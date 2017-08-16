Tragedy in Madeira: 13 crushed to death by falling tree

13 people died on Monday and another 52 were hospitalized when an oak tree fell onto a group of people gathered for an Assumtion Day procession of Our Lady of the Hill, the Patron Saint of the Portuguese Isle of Madeira off the west African coast.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in Largo da Fonte, parish of Monte, in Madeira. On Wednesday morning seven people were still internet in the hospital in Funchal, capital city of the island. Two of the victims were foreign citizens - one from Hungary and the other from France, both of them ladies.

The victims were gathered waiting for the procession to begin when the oak tree fell, crushing them to the ground.

