Europa League: Russian teams go out
Bold Krasnodar and Rostov bowed out of the Europa League in the Last 16 stage.
Ajax 2-0 Kobenhavn Aggregate Ajax 3-2
Genk 1 1 Gent Aggregate Genk 6-3
Krasnodar 0 Celta 2 Aggregate Celta 4-1
Manchester United 1 1 Rostov Aggregate United 1-0
Moenchengladbach 2 Schalke 2 Aggregate 3-3 Schalke win on away goals
Besiktas 4 1 Olympiacos Aggregate Besiktas 5-2
Roma 2 1 Lyon Aggregate Lyon 5-4
Anderlecht 1 0 APOEL Aggregate Anderlecht 2-0
Europa League Last 16 First legs
Kobenhavn 2 Ajax 1
Rostov 1 Manchester United 1
APOEL 0 Anderlecht 1
Gent 2 Genk 5
Olympiacos 1 Besiktas 1
Lyon 4 Roma 2
Schalke 1 Moenchengladbach 1
Celta 2 Krasnodar 1
Europa League Round of 32
Second legs
Fenerbahçe (Turkey) 1 Krasnodar (Russia) 1 Agg. 1-2
Fiorentina (Italy) 2 Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) 4 Agg: 3-4
Tottenham Hotspur (England) 2 KAA Gent (Belgium) 2 Agg: 2-3
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 0 Celta (Spain) 2 Agg: 1-2
KRC Genk (Belgium) 1 FC Astra Giurgiu (Romania) 0 Agg: 3-2
Besiktas (Turkey) 2 Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel) 1 Agg: 5-2
Saint-Étienne (France) 0 Manchester United (England) 1 Agg. 0-4
Ajax (Netherlands) 1 Legia (Poland) 0 Agg: 1-0
Sparta Praha (Czech Republic) 1 Rostov (Russia) 1 Agg: 1-5
Osmanlispor (Turkey) 0 Olympiacos (Greece) 3 Agg: 0-3
Kobenhavn (Denmark) 0 Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 0 Agg: 2-1
Schalke (Germany) 1 PAOK (Greece) 1 Agg: 4-1
Roma (Italy) 0 Villarreal (Spain) 1 Agg: 4-1
Zenit (Russia) 3 Anderlecht (Belgium) 1 Agg: 3-3 Anderlecht wins on away goals
APOEL (Cyprus) 2 Athletic Bilbao (Spain) 0 Agg: 4-3
Lyon (France) 7 AZ (Netherlands) 1 Agg: 11-2
First Legs Thursday February 16
Krasnodar (Russia) 1 Fenerbahçe (Turkey) 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) 0 Fiorentina (Italy) 1
KAA Gent (Belgium) 1 Tottenham Hotspur (England) 0
Celta (Spain) 0 Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 1
FC Astra Giurgiu (Romania) 2 KRC Genk (Belgium) 2
Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel) 1 Besiktas (Turkey) 3
Manchester United (England) 3 Saint-Étienne (France) 0
Legia (Poland) 0 Ajax (Netherlands) 0
Rostov (Russia) 4 Sparta Praha (Czech Republic) 0
M. Mevlja 15 Poloz 38 Noboa 40 Azmoun 68
Olympiacos (Greece) 0 Osmanlispor (Turkey) 0
Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 1 Kobenhavn (Denmark) 2
PAOK (Greece) 0 Schalke (Germany) 3
Villarreal (Spain) 0 Roma (Italy) 4
Anderlecht (Belgium) 2 Zenit (Russia) 0
Athletic Bilbao (Spain) 3 APOEL (Cyprus) 2
AZ (Netherlands) 1 Lyon (France) 4
Champions League: Monaco knocks out Manchester City
The last eight are Juventus, Leicester City, Atlético (Madrid), Monaco, Dortmund, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich
Tuesday March 14
Juventus 1 FC Porto 0
Dybala 42 pen
First Leg Porto 0 Juventus 2 Aggregate: FC Porto 0 Juventus 3
Leicester 2 Sevilla 0
Morgan 27
Albrighton 54
First Leg Sevilla 2 Leicester City 1 Aggregate Leicester City 3 Sevilla 2
Wednesday March 15
Atlético 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0
First Leg Leverkusen 2 Atlético 4 Aggregate: Atlético 4 Leverkusen 2
Monaco 3 Manchester City 1
Mbappé 8 Sané 71
Fabinho 29
Bakayoko 77
First Leg City 5 Monaco 3 Aggregate: 6-6 Monaco wins on away goals
Wednesday March 8
Dortmund 4 Benfica 0
Aubameyang 4, 61, 85
Pulišić 59
First Leg Benfica 1 Dortmund 0 Aggregate: Dortmund 4 Benfica 1
Aubameyang managed to do in Germany what he threatened to do in Lisbon. This time there was no doubt as to which was the best team.
Barcelona 6 Paris Saint-Germain 1
Luis Suárez 3 Cavani 62
Kurzawa 40 og
Messi 50 (P)
Neymar 88, 90+1 (P)
Sergi Roberto 90+5
On 95 minutes Barcelona won the tie. 66 per cent ball possession to 34 for the visitors, translated into 17 shots against 7 describes what has been described as the greatest turnaround in soccer history.
First Leg PSG 4 Barcelona 0 Aggregate: Barcelona 6 PSG 5
Played Tuesday March 7
