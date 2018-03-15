Europa League Round of 16: CSKA through

OK now let us see a campaign to exclude CSKA because someone said that someone saw someone doing something odd, no seriously, when someone was going somewhere strange on some date, don't know where or when but er...

Second Leg

Arsenal (England) 3 Milan (Italy) 1 Agg. 5-1

Salzburg (Austria) 0 Dortmund (Germany) 0 Agg. 2-1

Lyon (France) 2 CSKA Moskva (Russia) 3 Agg. 3-3 CSKA wins on away goals

Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia) 1 Atlético (Spain) 5 Agg. 1-8

Plzen (Czech Republic) 2 Sporting CP (Portugal) 1 Agg. 2-3

Athletic (Spain) 1 Marseille (France) 2 Agg. 2-5

Zenit (Russia) 1 Leipzig (Germany) 1 Agg. 2-3

Dinamo Kiev 0 Lazio (Italy) 2 Agg. 2-4

Matches played on March 8 and 15

Previous games in both competitions

Champions: Bayern and Barça

Bayern eliminated Besiktas, who fought hard and gave the best they could but in the world of international soccer these days there are only Goliaths, no Davids. In the other game, Barça blew away Chelsea 2-0.

Besiktas 1 Bayern 3 First Leg 0-5 Aggregate 1-8

Vagner Love 59 Thiago Alcântara 18, Gökhan Könül 46 (o.g.), Wagner 84

Barcelona 3 Chelsea 0 First Leg 1-1 Aggregate: 4-1

Messi 3, 63

Dembélé 20

March 13

Manchester United 1 Sevilla 2 First Leg 0-0 Aggregate 1-2

R. Lukaku 84 Ben Yedder 74, 78

Roma 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 First Leg 1-2

Dzeko 52

March 7

Manchester City 1 Basel 2 First Leg 4-0 Aggregate 5-2

Jesus 8 Elyounoussi 17, M. Lang 71

Tottenham 1 Juventus 2 First Leg 2-2 Aggregate 3-4

Son 39 Higuaín 64, Dybala 67

Champions League: Liverpool, Real Madrid

Liverpool overcame FC Porto after a 0-0 home draw, FC Porto rueing the home drubbing 0-5 in the first leg, the fruit of Liverpool's pressing and the fact that these days soccer equals wallets, wallets equal soccer. Real did what they have always done, Cristiano Ronaldo.

March 6

Liverpool 0 FC Porto 0 First Leg 5-0 Aggregate 5-0

Paris SG 1 Real Madrid 2 First Leg 1-3 Aggregate 2-5

Cavani 71 Ronaldo 51

Casemiro 80

First Legs

Wednesday February 21

Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Roma 1

Ferreyra 52 Cengiz Ünder 41

Fred 71

Sevilla 0 Manchester United 0

Second Leg March 13

Tuesday February 20

Bayern 5 Besiktas 0

Müller 43, 66

Coman 53

Lewandowski 79, 88

Chelsea 1 Barcelona 1

Willian 62 Messi 75

Second Leg March 14

Wednesday February 14

Real Madrid 3 Paris SG 1

Rabiot 33

Ronaldo 45 (p) 83

Marcelo 86

FC Porto 0 Liverpool FC 5

Mane 25, 53, 85

Salah 29

Firmino 89

Second Leg March 6

Tuesday February 13

Basel 0 Manchester City 4

Gündogan 14, 53; Bernardo Silva 18; Agüero 23

The scoreline speaks for itself. Guardiola has established his tiki-taka at City and his belief that ball possession means that the other team has to work harder and run faster and exhaust themselves, then becoming physically and emotionally destroyed with the defeat, is making its mark in the Premiership and for City, the first time in Europe. The team to beat.

Juventus 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2

Higuain (2,9 pen) Kane 35, Eriksen 71

62 per cent ball possession for Spurs, game-maker Eriksen

Spurs are on a roll

Second Leg March 7

Champions League

According to the UEFA club coefficients, the following clubs should pass to the last 8: Manchester City, Bayern München, Barcelona, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, FC Porto, Real Madrid.

Club - Country - UEFA Ranking

Basel (Switzerland) 18 v. Manchester City (England) 8

Bayern München (Germany) 3 v. Besiktas (Turkey) 23

Chelsea (England) 12 v. Barcelona (Spain) 2

Juventus (Italy) 5 v. Tottenham Hotspur (England) 19

Sevilla (Spain) 7 v. Manchester United (England) 11

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 15 v. Roma (Italy) 25

FC Porto (Portugal) 9 v. Liverpool (England) 31

Real Madrid (Spain) 1 v. PSG (France) 6

Previous games in both competitions

