Sweden, Belgium and England

Three sides looking solid and well-organized, especially Belgium, England looking like apprentices but this time around putting the game together well...

Sweden 1 Panama 0

Grandqvist 65 (pen.)

Belgium 3 Panama 0

Mertens 47

R. Lukaku 69, 75

England 2 Tunisia 1

Kane 11, 90+1 Sassi 35 (pen.)

Group A Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Russia 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3

Uruguay 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 2 0 5 -5 0

Egypt 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

June 19 Russia v. Egypt; Uruguay v. Saudi Arabia; June 25 Uruguay v. Russia; Saudi Arabia v. Egypt

Russia 5 Saudi Arabia 0

Gazinski, 12 Cheryshev 43, 90+1

Dzyuba 71 Golovin 90+4

One must give a warm embrace to the Saudi side, playing during Ramadan which means they were not allowed to eat from sunrise (in strict fasting not even water is allowed) but the scoreline speaks for itself.

Uruguay 1 Egypt 0

José Giménez 90

Group B Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Iran 1 Morocco 0

Own goal by Aziz Bouhaddouz 95'

Portugal 3 Spain 3

Cristiano Ronaldo 3 Diego Costa (2) 23, 54; Nacho 58'

(3' penalty, 44 e 87)

Iran 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

Portugal 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1

Spain 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1

Morocco 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

June 20 Portugal v. Morocco; Iran v. Spain; June 25 Spain v. Morocco; Iran v. Portugal

Group C Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

France 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3

Denmark 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

Peru 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Australia 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

June 21 Denmark v. Australia; France v. Peru; June 26 Australia v. Peru; Denmark v. France

France 2 Australia 1

Griezmann 58 pen. Jedinal 62 pen.

Pogba 81

Peru 0 Denmark 1

Yurary 59

Group D Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Croatia 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3

Argentina 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1

Iceland 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1

Nigeria 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

June 21 Argentina v. Croatia; June 22 Nigeria v. Iceland; June 26 Nigeria v. Argentina; Iceland v. Croatia

Croatia 2 Nigeria 0

Etebo 32 o.g.

Modric 71 pen.

Argentina 1 Iceland 1

Aguero 19 Finnbogason 23

Group E Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Serbia 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

Brazil 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1

Switzerland 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1

Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

June 22 Brazil v. Costa Rica; Serbia v. Switzerland; June 27 Serbia v. Brazil; Switzerland v. Costa Rica

Serbia 1 Costa Rica 0

Kolarov 56

Brazil 1 Switzerland 1

Coutinho 20 Zuber 50

Group F Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Mexico 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

Sweden 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

Germany 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Rep. Korea 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

June 23 Rep. Korea v. Mexico; Germany v. Sweden; June 27 Rep. Korea v. Germany; Mexico v. Sweden

Sweden 1 Rep. Korea 0

Grandqvist 65 (Pen.)

Germany 0 Mexico 1

Lozano 35

Group G Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Belgium 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 0 3

England 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3

Tunisia 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Panama 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

June 18 Belgium v. Panama; Tunisia v. England; June 23 Belgium v. Tunisia; June 24 England v. Panama; June 28 Panama v. Tunisia; England v. Belgium

Belgium 3 Rep. Korea 0

Mertens 47; R. Lukaku 69, 75

England 2 Tunisia 1

Kane 11, 90+1 Sassi 35 (pen.)

Group H Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 19 Colombia v. Japan; Poland v. Senegal; June 24 Japan v. Senegal; Poland v. Colombia; June 28 Japan v. Poland; Senegal v. Colombia

Goals by country Goalscorers

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3

Russia 5 Cheryshev (Russia) 2

Diego Costa (Spain) 2

R. Lukaku (Belgium) 2

Kane (England) 2

Gazinski (Russia) 1

Dzyuba (Russia) 1

Golovin (Russia) 1

Portugal 3

Spain 3

Belgium 3

England 2

France 2 Griezmann (France) 1

Pogba (France) 1

Croatia 2 Modric (Croatia) 1

Argentina 1 Aguero (Argentina) 1

Australia 1 Jedinak (Australia) 1

Brazil 1 Coutinho (Brazil) 1

Denmark 1 Yurary (Denmark) 1

Iceland 1 Finnbogason (Iceland) 1

Mexico 1 Lozano (Mexico) 1

Serbia 1 Kolarov (Serbia)

Sweden 1 Grandqvist (Sweden) 1

Switzerland 1 Zuber (Switzerland) 1

Tunisia 1 Sassi (Tunisia) 1

Uruguai 1 José Giménez 1

Nacho (Spain) 1

Mertens (Belgium) 1

Now who will that winner be?

The Groups and their FIFA ranking (x)

Group A Russia (66) Saudi Arabia (67) Egypt (46) Uruguai (17)

Uruguay is the obvious favorite, Russia's home advantage should see the team through.

Group B Portugal (4) Spain (8) Morocco (42) IR Iran (36)

Not such an easy group as some are saying in the media, with Carlos Queiroz's Iran playing some excellent soccer, as was the case in South Africa 2010 when Iran was thrown out of the competition after some abominable refereeing. Morocco is no easy task either.

Group C France (7) Australia (40) Peru (11) Denmark (12)

France may not be so disappointing this time around, and the Peruvians should prove too skillful for Denmark (always a dark horse) and the Kangaroos, who play better with the heart than the head.

Group D Argentina (5) Iceland (22) Croatia (18) Nigeria (47)

Iceland will win a lot of friends with the Boo! (Wait and watch), Argentina often has problems against African sides, which stroke the ball around the field in beautiful displays of soccer but the experience of Argentina and Croatia should not allow for surprises.

Group E Brazil (2) Switzerland (6) Costa Rica (25) Serbia (35)

Brazil was dumped out of the last World Cup at home losing 7-1 to Germany in the semi-final, the reason being better preparation by the Germans who arrived in Brazil early, turned off the a/c units and relied on a Bayern Munich backbone prepared for tiki-taka midfield play by Guardiola and able to train together since January (because Bayern had already won the Bundesliga). Not this time. Tite has built a talented and motivated team focusing on teamwork, group psychology and Tite's reputation as a scientific soccer coach who studies the opposing teams and adjusts his game. Scolari was a sergeant and a big brother figure earning respect from his players but having one basic style of play, the type "this is my team, this is the way we play, we always play like this, sometimes we win, sometimes we lose, but that's the way it is". Switzerland is growing in status as a soccer country with a mix of German-style organization, the class of the French and the vivacity of the Italians, with a few sons of Albanian immigrants adding a touch of spice.

Group E Germany (1) Mexico (15) Sweden (23) Rep. Korea (61)

No big surprises here. The German engine purrs like a well-oiled Mercedes, masters of organization, they come at their opponents in waves. Everyone knows what they have to do and they do it. Respect!

Group G Belgium (3) Panama (55) Tunisia (14) England (13)

Belgium has a strong team playing with skill and flair; Southgate has done a solid job with England, hopefully this time preparing the team to score penalties and not panic, hopefully this time passing the ball accurately to one another and not off the field.

Group H Poland (10) Senegal (28) Colombia (16) Japan (60)

Senegal is another of the African teams like Nigeria which can create beautiful pictures with its soccer but once again the rankings should speak for themselves.