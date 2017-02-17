Europa League Round of 32: Russian clubs have good start

Rostov beat Sparta Praha 4-0 and places a foot in the next round; Krasnodar beat Turkish outfit Fenerbahçe 1-0 and at least goes away with oxygen in the lungs; Zenit came away from Belgium with a 2-0 defeat against Anderlecht. Not inpossible to overturn in Saint Petersburg.

First Legs Thursday February 16

Krasnodar (Russia) 1 Fenerbahçe (Turkey) 0

Claesson 4

Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) 0 Fiorentina (Italy) 1

KAA Gent (Belgium) 1 Tottenham Hotspur (England) 0

Celta (Spain) 0 Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 1

FC Astra Giurgiu (Romania) 2 KRC Genk (Belgium) 2

Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel) 1 Besiktas (Turkey) 3

Manchester United (England) 3 Saint-Étienne (France) 0

Legia (Poland) 0 Ajax (Netherlands) 0

Rostov (Russia) 4 Sparta Praha (Czech Republic) 0

M. Mevlja 15 Poloz 38 Noboa 40 Azmoun 68

Olympiacos (Greece) 0 Osmanlispor (Turkey) 0

Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 1 Kobenhavn (Denmark) 2

PAOK (Greece) 0 Schalke (Germany) 3

Villarreal (Spain) 0 Roma (Italy) 4

Anderlecht (Belgium) 2 Zenit (Russia) 0

Athletic Bilbao (Spain) 3 APOEL (Cyprus) 2

AZ (Netherlands) 1 Lyon (France) 4

Champions League Round of Sixteen

Arsenal has another Arsenal moment - after playing well for four months, the team collapses at hope and abroad, losing by enormous gulfs in the scoreline which would befit a team fighting relegation. Enough is done before and after to ensure a top-four Premier League place. Period. Real? What to expect?

First Legs Wednesday February 15

Bayern Munich (Germany) 5 Arsenal (England) 1

Robben 11 Alexis Sanchez 30

Lewandowski 53

Thiago Alcântara 56,63

Müller 88

Real Madrid (Spain) 3 Napoli (Italy) 1

Benzema 18 Insigne 8

Kroos 49

Casemiro 54

First Legs - Tuesday February 14

Tonight the Champions League round of 16 kicked off with Benfica vs. Dortmund (1-0) and Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona (4-0). Benfica will have to put on a perfect display in Germany, while PSG seems to have wrapped up the tie in the first leg. How can a team that lost 4-0 come back with five without answer?

Benfica (Portugal) 1 Dortmund (Germany) 0

Mitroglou 48

Three goal attempts for Benfica in the first half, against Dortmund's four and in the second, one against an astonishing ten. Conclusion: Dortmnund was all over Benfica, gave away the goal instead of clearing the ball and missed a penalty. With a ball possession of 65% to 35%, the Germans saw far more of the game, but those who put the ball in the net...

PSG (France) 4 Barcelona (Spain) 0

Di Maria 18, 55

Draxler 40

Cavani 72

First legs

Tuesday February 21

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Atlético Madrid (Spain)

Manchester City (England) vs. Monaco (France)

Wednesday February 22

FC Porto (Portugal) vs. Juventus (Italy)

Sevilla (Spain) vs. Leicester City (England)

The competitions so far

Champions League Matchdays 1 to 6

