Soccer round-up: Manchester, the city slickers

City and United set the pace in England; Barça leads the pack in Spain; PSG is the totallist in France, Bayern breathes down the necks of the leaders in the Bundesliga and Zenit leads in Russia, unbeaten with a goal difference of 16.

European Leagues, Euro Finals and Membership Associations Super Cups

Russian Prem'er-Liga (After 10 games)

Zenit got the points with a 3-0 win against Ufa at home; Krasnodar thrashed Anji away 5-1. Lokomotiv lost in Moscow to Amkar 0-1, while Moscow rivals CSKA beat Rostov 2-0 at home.

Leaders: 1. Zenit 24; 2. Krasnodar 21; 3. Lokomotiv Moskva 20; 4. CSKA Moskva 19; 5. Rostov 16

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Spartak Moskva

2. CSKA Moskva 3. Zenit St. Petersburg 4. FC Krasnodar 5. Akhmat Grozny (formerly Terek Grozny)

English Premier League (After 5 games)

Manchester is the city that is buzzing in English football at the start of the season with City setting the pace. This week's victims were Watford, thrashed six-nil away from home, a hat-trick from Aguero bringing him to 175, within two goals of the club's record set by Eric Brook from 1927 to 1940. United thrashed Everton 4-0 and are equal on points with City at the top. Chelsea lost two points at home to Arsenal in a goalless draw, Newcastle starts the season well, and is in fourth place after beating Stoke City 2-1, while Tottenham Hotspur drew at home with Swansea.

Leaders: 1. Manchester City 13; 2. Manchester United 13; 3. Chelsea 10; 4. Newcastle United 9; 5. Tottenham Hotspur 8

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Chelsea FC

2. Tottenham Hotspur FC 3. Manchester City FC 4. Liverpool FC 5. Arsenal FC

German Bundesliga (After 4 games)

Borussia Dortmund (5-0 against Köln) and Hannover 96 (2-0 against Hamburg) lead, with FC Bayern München and FC Schalke 04 close on their heels. Bayern beat Mainz 4-0 and Schalke won 2-1 at Bremen.

Leaders: 1. Borussia Dortmund 10; 2. Hannover 10; 3. Bayern 9; 4. Schalke 9

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: FC Bayern München

2. RB Leipzig 3. Borussia Dortmund 4. Hoffenheim 5. 1. FC Köln

French Ligue 1 (After 6 games)

PSG is the only totallist with 18 points, winning 2-0 against Lyon, taking advantage of two own goals from the visitors. Monaco cruised past Strasbourg 3-0. Saint-Étienne won at Dijon 1-0 and Bordeaux beat Toulouse 1-0 away.

Leaders: 1. PSG 18; 2. Monaco15; 3. Saint-Étienne 13; 4. Bordeaux 12; 5. Olympique Lyonnais 11.

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: AS Monaco FC

2. Paris Saint-Germain 3. OGC Nice 4. Olympique Lyonnais 5. Olympique de Marseille

Portuguese Primeira Liga (After 6 games)

After six games, there are still the same two totalists in Portugal: FC Porto with a useful 2-1 victory at Rio Ave and Sporting CP with a 2-0 home win against Tondela. Benfica lost 2-1 at Boavista in the city of Oporto and CS Marítimo leap-frogged over Benfica with a 2-1 home win in Madeira against Desportivo das Aves.

Leaders: 1. FC Porto 18; 2.Sporting CP 18; 3. CS Marítimo 15; 4.SL Benfica 13

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Sport Lisboa e Benfica

2. FC Porto 3. Sporting Clube de Portugal 4. Vitória SC (Guimarães) 5. Sporting Clube de Braga

Spanish Primera Liga (After 3 games)

Barça leads with 12 points from 4 games, this week coming away from Madrid with a 2-1 victory at Getafe. Sevilla won at Girona 1-0. Real Madrid won at third-placed Real Sociedad and Atlético de Madrid beat Málaga 1-0.

