2017-2018 Soccer Season: The Year of Mourinho?

After losing one Moscow Derby match last week, last season's champion Spartak Moskva lost another, 3-4 at home to Lokomotiv. In Germany the Bundesliga gets under way and in the Premier League, Mourinho's famous second season sees 6 points from 2 games, 8 goals scored and none conceded as he "lets his horses run wild".

European Leagues, Euro Finals and Membership Associations Super Cups

Russian Prem'er-Liga (After 7 games)

Spartak 3 Lokomotiv 4, another disappointing result for the Russian champions. Lokomotiv pulls up to second place, while CSKA drew 0-0 away in Ekaterinburg to Ural. A goal from Kokorin gave the three points to Zenit at Amkar, while Rostov and Krasnodar drew in a goalless game.

Leaders: 1. Zenit 19; 2. Lokomotiv Moskva 16; 3.Rostov 14; 4. CSKA 13;

5. Krasnodar 12

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Spartak Moskva

2. CSKA Moskva 3. Zenit St. Petersburg 4. FC Krasnodar 5. Akhmat Grozny (formerly Terek Grozny)

English Premier League (After 2 games)

Mourinho's Man.U off to a flying start, two gams, two 4-0 wins. Who said United don't score goals? This time the victim was Swansea City, in Wales, as the United forwards ran riot playing some excellent football, running as much off the ball as on and using their collective intelligence along with insight and skill. West Brom got the second win out of two at Burnley 1-0. Watford came away from Bournemouth 2-0 winner, Liverpool saw off Crystal Palace 1-0 at home and Southampton saw West Ham United rooted to the bottom of the Premiership with a 3-2 win. Newly promoted Huddersfield Town beat fellow travellers Newcastle United 1-0, while Chelsea won the London Derby with Tottenham at Wembley 2-1.

Leaders: Manchester United, Huddersfield Town, West Bromwich Albion (6); Watford, Liverpool, Southampton 4

Monday: Manchester City v. Everton

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Chelsea FC

2. Tottenham Hotspur FC 3. Manchester City FC 4. Liverpool FC 5. Arsenal FC

German Bundesliga (After 1 game)

Winners of the first game: Dortmund 3-0 away at Wolfsburg; Bayern München 3-1 against Bayer Leverkusen; Schalke 04 2 Leipzig 0; Hertha BSC Berlin 2 Stuttgart 0; Hamburger SV 1 Augsburg 0; Hannover 96 1-0 away at Mainz; TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1 Werder Bremen 0

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: FC Bayern München

2. RB Leipzig 3. Borussia Dortmund 4. Hoffenheim 5. 1. FC Köln

French Ligue 1 (After 3 games)

Falcao gave Monaco the points at Metz, Saint-Étienne saw off Amiens 3-0 and both have 9 points from the opening three games alongside PSG. Lyon dropped two points at home drawing 3-3 with Bordeaux. Neymar was on target with two home debut goals, one a candidate for goal of the season as PSG threashed Toulouse 6-2. Marseille dropped two points at home to Anvers in a 1-1 draw.

Leaders: PSG, Monaco, Saint-Étienne 9; Lyon, Marseille 7

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: AS Monaco FC

2. Paris Saint-Germain 3. OGC Nice 4. Olympique Lyonnais 5. Olympique de Marseille

Portuguese Primeira Liga (After 3 games)

The two Lisbon teams, Benfica and Sporting CP, had 5-0 wins, Benfica at home in a Lisbon Derby match to Belenenses, Sporting away at Vitória SC (Guimarães). Rio Ave also has 9 points from the first three games with a 2-0 win against the Algarve side Portimonense and Estoril (near Lisbon) got a 3-2 win at Tondela. Aboubakar's hat-trick gave FC Porto a 3-0 win over Moreirense; Braga beat Despostivo das Aves 2-0 away and Marítimo beat Boavista 1-0 at home in Madeira.

Leaders: SL Benfica, FC Porto, Sporting CP, Rio Ave 9; Braga, Estoril, Marítimo 6

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Sport Lisboa e Benfica

2. FC Porto 3. Sporting Clube de Portugal 4. Vitória SC (Guimarães) 5. Sporting Clube de Braga

Spanish Primera Liga (After 1 game)

Winners: Leganés 1 Alavés 0;Valencia 1 Las Palmas 0; Real Sociedad 3-2 at Celta Vigo; Barcelona beat Bétis at home 2-0 and Real Madrid won 3-0 away in Corunha.

Playing Monday

Levante Villarreal

Málaga Eibar

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Real Madrid CF

2. FC Barcelona 3. Club Atlético de Madrid FC 4. Sevilla FC 5. Villarreal CF

Italian Serie A (After 1 game)

Winners: Juventus 3 Cagliari 0; Verona 1 SSC Napoli 3; Atalanta 0 Roma 1; Inter 3 Fiorentina 0; Sampdoria 2 Benevento 1; Udinese 1 Chievo 2; Crotone 0 AC Milan 3

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Juventus FC

2. AS Roma 3. SSC Napoli 4. Atalanta BC 5. SS Lazio

Other leagues

In Armenia after 3 games FC Shirak is the only totallist with 9 points; in Belgium after 4 games, Club Brugge and Charleroi have 12 points each; Cherno More Varna leads in Bulgaria after 6 games with 14 points; GNK Dinamo Zagreb has 16 points from 6 games in Croatia; FK Viktoria Plzen has 12 points from the first four games in the Czech Republic; in Denmark Nordsjaelland has 12 points from 5 games; Budapest Honvéd FC leads in Hungary with 14 points from 6 games; Milsami Orhei has 18 points from 7 games in Moldova; in the Netherlands five teams share top spot with 6 points out of six after 2 games (Vitesse, Utrecht, PSV, VVV Vento and Feyenoord); Jagiellonia Bielystok leads in Poland with 13 points from 6 games; in Romania CFR 1907 Cluj has 16 points from 6 games; Celtic, St. Johnstone and Aberdeen have 9 points from 3 games in Scotland; FK Crvena Zvezda have a maximum 15 points from 5 games in Serbia; in Slovakia FC Nitra leads with 13 points from 5 games; FC Zürich lead in Switzerland with 11 from 5; in Turkey after 2 games there is only one totallist, Galatasaray AS (6 points) and in Ukraine, Dinamo Kyiv has 16 points from 6 games.

Euro finals

Women's UEFA Final

Netherlands 4 Denmark 2

Nadim 6 (Pen.); Harder 33

Miedema 1º, 89; Martens 28; Spitse 51

UEFA Super Cup Final

Real Madrid 2 Manchester United 1 Played August 8 in Skopje, Serbia

Casemiro 24 Lukaku 62

Isco 52

59 per cent ball possession to Real, 41% for United; passing accuracy 90% to 83% in Real's favor, 16 shots to 13, 2 on the woodwork, depicts the way the game went. Real Madrid is in a different league and Manchester United have a long way to go to reach the top of European soccer.

Supercups

Spanish Super Cup First Leg

Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 3

Messi 77 (pen.)

Piqué (o.g.) 50, Ronaldo 80, Asensio 90

Second Leg

Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 0

Asensio 4

Benzema 38

Real Madrid win 5-1

England: Community Shield 2017

Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (Arsenal win on penalties 4-1)

Moses (46)

Kolasinac (82)

Portugal: Super Cup 2017

Benfica 3 Vitória SC (Guimarães) 1

Jonas, Seferovic, Raul Jimenez

Raphinha

Germany DFL Supercup 2017

Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 (Bayern win 5-4 on penalties)

Pulisic, Piszczek (o.g.)

Lewandowski, Aubameyang

France: Super Cupb 2017

Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2

Djibril Sidibe 30

Dani Alves (51); Adrien Rabiot (63)

Russia Super Cup 2017

Spartak Moskva 2 Lokomotiv Moskva 1 (aet 0 0)

Luiz Adriano (101), Q. Promes (113)

M. Fernandes (116)

Italy Super Cup 2017

Juventus 2 Lazio 3

Dybala (2)

Ciro Immobile (2), Murgia

Last season's Champions League 2016-1017

http://www.pravdareport.com/society/showbiz/18-06-2017/138000-confederations_cup-0/

Last season's Europa League (2016-2017)

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/12-05-2017/137713-united_ajax-0/

Photo: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jos%C3%A9_Mourinho#/media/File:Manager_Jose_Mourinho_of_Inter_Milan,_April_18,_2009.jpg

Spanish Primera Liga (After 1 game)

Winners: Leganés 1 Alavés 0;Valencia 1 Las Palmas 0; Real Sociedad 3-2 at Celta Vigo; Barcelona beat Bétis at home 2-0 and Real Madrid won 3-0 away in Corunha.

