Europa League: Russian teams go out

Bold Krasnodar and Rostov bowed out of the Europa League in the Last 16 stage.

Ajax 2-0 Kobenhavn Aggregate Ajax 3-2

Genk 1 1 Gent Aggregate Genk 6-3

Krasnodar 0 Celta 2 Aggregate Celta 4-1

Manchester United 1 1 Rostov Aggregate United 1-0

Moenchengladbach 2 Schalke 2 Aggregate 3-3 Schalke win on away goals

Besiktas 4 1 Olympiacos Aggregate Besiktas 5-2

Roma 2 1 Lyon Aggregate Lyon 5-4

Anderlecht 1 0 APOEL Aggregate Anderlecht 2-0

Europa League Last 16 First legs

Kobenhavn 2 Ajax 1

Rostov 1 Manchester United 1

APOEL 0 Anderlecht 1

Gent 2 Genk 5

Olympiacos 1 Besiktas 1

Lyon 4 Roma 2

Schalke 1 Moenchengladbach 1

Celta 2 Krasnodar 1

Europa League Round of 32

Second legs

Fenerbahçe (Turkey) 1 Krasnodar (Russia) 1 Agg. 1-2

Fiorentina (Italy) 2 Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) 4 Agg: 3-4

Tottenham Hotspur (England) 2 KAA Gent (Belgium) 2 Agg: 2-3

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 0 Celta (Spain) 2 Agg: 1-2

KRC Genk (Belgium) 1 FC Astra Giurgiu (Romania) 0 Agg: 3-2

Besiktas (Turkey) 2 Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel) 1 Agg: 5-2

Saint-Étienne (France) 0 Manchester United (England) 1 Agg. 0-4

Ajax (Netherlands) 1 Legia (Poland) 0 Agg: 1-0

Sparta Praha (Czech Republic) 1 Rostov (Russia) 1 Agg: 1-5

Osmanlispor (Turkey) 0 Olympiacos (Greece) 3 Agg: 0-3

Kobenhavn (Denmark) 0 Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 0 Agg: 2-1

Schalke (Germany) 1 PAOK (Greece) 1 Agg: 4-1

Roma (Italy) 0 Villarreal (Spain) 1 Agg: 4-1

Zenit (Russia) 3 Anderlecht (Belgium) 1 Agg: 3-3 Anderlecht wins on away goals

APOEL (Cyprus) 2 Athletic Bilbao (Spain) 0 Agg: 4-3

Lyon (France) 7 AZ (Netherlands) 1 Agg: 11-2

First Legs Thursday February 16

Krasnodar (Russia) 1 Fenerbahçe (Turkey) 0

Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) 0 Fiorentina (Italy) 1

KAA Gent (Belgium) 1 Tottenham Hotspur (England) 0

Celta (Spain) 0 Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 1

FC Astra Giurgiu (Romania) 2 KRC Genk (Belgium) 2

Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel) 1 Besiktas (Turkey) 3

Manchester United (England) 3 Saint-Étienne (France) 0

Legia (Poland) 0 Ajax (Netherlands) 0

Rostov (Russia) 4 Sparta Praha (Czech Republic) 0

M. Mevlja 15 Poloz 38 Noboa 40 Azmoun 68

Olympiacos (Greece) 0 Osmanlispor (Turkey) 0

Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 1 Kobenhavn (Denmark) 2

PAOK (Greece) 0 Schalke (Germany) 3

Villarreal (Spain) 0 Roma (Italy) 4

Anderlecht (Belgium) 2 Zenit (Russia) 0

Athletic Bilbao (Spain) 3 APOEL (Cyprus) 2

AZ (Netherlands) 1 Lyon (France) 4

Champions League: Monaco knocks out Manchester City

The last eight are Juventus, Leicester City, Atlético (Madrid), Monaco, Dortmund, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich

Tuesday March 14

Juventus 1 FC Porto 0

Dybala 42 pen

First Leg Porto 0 Juventus 2 Aggregate: FC Porto 0 Juventus 3

Leicester 2 Sevilla 0

Morgan 27

Albrighton 54

First Leg Sevilla 2 Leicester City 1 Aggregate Leicester City 3 Sevilla 2

Wednesday March 15

Atlético 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0

First Leg Leverkusen 2 Atlético 4 Aggregate: Atlético 4 Leverkusen 2

Monaco 3 Manchester City 1

Mbappé 8 Sané 71

Fabinho 29

Bakayoko 77

First Leg City 5 Monaco 3 Aggregate: 6-6 Monaco wins on away goals

Wednesday March 8

Dortmund 4 Benfica 0

Aubameyang 4, 61, 85

Pulišić 59

First Leg Benfica 1 Dortmund 0 Aggregate: Dortmund 4 Benfica 1

Aubameyang managed to do in Germany what he threatened to do in Lisbon. This time there was no doubt as to which was the best team.

Barcelona 6 Paris Saint-Germain 1

Luis Suárez 3 Cavani 62

Kurzawa 40 og

Messi 50 (P)

Neymar 88, 90+1 (P)

Sergi Roberto 90+5

On 95 minutes Barcelona won the tie. 66 per cent ball possession to 34 for the visitors, translated into 17 shots against 7 describes what has been described as the greatest turnaround in soccer history.

First Leg PSG 4 Barcelona 0 Aggregate: Barcelona 6 PSG 5

Played Tuesday March 7