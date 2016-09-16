Europa League: Sensational Hapoel, good night for Russian clubs

The two Russian sides chalked up important away victories on Matchday 1 of the Europa League. Krasnodar won at Racing Salzburg 1-0 and Zenit went to Israel to beat Maccabi Tel-Aviv 4-3 in seven-goal thriller. The sensation of the night was Hapoel Beer-Sheva, winning 2-0 at Inter Milan.

The groups, the matches, the standings and the schedules.

Group A

Feyenoord 1 Manchester United 0

Z. Luhansk 1 Fenerbahçe 1

Group B

APOEL 2 FC Astana 1

Young Boys Berne 0 Olympiakos 1

Group C

Mainz 1 Saint-Étienne 1

Anderlecht 3 Qäbälä 1

Group D

Alkmaar 1 Dundalk 1

Maccabi 3 Zenit 4

Group E

Astra Giurgiu 2 FK Austria Vienna 3

Plzen 1 Roma 1

Group F

Sassuolo 3 Athletic Bilbao 0

Rapid Vienna 3 Genk 2

Group G

Panathinaikos 1 Ajax 2

Standard Liège 1 Celta Vigo 1

Group H

Sporting Braga 1 KAA Gent 1

Konyaspor 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 1

Group I

R. Salzburg 0 Krasnodar 1

Nice 0 Schalke 1

Group J

Qarabag 2 Slovan Liberec 2

Salonika 0 Fiorentina 0

Group K

Inter 0 Hapoel 2

Southampton 3 Sparta Praha 0

Group L

Osmanlispor 2 Steaua 0

Villarreal 2 Zurich 1

Europa League 2016-2017

The groups

Group A FC Zorya Luhansk (Ukraine) Fenerbahçe SK (Turkey) Feyenoord (Netherlands) Manchester United FC (England)

Group B APOEL FC (Cyprus) BSC Young Boys (Switzerland) FC Astana (Kazakhstan) Olympiacos FC (Greece)

Group C FSV Mainz 05 (Germany) AS Saint-Étienne (France) Qäbälä FK (Azerbaijan) RSC Anderlecht (Belgium)

Group D AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) Dundalk FC (Republic of Ireland) FC Zenit (Russia) Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC (Israel)

Group E AS Roma (Italy) FC Astra Giurgiu (Romania) FC Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) FK Austria Wien (Austria)

Group F Athletic Club (Spain) KRC Genk (Belgium) SK Rapid Wien (Austria) US Sassuolo Calcio (Italy)

Group G AFC Ajax (Netherlands) Panathinaikos FC (Greece) R. Standard de Liège (Belgium) RC Celta de Vigo (Spain)

Group H FC Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) KAA Gent (Belgium) Konyaspor (Turkey) SC Braga (Portugal)

Group I FC Krasnodar (Russia) FC Salzburg (Austria) FC Schalke 04 (Germany) OGC Nice (France)

Group J ACF Fiorentina (Italy) FC Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic) PAOK FC (Greece) Qarabag FK (Azerbaijan)

Group K AC Sparta Praha (Czech Republic) FC Internazionale Milano (Italy) Hapoel Beer-Sheva FC (Israel) Southampton FC (England)

Group L FC Steaua Bucureşti (Romania) FC Zürich (Switzerland) Osmanlispor (Turkey) Villarreal CF (Spain)

The schedule

Group phase

Matchday 1 September 15

Matchday 2 September 29

Matchday 3 October 20

Matchday 4 November 3

Matchday 5 November 24

Matchday 6 December 8

Round of 32

First Legs February 16 Second Legs February 23

Round of 16

First Legs March 9 Second Legs March 16

Quarter-Finals

First Legs April 13 Second Legs April 20

Semi-Finals

First Legs May 4 Second Legs May 11

Final May 24

This year's Europa League Final will be held at the Friends Arena, Solna in Sweden

Champions League 2016-2017

Group A is all drawn on one point apiece, with two away draws for Arsenal at Paris Saint-Germain and Ludogorets in Switzerland, Basel. The match in Kyiv between Dinamo and Napoli in Group B was sewn up by half-time, Milik getting both of the Italians' goals after Garmash fired the home side ahead. In the other Group B match in Lisbon, Talisca, on loan from Benfica to Besiktas, gave Benfica some of their own medicine, shooting the winner home on 90+3 after Cervi put the hosts ahead - it is common for Benfica to score goals well after the 90 minutes has passed.

