Burger killed by Chantilly

Killed by Chantilly

A famous French female fitness blogger, Rebecca Burger, has been killed in a freak domestic accident in France, when a flask of Chantilly cream exploded, hitting her in the chest area, after which she allegedly died of a heart attack.

The Chantilly (whipped cream) dispenser exploded due to a faulty valve in the gas cannister, which broke and the dispenser went off like a bomb.

Rebecca Burger had 55,000 Facebook friends and 154,000 Instagram followers.