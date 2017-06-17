Pravda.ru

UK: Horror as youths attack elderly

Playing bowls on a Summer afternoon, enjoying a cup of tea or a refreshing juice...a peaceful, and typical, English pastime. Not in Manchester. A group of thirty hooligans attacked elderly people as they enjoyed themselves playing.

One of the monsters bit an elderly man on the hand, another younger man in his twenties had his arm broken as the elderly people were terrorized.

Ths horrifying incident with the group of demons took place at Alexandra Park, Edgeley, Stockport. The demonic teenageers descended on the group of elderly people as they played a cup match.

How the UK authorities deal with such unruly behavior remains to be seen. It also defies logic how a country can house such phychopathic elements. What is wrong with England?

 