In Group C, a thunderstorm put off the match between Manchester City and Borussia Moenchengladbach to tonight; in the other game Barcelona thrashed Celtic seven nil, with a hat-trick from Messi. In Group D, Atlético got a valuable away victory at PSV while Bayern thrashed Russian side Rostov 5-0.

Group A

PSG 1 Arsenal 1

Cavani 1 Alexis Sánchez 78

Basel 1 Ludogorets 1

Steffen 1 Jonathan Cafú 45

Group B

D. Kyiv 1 Napoli 2

Garmash 26 Milik 36, 45+2

Benfica 1 Besiktas 1

Cervi 12 Talisca 90+3

Group C

Barcelona 7 Celtic 0

Messi 3, 27, 60

Neymar 50

Iniesta 59

Suárez 75,88

Manchester City v. Borussia Moenchengladbach playing tonight (thunderstorm)

Group D

PSV 0 Atlético 1

Saúl Ñíguez 43

Bayern München 5 Rostov 0

Lewandowski 28 (pen.)

Kimmich 53,60

Müller 45+2

Bernat 90

Group E

Bayer Leverkusen 2 CSKA Moskva 2

Mehmedi 9 Dzagoev 36, Eremenko 38

Hakan Çalhanoglu 15

Tottenham 1 Monaco 2

Alderweireld 45 Bernard Silva 15, Lemar 31

Group F

Real Madrid 2 Sporting CP 1

Ronaldo 89 Bruno César 48

Morata 90+4

Legia 0 Dortmund 6

Götze 7, Papastathopoulos 15, Bartra 17, R. Guerreiro 51, Castro 76

Aubameyang 87

Group G

Club Brugge 0 Leicester City 3

Albrighton 5, Mahrez 29, 61 (pen.)

FC Porto 1 Kobenhavn 1

Otávio 13 Cornelius 52

Group H

Lyon 3 Dinamo Zagreb 0

Tolisso 13, Ferri 49, Cornet 57

Juventus 0 Sevilla 0

Champions League 2016-2017

The Groups, the schedules, the results and the scorers from the beginning to the end of the season.

The Groups

Group A Arsenal FC (England) FC Basel 1893 (Switzerland) Paris Saint-Germain (France) PFC Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria)

Group B Besiktas JK (Turkey) FC Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) SL Benfica (Portugal) SSC Napoli (Italy)

Group C Celtic FC (Scotland) FC Barcelona (Spain) Manchester City FC (England) VfLBorussia Moenchengladbach (Germany)

Group D Club Atlético de Madrid (Spain) FC Bayern München (Germany) FC Rostov (Russia) PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Group E AS Monaco FC (France) Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Germany) PFC CSKA Moskva (Russia) Tottenham Hotspur FC (England)

Group F Borussia Dortmund (Germany) Legia Warszawa (Poland) Real Madrid CF (Spain) Sporting Clube de Portugal (Portugal)

Group G Club Brugge KV (Belgium) FC Kobenhavn (Denmark) FC Porto (Portugal) Leicester City FC (England)

Group H GNK Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) Juventus (Italy) Olympique Lyonnais (France) Sevilla FC (Spain)

Total: 32 clubs

4 clubs competing: England, Germany, Spain

3 clubs: France, Portugal

2 clubs: Italy, Russia

1 club: Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Netherlands, Poland, Scotland, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine

The schedule

Group Phase

Matchday 1 September 13/14 Finished

Matchday 2 September 27/28

Matchday 3 October 18/19

Matchday 4 November 1/2

Matchday 5 November 22/23

Matchday 6 December 6/7

Round of 16

First Legs February 14/15 21/22

Second Legs March 7/8 14/15

Quarter-finals

First Legs April 11/12

Second Legs 18/19

Semi-Finals

First Legs May 2/3

Second Legs May 9/10

Final June 3

The venue for this year's final is Cardiff, Wales, UK - at Cardiff's National Stadium

