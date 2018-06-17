After Iceland, Mexico!!
Group E
Servia 1 Costa Rica 0
Kolarov 56
Brazil 1 Switzerland 1
Coutinho 20 Zuber 50
Group F
Germany 0 Mexico 1
Lozano 35
Group A Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Russia 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3
Uruguay 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 2 0 5 -5 0
Egypt 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
June 19 Russia v. Egypt; Uruguay v. Saudi Arabia; June 25 Uruguay v. Russia; Saudi Arabia v. Egypt
Group A
Russia 5 Saudi Arabia 0
Gazinski, 12 Cheryshev 43, 90+1
Dzyuba 71 Golovin 90+4
One must give a warm embrace to the Saudi side, playing during Ramadan which means they were not allowed to eat from sunrise (in strict fasting not even water is allowed) but the scoreline speaks for itself.
Uruguay 1 Egypt 0
José Giménez 90
Group B Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Iran 1 Morocco 0
Own goal by Aziz Bouhaddouz 95'
Portugal 3 Spain 3
Cristiano Ronaldo 3 Diego Costa (2) 23, 54; Nacho 58'
(3' penalty, 44 e 87)
Iran 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
Portugal 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1
Spain 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1
Morocco 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
June 20 Portugal v. Morocco; Iran v. Spain; June 25 Spain v. Morocco; Iran v. Portugal
Group C Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
France 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
Denmark 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
Peru 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
Australia 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0
June 21 Denmark v. Australia; France v. Peru; June 26 Australia v. Peru; Denmark v. France
Group C
France 2 Australia 1
Griezmann 58 pen. Jedinal 62 pen.
Pogba 81
Peru 0 Denmark 1
Yurary 59
Group D Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Croatia 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3
Argentina 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
Iceland 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
Nigeria 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0
June 21 Argentina v. Croatia; June 22 Nigeria v. Iceland; June 26 Nigeria v. Argentina; Iceland v. Croatia
Group D
Croatia 2 Nigeria 0
Etebo 32 o.g.
Modric 71 pen.
Argentina 1 Iceland 1
Aguero 19 Finnbogason 23
Group E Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Serbia 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
Brazil 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
Switzerland 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
June 22 Brazil v. Costa Rica; Serbia v. Switzerland; June 27 Serbia v. Brazil; Switzerland v. Costa Rica
Group E
Serbia 1 Costa Rica 0
Kolarov 56
Brazil 1 Switzerland 1
Coutinho 20 Zuber 50
Group F Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Mexico 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
Germany 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
Rep. Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
June 18 Sweden v. Rep Korea; June 23 Rep. Korea v. Mexico; Germany v. Sweden; June 27 Rep. Korea v. Germany; Mexico v. Sweden
Group F
Germany 0 Mexico 1
Lozano 35
Group G Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
June 18 Belgium v. Panama; Tunisia v. England; June 23 Belgium v. Tunisia; June 24 England v. Panama; June 28 Panama v. Tunisia; England v. Belgium
Group H Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
June 19 Colombia v. Japan; Poland v. Senegal; June 24 Japan v. Senegal; Poland v. Colombia; June 28 Japan v. Poland; Senegal v. Colombia
The Groups and their FIFA ranking (x)
Group A Russia (66) Saudi Arabia (67) Egypt (46) Uruguay (17)
Group B Portugal (4) Spain (8) Morocco (42) IR Iran (36)
Group C France (7) Australia (40) Peru (11) Denmark (12)
Group D Argentina (5) Iceland (22) Croatia (18) Nigeria (47)
Group E Brazil (2) Switzerland (6) Costa Rica (25) Serbia (35)
Group F Germany (1) Mexico (15) Sweden (23) Rep. Korea (61)
Group G Belgium (3) Panama (55) Tunisia (14) England (13)
Group H Poland (10) Senegal (28) Colombia (16) Japan (60)
Goals by country Goalscorers
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3
Russia 5 Cheryshev (Russia) 2
Diego Costa (Spain) 2
Gazinski (Russia) 1
Dzyuba (Russia) 1
Golovin (Russia) 1
Portugal 3
Spain 3
France 2 Griezmann (France) 1
Pogba (France) 1
Croatia 2 Modric (Croatia) 1
Argentina 1 Aguero (Argentina) 1
Australia 1 Jedinak (Australia) 1
Brazil 1 Coutinho (Brazil) 1
Denmark 1 Yurary (Denmark) 1
Iceland 1 Finnbogason (Iceland) 1
Mexico Lozano (Mexico) 1
Serbia 1 Kolarov (Serbia) 1uber (Switzerland) 1
Uruguai 1 José Giménez 1
Nacho (Spain) 1
The national football team of Saudi Arabia is to be punished for the bad game that the players showed during the opening match of the World Cup 2018 in Moscow
One must have noticed that pro-Western democracies on the territory of the former USSR tend to collapse very quickly, even though their Western preachers are always stable
A 5-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia sets Russia in good stead in Group A. After a wobbly start, Russia found her feet.