Leaders: 1. Barcelona 12; 2. Sevilla 10; 3.Real Sociedad 9; 4. Real Madrid 8; 5. Atlético de Madrid 8

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Real Madrid CF

2. FC Barcelona 3. Club Atlético de Madrid FC 4. Sevilla FC 5. Villarreal CF

Italian Serie A (After 4 games)

In Serie A it's Napoli, Juve and Inter at the top with 12 from four. Napoli thrashed Benevento 6-0, Inter Milan came away from Crotone with a brace of goals without reply and Juve won 3-1 at Sassuolo.

Leaders: 1. SSC Napoli 12; 2. Juventus 12; 3. FC Internazionale Milan 12

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Juventus FC

2. AS Roma 3. SSC Napoli 4. Atalanta BC 5. SS Lazio

Other leagues

In Armenia after 6 games FC Shirak leads with 15 points; in Belgium after 7 games, Club Brugge leads with 18; CSKA Sofia has 19 points from 8 games and leads in Bulgaria; GNK Dinamo Zagreb has 25 points from 9 games in Croatia; FK Viktoria Plzen has 18 points from the first six games in the Czech Republic and is the only totallist; in Denmark Nordsjaelland has 19 points from 8 games; AEK Athens, Olympiacos and Panionios lead in Greece with 7 points from the first three matches; Videoton leads with 20 points from 9 games in Hungary; FC Sheriff has 23 points from 9 games and is the leader in Moldova; in the Netherlands Feyenoord is the only totalist with 12 from 4; with 18 points from 9 games, in Poland KKS Lech Poznan is the leader; in Romania CFR 1907 Cluj has 22 points from 9 games; Celtic is now the isolated leader with 16 from 6 in Scotland; FK Crvena Zvezda has 19 points from 7 games in Serbia (with a game in hand over the rest of the pack); NK Olimpija Ljubljana leads in Slovenia with 23 from 9; in Slovakia FC Nitra leads with 19 points from 8 games; BSC Young Boys leads in Switzerland with 14 from 7; in Turkey after 5 games Galatasaray AS and Besiktas share top spot (13 points) and in Ukraine, Shakhtar (9 games) and Dinamo Kyiv have 22 points but Kyiv has a game in hand.

Euro finals

Women's UEFA Final

Netherlands 4 Denmark 2

Nadim 6 (Pen.); Harder 33

Miedema 1º, 89; Martens 28; Spitse 51

UEFA Super Cup Final

Real Madrid 2 Manchester United 1 Played August 8 in Skopje, Serbia

Casemiro 24 Lukaku 62

Isco 52

59 per cent ball possession to Real, 41% for United; passing accuracy 90% to 83% in Real's favor, 16 shots to 13, 2 on the woodwork, depicts the way the game went. Real Madrid is in a different league and Manchester United have a long way to go to reach the top of European soccer.

Supercups

Spanish Super Cup First Leg

Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 3

Messi 77 (pen.)

Piqué (o.g.) 50, Ronaldo 80, Asensio 90

Second Leg

Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 0

Asensio 4

Benzema 38

Real Madrid win 5-1

England: Community Shield 2017

Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (Arsenal win on penalties 4-1)

Moses (46)

Kolasinac (82)

Portugal: Super Cup 2017

Benfica 3 Vitória SC (Guimarães) 1

Jonas, Seferovic, Raul Jimenez

Raphinha

Germany DFL Supercup 2017

Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 (Bayern win 5-4 on penalties)

Pulisic, Piszczek (o.g.)

Lewandowski, Aubameyang

France: Super Cupb 2017

Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2

Djibril Sidibe 30

Dani Alves (51); Adrien Rabiot (63)

Russia Super Cup 2017

Spartak Moskva 2 Lokomotiv Moskva 1 (aet 0 0)

Luiz Adriano (101), Q. Promes (113)

M. Fernandes (116)

Italy Super Cup 2017

Juventus 2 Lazio 3

Dybala (2)

Ciro Immobile (2), Murgia

Last season's Champions League 2016-1017

http://www.pravdareport.com/society/showbiz/18-06-2017/138000-confederations_cup-0/

Last season's Europa League (2016-2017)

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/12-05-2017/137713-united_ajax-0/

Photo:

By Neier - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4284090

