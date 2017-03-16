Champions League: Monaco knocks out Manchester City

The last eight are Juventus, Leicester City, Atlético (Madrid), Monaco, Dortmund, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich

Tuesday March 14

Juventus 1 FC Porto 0

Dybala 42 pen

First Leg Porto 0 Juventus 2 Aggregate: FC Porto 0 Juventus 3

Leicester 2 Sevilla 0

Morgan 27

Albrighton 54

First Leg Sevilla 2 Leicester City 1 Aggregate Leicester City 3 Sevilla 2

Wednesday March 15

Atlético 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0

First Leg Leverkusen 2 Atlético 4 Aggregate: Atlético 4 Leverkusen 2

Monaco 3 Manchester City 1

Mbappé 8 Sané 71

Fabinho 29

Bakayoko 77

First Leg City 5 Monaco 3 Aggregate: 6-6 Monaco wins on away goals

Wednesday March 8

Dortmund 4 Benfica 0

Aubameyang 4, 61, 85

Pulišić 59

First Leg Benfica 1 Dortmund 0 Aggregate: Dortmund 4 Benfica 1

Aubameyang managed to do in Germany what he threatened to do in Lisbon. This time there was no doubt as to which was the best team.

Barcelona 6 Paris Saint-Germain 1

Luis Suárez 3 Cavani 62

Kurzawa 40 og

Messi 50 (P)

Neymar 88, 90+1 (P)

Sergi Roberto 90+5

On 95 minutes Barcelona won the tie. 66 per cent ball possession to 34 for the visitors, translated into 17 shots against 7 describes what has been described as the greatest turnaround in soccer history.

First Leg PSG 4 Barcelona 0 Aggregate: Barcelona 6 PSG 5

Played Tuesday March 7

Arsenal FC 1 Bayern Munich 5

Walcott 20 Lewandowski 55 (pen.) Robben 68, Douglas Costa 78, Vidal 80, 85

First Leg Bayern 5 Arsenal 1 Aggregate: Arsenal 2 Bayern 10

An aggregate of 2 to 10 says it all.

Napoli 1 Real Madrid 3

Mertens 24 Ramos 52, Mertens 57 (og) Morata 90+1

First Leg Real 3 Napoli 1 Aggregate: Napoli 2 Real Madrid 6

How FC Porto is going to come back from 2-0 down at home in the city of Oporto in Portugal against Juventus in Turin is a question that the Porto coach Nuno Espírito Santo (Holy Spirit) has the right to answer. Throughout history, the Holy Spirit has done more incredible things. Leicester City, 1-2 away. But can Ranieri pull it off?

FC Porto 0 Juventus 2

Pjaca 72, Dani Alves 74

A disgrace and a massacre. It is difficult to understand FC Porto at times. It is a team studded with international players, it is a club which has been intercontinental champion more than once, has won all the trophies in football in Portugal, in Europe and in the world, has the President who has won more trophies than any other in history and enters a game against Juventus almost apologetically. FC Porto today is a Sutton United without the pie-eating second goal-keeper. Only because he doesn't have the guts. Either FC Porto goes to Italy and wins 2-0 or 3-1 or else... shitcanned from the annals of soccer history, relegated to a has-been.

Sevilla 2 Leicester City 1

Sarabia 25 Vardy 73

Correa 62

Vardy, who else? Hidden all season, last year's champion steals a goal seventeen minutes from time. Can Sevilla come away from England with less than a 1-0 defeat? A ressurgent Vardy and a stable striking force may make the difference if Ranieri can actually launch the same team for two consecutive games.

Manchester City (England) 5 Monaco (France) 3

Sterling 26 Falcao 32, 61

Agüero 58, 71 Mbappé 40

Stones 77

Sané 82

Monaco had more shots at goal, 16 to eight, both with 6 on target although City had a ball possession of 62 per cent to 38.

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 2 Atlético Madrid (Spain) 4

Bellarabi, 48 Saúl Ñíguez 17, Griezmann 25

Savic (og) 68 Gameiro pen. 59, Torres 86