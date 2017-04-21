European matches: The semi-finalists are...

Champions: Juventus, Monaco, Real and Atlético Madrid. Europa: Manchester United, Celta Vigo, Lyon, Ajax. Real Madrid and Manchester United to meet in the next Euro Super Cup? Bottom line and common denominator: Mourinho.

Europa League Quarter Finals

Manchester United 2 Anderlecht 1 (First Leg 1-1.Aggregate: Manchester United 3-2)

Mkhitaryan 10 Hanni 32

Rashford 107

Genk 1 Celta Vigo 1 (First Leg 2-3 Aggregate: Celta win 4-3)

Trossard 67 Sisto 63

Besiktas 2 Lyon 1 (First Leg 1-2 Aggregate: 3-3 Lyon win on penalties 6-5)

Talisca 27, 58 Lacazette 34

Schalke 3 Ajax 2 (First Leg 0-2 Aggregate: 3-4 Ajax win in extra time)

Goretzka 53 Viergever 111, Younes 120

Burgstaller 56

Caligiuri 101

Champions League Quarter Finals

Second legs

Barcelona 0 Juventus 0 (Aggregate: Juventus 3 Barcelona 0)

Monaco 3 Borussia Dortmund 1 (Aggregate: Monaco 6 Dortmund 3)

Mbappé 3, Reus 48

Falcao 17

Germain 81

Real Madrid 4 Bayern Munich 2 (Aggregate: Real 6 Bayern 3)

Ronaldo 76, 105, 110 Lewandowski 53 (pen.) Ramos (o.g.) 78

Asensio 112

Leicester City 1 Atlético Madrid 1 (Aggregate: Leicester 1 Atlético 2)

Vardy 61 Saúl Ñíguez 26

Champions League Quarter Finals (Last 8) First Legs

Juventus 3 Barcelona 0 (Played Tuesday)

Dybala 7,22

Chiellini 55

Barça actually had more shots, 15 to 14, but the home side had eight on target against three. Barça saw 4 shots blocked (against 2) and had far more ball possession, away in Italy, 66% to 34%. This tie is far from over and it would not be the first time Barcelona has turned around a seemingly impossible disadvantage at home. In March Barcelona beat Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 at home after trailing 4-0 in the first leg, winning the tie 6-5.

Wednesday April 12

Borussia Dortmund 2 Monaco 3 (rescheduled from Tuesday due to bomb blast)

Dembélé 57 Mbappé 19, 79 S. Bender 35 og

Kagawa 84

A lightning counter attack and a Bender header into his own goal saw Monaco leave the field on half-time 2-0 ahead. The home side came back with a move involving Guerreiro, Aubameyang, Kagawa and Dembélé but Mbappé, man of the match, put Monaco 3-1 ahead, showing his class as he intercepted a pass (Piszczek to Papasthathopoulos) and fired past the keeper. Kagawa reduced on 84', receiving an assist from Ginter, setting himself up and firing home. Dortmund needs to win by two goals in Monaco.

Bayern Munich 1 Real Madrid 2

Vidal 25 Cristiano Ronaldo 47 77

The first man to score in 100 Champions League club competition games, Cristiano Ronaldo, answered his critics with a brace, away, at Bayern. OK Vidal missed a penalty in the first half and Bayern had a man sent off (Javi Martínez, 61'). But Bayern have to beat Real...in Madrid.

Atlético Madrid 1 Leicester City 0

Griezmann 28 (pen.)

Atlético 15 shots, Leicester 6, Atlético 4 shots on target, Leicester zero; the home side had 4 shots saved, the visitors, three; Atlético had a ball on the woodwork and had eight corners to 1.

Europa League Quarter Finals

Manchester United drew away at Anderlecht, Celta beat Genk, Lyon beat Besiktas, Ajax beat Schalke. Any team could make it through in the second leg

Anderlecht 1 Manchester United 1

Dendoncker 86 Mkhitaryan 37

United went into the break ahead but four minutes from time, a header from Dendoncker levelled the match, dominated by United with a ball possession of 60% to 40% and 16 shots to 11, although the hosts had 6 shots blocked to United's 5. A close match will follow at Old Trafford next week. Mourinho in the semis? Probably.

Celta Vigo 3 Genk 2

Sisto 15 Boëtius 10

Aspas 18 Buffel 67

Guidetti 38

Lyon 2 Besiktas 1

Tolisso 83 Babel 15

Morel 85

Ajax 2 Schalke 0

Klaasen 23 (pen,), 52

The competitions so far

Champions League Matchdays 1 to 6

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/07-12-2016/136367-champions_six-0/

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/08-12-2016/136372-fc_porto-0/

Last 16

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/16-03-2017/137113-champions-0/

Europa League Matchdays 1 to 6

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/09-12-2016/136378-zenit_krasnodar-0/

Europa League Last 16

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/17-03-2017/137127-europa_league-0/