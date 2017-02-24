Europa League Round of 32: Krasnodar, Rostov pass on

Krasnodar drew away with Fenerbahçe (Turkey) one goal apiece after winning in Russia. Rostov won the tie with Sparta Praha of the Czech Republic 5-1 on aggregate.

Second legs

Fenerbahçe (Turkey) 1 Krasnodar (Russia) 1 Agg. 1-2

Fiorentina (Italy) 2 Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) 4 Agg: 3-4

Tottenham Hotspur (England) 2 KAA Gent (Belgium) 2 Agg: 2-3

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 0 Celta (Spain) 2 Agg: 1-2

KRC Genk (Belgium) 1 FC Astra Giurgiu (Romania) 0 Agg: 3-2

Besiktas (Turkey) 2 Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel) 1 Agg: 5-2

Saint-Étienne (France) 0 Manchester United (England) 1 Agg. 0-4

Ajax (Netherlands) 1 Legia (Poland) 0 Agg: 1-0

Sparta Praha (Czech Republic) 1 Rostov (Russia) 1 Agg: 1-5

Osmanlispor (Turkey) 0 Olympiacos (Greece) 3 Agg: 0-3

Kobenhavn (Denmark) 0 Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 0 Agg: 2-1

Schalke (Germany) 1 PAOK (Greece) 1 Agg: 4-1

Roma (Italy) 0 Villarreal (Spain) 1 Agg: 4-1

Zenit (Russia) 3 Anderlecht (Belgium) 1 Agg: 3-3 Anderlecht wins on away goals

APOEL (Cyprus) 2 Athletic Bilbao (Spain) 0 Agg: 4-3

Lyon (France) 7 AZ (Netherlands) 1 Agg: 11-2

First Legs Thursday February 16

Krasnodar (Russia) 1 Fenerbahçe (Turkey) 0

Claesson 4

Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) 0 Fiorentina (Italy) 1

KAA Gent (Belgium) 1 Tottenham Hotspur (England) 0

Celta (Spain) 0 Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 1

FC Astra Giurgiu (Romania) 2 KRC Genk (Belgium) 2

Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel) 1 Besiktas (Turkey) 3

Manchester United (England) 3 Saint-Étienne (France) 0

Legia (Poland) 0 Ajax (Netherlands) 0

Rostov (Russia) 4 Sparta Praha (Czech Republic) 0

M. Mevlja 15 Poloz 38 Noboa 40 Azmoun 68

Olympiacos (Greece) 0 Osmanlispor (Turkey) 0

Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 1 Kobenhavn (Denmark) 2

PAOK (Greece) 0 Schalke (Germany) 3

Villarreal (Spain) 0 Roma (Italy) 4

Anderlecht (Belgium) 2 Zenit (Russia) 0

Athletic Bilbao (Spain) 3 APOEL (Cyprus) 2

AZ (Netherlands) 1 Lyon (France) 4

Champions: FC Porto a disgrace, Juve in front, Leicester the dark horse

How FC Porto is going to come back from 2-0 down at home in the city of Oporto in Portugal against Juventus in Turin is a question that the Porto coach Nuno Espírito Santo (Holy Spirit) has the right to answer. Throughout history, the Holy Spirit has done more incredible things. Leicester City, 1-2 away. But can Ranieri pull it off?

FC Porto 0 Juventus 2

Pjaca 72, Dani Alves 74

A disgrace and a massacre. It is difficult to understand FC Porto at times. It is a team studded with international players, it is a club which has been intercontinental champion more than once, has won all the trophies in football in Portugal, in Europe and in the world, has the President who has won more trophies than any other in history and enters a game against Juventus almost apologetically. FC Porto today is a Sutton United without the pie-eating second goal-keeper. Only because he doesn't have the guts. Either FC Porto goes to Italy and wins 2-0 or 3-1 or else... shitcanned from the annals of soccer history, relegated to a has-been.

Sevilla 2 Leicester City 1

Sarabia 25 Vardy 73

Correa 62

Vardy, who else? Hidden all season, last year's champion steals a goal seventeen minutes from time. Can Sevilla come away from England with less than a 1-0 defeat? A ressurgent Vardy and a stable striking force may make the difference if Ranieri can actually launch the same team for two consecutive games.

Champions League Round of Sixteen

Champions: Two games, fourteen goals!

Who said that soccer is getting boring? Manchester City and Monaco put on an eight-goal thriller at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, where Monaco twice took the lead. With one of the best attacks in Europe, City will have to have their guard up in the return leg. Atlético seem to have the tie sewn up with a 4-2 win in Germany.

Manchester City (England) 5 Monaco (France) 3

Sterling 26 Falcao 32, 61

Agüero 58, 71 Mbappé 40

Stones 77

Sané 82