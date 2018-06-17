World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
After Iceland, Mexico!!

After Iceland, Mexico!!

After Iceland, Mexico!!. 62548.jpeg

Group A   Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Russia 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3

Uruguay 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 

Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 2 0 5 -5 0

Egypt 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

June 19 Russia v. Egypt; Uruguay v. Saudi Arabia; June 25 Uruguay v. Russia; Saudi Arabia v. Egypt

Group A

Russia 5 Saudi Arabia 0

Gazinski, 12 Cheryshev 43, 90+1

Dzyuba 71 Golovin 90+4

One must give a warm embrace to the Saudi side, playing during Ramadan which means they were not allowed to eat from sunrise (in strict fasting not even water is allowed) but the scoreline speaks for itself.

Uruguay 1 Egypt 0

José Giménez 90

Group B Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Iran 1 Morocco 0

Own goal by Aziz Bouhaddouz 95'

Portugal 3                             Spain 3

Cristiano Ronaldo 3               Diego Costa (2) 23, 54; Nacho 58'

(3' penalty, 44 e 87)

Iran 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

Portugal 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1

Spain 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1

Morocco 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

June 20 Portugal v. Morocco; Iran v. Spain; June 25 Spain v. Morocco; Iran v. Portugal

Group C Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

France 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3

Denmark 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

Peru 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Australia 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

June 21 Denmark v. Australia; France v. Peru; June 26 Australia v. Peru; Denmark v. France

Group C

France 2 Australia 1

Griezmann 58 pen.  Jedinal 62 pen.

Pogba 81

Peru 0 Denmark 1

               Yurary 59

Group D Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Croatia 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3

Argentina 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1

Iceland 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1

Nigeria 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

June 21 Argentina v. Croatia; June 22 Nigeria v. Iceland; June 26 Nigeria v. Argentina; Iceland v. Croatia

Group D

Croatia 2 Nigeria 0

Etebo 32 o.g.

Modric 71 pen.

Argentina 1 Iceland 1

Aguero 19  Finnbogason 23

Group E Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Serbia 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

Brazil 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1

Switzerland 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1

Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

June 22 Brazil v. Costa Rica; Serbia v. Switzerland; June 27 Serbia v. Brazil; Switzerland v. Costa Rica

Group F Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Mexico 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

Germany 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Rep. Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 18 Sweden v. Rep Korea; June 23 Rep. Korea v. Mexico; Germany v. Sweden; June 27 Rep. Korea v. Germany; Mexico v. Sweden

Group G Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 18 Belgium v. Panama; Tunisia v. England; June 23 Belgium v. Tunisia; June 24 England v. Panama; June 28 Panama v. Tunisia; England v. Belgium

Group H Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 19 Colombia v. Japan; Poland v. Senegal; June 24 Japan v. Senegal; Poland v. Colombia; June 28 Japan v. Poland; Senegal v. Colombia

The Groups and their FIFA ranking (x)

Group A Russia (66) Saudi Arabia (67) Egypt (46) Uruguay (17)

Group B Portugal (4) Spain (8) Morocco (42) IR Iran (36)

Group C France (7) Australia (40) Peru (11) Denmark (12)

Group D Argentina (5) Iceland (22) Croatia (18) Nigeria (47)

Group E Brazil (2) Switzerland (6) Costa Rica (25) Serbia (35)

Group F Germany (1) Mexico (15) Sweden (23) Rep. Korea (61)

Group G Belgium (3) Panama (55) Tunisia (14) England (13)

Group H Poland (10) Senegal (28) Colombia (16) Japan (60)

Goals by country                                         Goalscorers

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3

Russia 5                                                         Cheryshev (Russia) 2

Diego Costa (Spain) 2

                                                                       Gazinski (Russia) 1

                                                                       Dzyuba (Russia) 1

                                                                       Golovin (Russia) 1

Portugal 3

Spain 3           

France 2                                                         Griezmann (France) 1

                                                                       Pogba (France) 1       

Croatia 2                                                        Modric (Croatia) 1                            

Argentina 1                                                    Aguero (Argentina) 1

Australia 1                                                     Jedinak (Australia) 1

Brazil 1                                                          Coutinho (Brazil) 1

Denmark 1                                                     Yurary (Denmark) 1

Iceland 1                                                        Finnbogason (Iceland) 1

Mexico                                                           Lozano (Mexico) 1

Serbia 1                                                          Kolarov (Serbia) 1uber (Switzerland) 1

Uruguai 1                                                       José Giménez 1

                                                                       Nacho (Spain) 1

 

