15

Tottenham 1 Monaco 2

Alderweireld 45 Bernard Silva 15, Lemar 31

Group F

Real Madrid 2 Sporting CP 1

Ronaldo 89 Bruno César 48

Morata 90+4

Legia 0 Dortmund 6

Götze 7, Papastathopoulos 15, Bartra 17, R. Guerreiro 51, Castro 76

Aubameyang 87

Group G

Club Brugge 0 Leicester City 3

Albrighton 5, Mahrez 29, 61 (pen.)

FC Porto 1 Kobenhavn 1

Otávio 13 Cornelius 52

Group H

Lyon 3 Dinamo Zagreb 0

Tolisso 13, Ferri 49, Cornet 57

Juventus 0 Sevilla 0

Yesterday's games

Groups ABCD played on Tuesday night in Matchday 1 of the Champions League. An excellent result for Arsenal away in Paris, spectacular performances from Bayern münchen and FC Barcelona, scoring twelve goals between them without reply. A bad start for Russian team Rostov.

Group A is all drawn on one point apiece, with two away draws for Arsenal at Paris Saint-Germain and Ludogorets in Switzerland, Basel. The match in Kyiv between Dinamo and Napoli in Group B was sewn up by half-time, Milik getting both of the Italians' goals after Garmash fired the home side ahead. In the other Group B match in Lisbon, Talisca, on loan from Benfica to Besiktas, gave Benfica some of their own medicine, shooting the winner home on 90+3 after Cervi put the hosts ahead - it is common for Benfica to score goals well after the 90 minutes has passed.

In Group C, a thunderstorm put off the match between Manchester City and Borussia Moenchengladbach to tonight; in the other game Barcelona thrashed Celtic seven nil, with a hat-trick from Messi. In Group D, Atlético got a valuable away victory at PSV while Bayern thrashed Russian side Rostov 5-0.

Group A

PSG 1 Arsenal 1

Cavani 1 Alexis Sánchez 78

Basel 1 Ludogorets 1

Steffen 1 Jonathan Cafú 45

Group B

D. Kyiv 1 Napoli 2

Garmash 26 Milik 36, 45+2

Benfica 1 Besiktas 1

Cervi 12 Talisca 90+3

Group C

Barcelona 7 Celtic 0

Messi 3, 27, 60

Neymar 50

Iniesta 59

Suárez 75,88

Manchester City v. Borussia Moenchengladbach playing tonight (thunderstorm)

Group D

PSV 0 Atlético 1

Saúl Ñíguez 43

Bayern München 5 Rostov 0

Lewandowski 28 (pen.)

Kimmich 53,60

Müller 45+2

Bernat 90

Champions League 2016-2017

The Groups, the schedules, the results and the scorers from the beginning to the end of the season.

The Groups

Group A Arsenal FC (England) FC Basel 1893 (Switzerland) Paris Saint-Germain (France) PFC Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria)

Group B Besiktas JK (Turkey) FC Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) SL Benfica (Portugal) SSC Napoli (Italy)

Group C Celtic FC (Scotland) FC Barcelona (Spain) Manchester City FC (England) VfLBorussia Moenchengladbach (Germany)

Group D Club Atlético de Madrid (Spain) FC Bayern München (Germany) FC Rostov (Russia) PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Group E AS Monaco FC (France) Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Germany) PFC CSKA Moskva (Russia) Tottenham Hotspur FC (England)

Group F Borussia Dortmund (Germany) Legia Warszawa (Poland) Real Madrid CF (Spain) Sporting Clube de Portugal (Portugal)

Group G Club Brugge KV (Belgium) FC Kobenhavn (Denmark) FC Porto (Portugal) Leicester City FC (England)

Group H GNK Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) Juventus (Italy) Olympique Lyonnais (France) Sevilla FC (Spain)

Total: 32 clubs

4 clubs competing: England, Germany, Spain

3 clubs: France, Portugal

2 clubs: Italy, Russia

1 club: Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Netherlands, Poland, Scotland, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine

The schedule

Group Phase

Matchday 1 September 13/14 Finished

Matchday 2 September 27/28

Matchday 3 October 18/19

Matchday 4 November 1/2

Matchday 5 November 22/23

Matchday 6 December 6/7

Round of 16

First Legs February 14/15 21/22

Second Legs March 7/8 14/15

Quarter-finals

First Legs April 11/12

Second Legs 18/19

Semi-Finals

First Legs May 2/3

Second Legs May 9/10

Final June 3

The venue for this year's final is Cardiff, Wales, UK - at Cardiff's National Stadium

Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey

Pravda.Ru

Sports Editor

timothy.hinchey@gmail.com

Twitter: TimothyBHinchey

Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey specialized in long distance running as a teenager and in 1974, at 16 years of age, achieved a time of 13.30.01 in the five thousand meters and a year later, a time of 28.00.21 in the ten thousand meters in regional competitions, however he chose not to enter competitive sport and preferred to play football (Soccer), handball, tennis, judo, Krav Maga, table tennis and badminton in his free time. Today at 58 years of age, he continues to play the same sports as a participant and maintains an active interest in all modalities as a spectator and commentator, beginning and ending each day with a routine of TaiJi.