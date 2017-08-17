Latest: Barcelona - Massacre in terrorist attack. Developing story

Barcelona: Massacre in terrorist attack, hostages in restaurant

13 people have been murdered in Barcelona in a terrorist attack, when a van rammed into pedestrians in Las Ramblas, a popular pedestrian street.

A photograph has been released of one of the main suspects, believed to be the young man who rented the van used in the attack and the one driving it in the incident; he is described as "a man with 1.70 meters in height" with a North African or Middle Eastern appearance.

The center of the city has been cordoned off by the police. So far the latest information from the Spanish healthcare services indicates that 56 people have been taken to hospitals. Ten people are considered as seriously injured. A second van believed to have possibly been involved in the attack has been found by police in the nearby town of Vic.

It is reported that one suspect has been arrested.

Meanwhile the reports of two armed men barricaded with hostages in a Turkish restaurant in the city have been denied by the police.

Photograph credit:

By Edal Anton Lefterov - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9629330