Playing Monday

Levante Villarreal

Málaga Eibar

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Real Madrid CF

2. FC Barcelona 3. Club Atlético de Madrid FC 4. Sevilla FC 5. Villarreal CF

Italian Serie A (After 1 game)

Winners: Juventus 3 Cagliari 0; Verona 1 SSC Napoli 3; Atalanta 0 Roma 1; Inter 3 Fiorentina 0; Sampdoria 2 Benevento 1; Udinese 1 Chievo 2; Crotone 0 AC Milan 3

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Juventus FC

2. AS Roma 3. SSC Napoli 4. Atalanta BC 5. SS Lazio

Other leagues

In Armenia after 3 games FC Shirak is the only totallist with 9 points; in Belgium after 4 games, Club Brugge and Charleroi have 12 points each; Cherno More Varna leads in Bulgaria after 6 games with 14 points; GNK Dinamo Zagreb has 16 points from 6 games in Croatia; FK Viktoria Plzen has 12 points from the first four games in the Czech Republic; in Denmark Nordsjaelland has 12 points from 5 games; Budapest Honvéd FC leads in Hungary with 14 points from 6 games; Milsami Orhei has 18 points from 7 games in Moldova; in the Netherlands five teams share top spot with 6 points out of six after 2 games (Vitesse, Utrecht, PSV, VVV Vento and Feyenoord); Jagiellonia Bielystok leads in Poland with 13 points from 6 games; in Romania CFR 1907 Cluj has 16 points from 6 games; Celtic, St. Johnstone and Aberdeen have 9 points from 3 games in Scotland; FK Crvena Zvezda have a maximum 15 points from 5 games in Serbia; in Slovakia FC Nitra leads with 13 points from 5 games; FC Zürich lead in Switzerland with 11 from 5; in Turkey after 2 games there is only one totallist, Galatasaray AS (6 points) and in Ukraine, Dinamo Kyiv has 16 points from 6 games.

Euro finals

Women's UEFA Final

Netherlands 4 Denmark 2

Nadim 6 (Pen.); Harder 33

Miedema 1º, 89; Martens 28; Spitse 51

UEFA Super Cup Final

Real Madrid 2 Manchester United 1 Played August 8 in Skopje, Serbia

Casemiro 24 Lukaku 62

Isco 52

59 per cent ball possession to Real, 41% for United; passing accuracy 90% to 83% in Real's favor, 16 shots to 13, 2 on the woodwork, depicts the way the game went. Real Madrid is in a different league and Manchester United have a long way to go to reach the top of European soccer.

Supercups

Spanish Super Cup First Leg

Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 3

Messi 77 (pen.)

Piqué (o.g.) 50, Ronaldo 80, Asensio 90

Second Leg

Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 0

Asensio 4

Benzema 38

Real Madrid win 5-1

England: Community Shield 2017

Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (Arsenal win on penalties 4-1)

Moses (46)

Kolasinac (82)

Portugal: Super Cup 2017

Benfica 3 Vitória SC (Guimarães) 1

Jonas, Seferovic, Raul Jimenez

Raphinha

Germany DFL Supercup 2017

Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 (Bayern win 5-4 on penalties)

Pulisic, Piszczek (o.g.)

Lewandowski, Aubameyang

France: Super Cupb 2017

Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2

Djibril Sidibe 30

Dani Alves (51); Adrien Rabiot (63)

Russia Super Cup 2017

Spartak Moskva 2 Lokomotiv Moskva 1 (aet 0 0)

Luiz Adriano (101), Q. Promes (113)

M. Fernandes (116)

Italy Super Cup 2017

Juventus 2 Lazio 3

Dybala (2)

Ciro Immobile (2), Murgia

Last season's Champions League 2016-1017

http://www.pravdareport.com/society/showbiz/18-06-2017/138000-confederations_cup-0/

Last season's Europa League (2016-2017)

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/12-05-2017/137713-united_ajax-0/

Photo: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jos%C3%A9_Mourinho#/media/File:Manager_Jose_Mourinho_of_Inter_Milan,_April_18,_2009.jpg