Soccer round-up: City unstoppable

One club has the train on the rails in Manchester and it is not yet United - it's Guardiola's City, building a lead at the top of the Premiership as Mourinho's side slips up at Huddersfield. In Russia, Lokomotiv shares top spot with Zenit.

European Leagues, Euro Finals and Membership Associations Super Cups

Russian Prem'er-Liga (After 14 games)

Zenit dropped two points away at CSKA in Moscow, in a nil-nil draw, allowing Lokomotiv to move up to joint leader with a 2-0 win in Moscow against Krasnodar. Ural Sverdlovsk Oblast received Akhmat in Ekaterinburg and won 2-0.

Leaders: 1. Lokomotiv Moskva 29 2. Zenit 29; 3. CSKA Moskva 25; 4. Ural Sverdlovsk Oblast 22

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Spartak Moskva

2. CSKA Moskva 3. Zenit St. Petersburg 4. FC Krasnodar 5. Akhmat Grozny (formerly Terek Grozny)

English Premier League (After 9 games)

Manchester City had another easy day at home against Burnley, scoring three and conceding none, while United slipped up 2-1 at Huddersfield. Chelsea beat Watford in London 4-2 and Tottenham beat Liverpool 4-1. Arsenal won away at Everton 5-2, which cost Koeman his job.

Leaders: 1. Manchester City 25; 2. Manchester United 20; 3. Tottenham Hotspur 20; 4. Chelsea 16; 5. Arsenal 16.

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Chelsea FC

2. Tottenham Hotspur FC 3. Manchester City FC 4. Liverpool FC 5. Arsenal FC

German Bundesliga (After 9 games)

Borussia Dortmund (2-2 at Frankfurt) leads with 20 points, now equalled by by Bayern (1-0 winners at Hamburg) followed by Leipzig (1-0 at home against Stuttgart), Hoffenheim (1-1 at Wolfsburg) and Schalke (2-0 at home against Mainz).

Leaders: 1. Borussia Dortmund 20; 2. Bayern 20; 3. Leipzig 19; 4. Hoffenheim 16; 5. Schalke 16

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: FC Bayern München

2. RB Leipzig 3. Borussia Dortmund 4. Hoffenheim 5. 1. FC Köln

French Ligue 1 (After 10 games)

PSG got a point at Marseille (2-2); Monaco beat Caen 2-0; Nantes beat Guingamp 2-1 and Lyonnais thrashed Troyes 5-0 away.

Leaders: 1. PSG 26; 2. Monaco 22; 3. Nantes 20; 4. Olympique Lyonnais 19; 5. Marseille 18

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: AS Monaco FC

2. Paris Saint-Germain 3. OGC Nice 4. Olympique Lyonnais 5. Olympique de Marseille

Portuguese Primeira Liga (After 9 games)

Leader FC Porto thrashed Paços de Ferreira 6-1; Sporting did the same against Chavez (5-1); Benfica won 3-1 at Desportivo das Aves; Braga won at Moreirense 1-0 and Marítimo went down 3-1 at Vitória FC (Setúbal).

Leaders: 1. FC Porto 25; 2.Sporting CP 23; 3. SL Benfica 20; 4. Braga 18; 5. CS Marítimo 16

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Sport Lisboa e Benfica

2. FC Porto 3. Sporting Clube de Portugal 4. Vitória SC (Guimarães) 5. Sporting Clube de Braga

Spanish Primera Liga (After 9 games)

Barça leads with 25 points from 9 games, beating Málaga 2-0. Sevilla lost 4-0 at Valencia, Real beat Eibar 3-0 and Atlético won 1-0 at Celta.

Leaders: 1. Barcelona 24; 2. Valencia 21; 3. Real Madrid 20; 4. Atlético de Madrid 19

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Real Madrid CF

2. FC Barcelona 3. Club Atlético de Madrid FC 4. Sevilla FC 5. Villarreal CF

Italian Serie A (After 9 games)

In Serie A Napoli dropped two points at home to second-placed Inter with a 0-0 draw; Juve beat Udinese 6-2 away and Lazio beat Cagliari 3-0 in Rome.

Leaders: 1. SSC Napoli 25; 2. FC Internazionale Milan 23; 3. Juventus 22; 4. Lazio 22.

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Juventus FC

2. AS Roma 3. SSC Napoli 4. Atalanta BC 5. SS Lazio

Other leagues

In Armenia after 8 games Alashkert FC leads with 17 points; in Belgium after 9 games, Club Brugge leads with 24; FC Ludogorets has 27 points from 11 games and leads in Bulgaria; GNK Dinamo Zagreb has 29 points from 11 games in Croatia; FK Viktoria Plzen has 27 points from the first 9 games in the Czech Republic and is the only totallist; in Denmark Nordsjaelland has 23 points from 11 games; AEK Athens leads in Greece with 13 points from the first 6 matches; Videoton leads with 24 points from 11 games in Hungary; FC Sheriff has 32 points from 12 games and is the leader in Moldova; in the Netherlands PSV Eindhoven is the leader with 18 from 7; with 19 points from 10 games, in Poland Gornik Zabrze with 22 points from 11 games is the leader; in Romania CFR 1907 Cluj has 32 points from 13 games four points ahead of Steaua in second place; Celtic and Aberdeen share top spot with 20 points from 8 games in Scotland; FK Crvena Zvezda has 28 points from 11 games in Serbia (with a game in hand over the rest of the pack); in Slovakia FC Spartak Trnava leads with 27 points from 11 games; NK Olimpija Ljubljana leads in Slovenia with 27 from 11; BSC Young Boys leads in Switzerland with 23 from 10; in Turkey after 7 games Galatasaray AS has top spot (19 points) and in Ukraine, Shakhtar leads (11 games and 28 points) over Dinamo Kyiv (10 games and 24 points).

Euro finals

Women's UEFA Final

Netherlands 4 Denmark 2

Nadim 6 (Pen.); Harder 33

Miedema 1º, 89; Martens 28; Spitse 51

UEFA Super Cup Final

Real Madrid 2 Manchester United 1 Played August 8 in Skopje, Serbia

Casemiro 24 Lukaku 62

Isco 52

59 per cent ball possession to Real, 41% for United; passing accuracy 90% to 83% in Real's favor, 16 shots to 13, 2 on the woodwork, depicts the way the game went. Real Madrid is in a different league and Manchester United have a long way to go to reach the top of European soccer.

Supercups

Spanish Super Cup First Leg

Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 3

Messi 77 (pen.)

Piqué (o.g.) 50, Ronaldo 80, Asensio 90

Second Leg

Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 0

Asensio 4

Benzema 38

Real Madrid win 5-1

England: Community Shield 2017

Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (Arsenal win on penalties 4-1)

Moses (46)

Kolasinac (82)

Portugal: Super Cup 2017

Benfica 3 Vitória SC (Guimarães) 1

Jonas, Seferovic, Raul Jimenez

Raphinha

Germany DFL Supercup 2017

Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 (Bayern win 5-4 on penalties)

Pulisic, Piszczek (o.g.)

Lewandowski, Aubameyang

France: Super Cupb 2017

Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2

Djibril Sidibe 30

Dani Alves (51); Adrien Rabiot (63)

Russia Super Cup 2017

Spartak Moskva 2 Lokomotiv Moskva 1 (aet 0 0)

Luiz Adriano (101), Q. Promes (113)

M. Fernandes (116)

Italy Super Cup 2017

Juventus 2 Lazio 3

Dybala (2)

Ciro Immobile (2), Murgia

Last season's Champions League 2016-1017

Last season's Europa League (2016-2017)

Photo:

