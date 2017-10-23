World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Soccer round-up: City unstoppable

Society

Soccer round-up: City unstoppable

Soccer round-up: City unstoppable. 61487.jpeg

One club has the train on the rails in Manchester and it is not yet United - it's Guardiola's City, building a lead at the top of the Premiership as Mourinho's side slips up at Huddersfield. In Russia, Lokomotiv shares top spot with Zenit.

European Leagues, Euro Finals and Membership Associations Super Cups

Russian Prem'er-Liga (After 14 games)

Zenit dropped two points away at CSKA in Moscow, in a nil-nil draw, allowing Lokomotiv to move up to joint leader with a 2-0 win in Moscow against Krasnodar. Ural Sverdlovsk Oblast received Akhmat in Ekaterinburg and won 2-0.

Leaders: 1. Lokomotiv Moskva 29 2. Zenit 29; 3. CSKA Moskva 25; 4. Ural Sverdlovsk Oblast 22

  

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Spartak Moskva

2. CSKA Moskva 3. Zenit St. Petersburg 4. FC Krasnodar 5. Akhmat Grozny (formerly Terek Grozny)

English Premier League (After 9 games)

Manchester City had another easy day at home against Burnley, scoring three and conceding none, while United slipped up 2-1 at Huddersfield. Chelsea beat Watford in London 4-2 and Tottenham beat Liverpool 4-1. Arsenal won away at Everton 5-2, which cost Koeman his job.

Leaders:  1. Manchester City 25; 2. Manchester United 20; 3. Tottenham Hotspur 20; 4. Chelsea 16; 5. Arsenal 16.

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Chelsea FC

2. Tottenham Hotspur FC 3. Manchester City FC 4. Liverpool FC 5. Arsenal FC

German Bundesliga (After 9 games)

Borussia Dortmund (2-2 at Frankfurt) leads with 20 points, now equalled by by Bayern (1-0 winners at Hamburg) followed by Leipzig (1-0 at home against Stuttgart),  Hoffenheim (1-1 at Wolfsburg) and Schalke (2-0 at home against Mainz).

Leaders: 1. Borussia Dortmund 20; 2. Bayern 20; 3. Leipzig 19; 4. Hoffenheim 16; 5. Schalke 16

 2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: FC Bayern München

2. RB Leipzig 3. Borussia Dortmund 4. Hoffenheim 5. 1. FC Köln

French Ligue 1 (After 10 games)

PSG got a point at Marseille (2-2); Monaco beat Caen 2-0; Nantes beat Guingamp 2-1 and Lyonnais thrashed Troyes 5-0 away.

Leaders: 1. PSG 26; 2. Monaco 22; 3. Nantes 20; 4. Olympique Lyonnais 19; 5. Marseille 18

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: AS Monaco FC

2. Paris Saint-Germain 3. OGC Nice 4. Olympique Lyonnais 5. Olympique de Marseille

Portuguese Primeira Liga (After 9 games)

Leader FC Porto thrashed Paços de Ferreira 6-1; Sporting did the same against Chavez (5-1); Benfica won 3-1 at Desportivo das Aves; Braga won at Moreirense 1-0 and Marítimo went down 3-1 at Vitória FC (Setúbal).

Leaders: 1. FC Porto 25; 2.Sporting CP 23; 3. SL Benfica 20; 4. Braga 18; 5. CS Marítimo 16

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Sport Lisboa e Benfica

2. FC Porto 3. Sporting Clube de Portugal 4. Vitória SC (Guimarães) 5. Sporting Clube de Braga

Spanish Primera Liga (After 9 games)

Barça leads with 25 points from 9 games, beating Málaga 2-0. Sevilla lost 4-0 at Valencia, Real beat Eibar 3-0 and Atlético won 1-0 at Celta.

Leaders: 1. Barcelona 24; 2. Valencia 21; 3. Real Madrid 20; 4. Atlético de Madrid 19

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Real Madrid CF

2. FC Barcelona 3. Club Atlético de Madrid FC 4. Sevilla FC 5. Villarreal CF

Italian Serie A (After 9 games)

In Serie A Napoli dropped two points at home to second-placed Inter with a 0-0 draw; Juve beat Udinese 6-2 away and Lazio beat Cagliari 3-0 in Rome.

 

Leaders: 1. SSC Napoli 25; 2. FC Internazionale Milan 23; 3. Juventus 22; 4. Lazio 22.

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Juventus FC

2. AS Roma 3. SSC Napoli 4. Atalanta BC 5. SS Lazio

Other leagues

In Armenia after 8 games Alashkert FC leads with 17 points; in Belgium after 9 games, Club Brugge leads with 24; FC Ludogorets has 27 points from 11 games and leads in Bulgaria; GNK Dinamo Zagreb has 29 points from 11 games in Croatia; FK Viktoria Plzen has 27 points from the first 9 games in the Czech Republic and is the only totallist; in Denmark Nordsjaelland has 23 points from 11 games; AEK Athens leads in Greece with 13 points from the first 6 matches; Videoton leads with 24 points from 11 games in Hungary; FC Sheriff has 32 points from 12 games and is the leader in Moldova; in the Netherlands PSV Eindhoven is the leader with 18 from 7; with 19 points from 10 games, in Poland Gornik Zabrze with 22 points from 11 games is the leader; in Romania CFR 1907 Cluj has 32 points from 13 games four points ahead of Steaua in second place; Celtic and Aberdeen share top spot with 20 points from 8 games in Scotland; FK Crvena Zvezda has 28 points from 11 games in Serbia (with a game in hand over the rest of the pack); in Slovakia FC Spartak Trnava leads with 27 points from 11 games; NK Olimpija Ljubljana leads in Slovenia with 27 from 11; BSC Young Boys leads in Switzerland with 23 from 10; in Turkey after 7 games Galatasaray AS has top spot (19 points) and in Ukraine, Shakhtar leads  (11 games and 28 points) over Dinamo Kyiv (10 games and 24 points).

 

Euro finals

Women's UEFA Final

Netherlands 4 Denmark 2

                         Nadim 6 (Pen.); Harder 33

Miedema 1º, 89; Martens 28; Spitse 51

UEFA Super Cup Final

Real Madrid 2 Manchester United 1 Played August 8 in Skopje, Serbia

Casemiro 24   Lukaku 62

Isco 52

59 per cent ball possession to Real, 41% for United; passing accuracy 90% to 83% in Real's favor, 16 shots to 13, 2 on the woodwork, depicts the way the game went. Real Madrid is in a different league and Manchester United have a long way to go to reach the top of European soccer.

Supercups

Spanish Super Cup First Leg

Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 3

Messi  77 (pen.)

                      Piqué (o.g.) 50, Ronaldo 80, Asensio 90

Second Leg

Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 0

Asensio 4

Benzema 38

Real Madrid win 5-1

 

England: Community Shield 2017

Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (Arsenal win on penalties 4-1)

                   Moses (46)

Kolasinac (82)

Portugal: Super Cup 2017

Benfica 3 Vitória SC (Guimarães) 1

Jonas, Seferovic, Raul Jimenez

                    Raphinha

Germany DFL Supercup 2017

Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Dortmund  2 (Bayern win 5-4 on penalties)

Pulisic, Piszczek (o.g.)  

Lewandowski, Aubameyang

France: Super Cupb 2017

Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2

Djibril Sidibe 30

Dani Alves (51); Adrien Rabiot (63)

Russia Super Cup 2017

Spartak Moskva 2 Lokomotiv Moskva 1 (aet 0 0)

Luiz Adriano (101), Q. Promes (113)

M. Fernandes (116)

Italy Super Cup 2017

Juventus 2 Lazio 3

Dybala (2)

                   Ciro Immobile (2), Murgia

 

Last season's Champions League 2016-1017

http://www.pravdareport.com/society/showbiz/18-06-2017/138000-confederations_cup-0/

Last season's Europa League (2016-2017)

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/12-05-2017/137713-united_ajax-0/

Photo:

By rayand - RA1_6425Uploaded by Yoda1893, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19521477

 

Topics Europe soccer
Topical Analytics
Economics
Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall
Americas
Donald Trump to become America's another John Kennedy
Columnists
Regional Implications of Iraq's Kurdish Independence Referendum
Readers top
Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall
Donald Trump to become America's another John Kennedy
Echo of Moscow radio journalist stabbed in her throat in Moscow office
Ukraine bans Anna Karenina
Russia to introduce capital punishment for propaganda of terrorism
Popular Commented Readers choice
Economics
Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall

The new anti-aircraft missile systems of the S-500 will have a number of advantages. The S-500 is believed to be a universal anti-aircraft long-range and high-altitude missile interception system with an enhanced missile defense capability

Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall
Donald Trump to become America's another John Kennedy
Americas
Donald Trump to become America's another John Kennedy
Crimes
Echo of Moscow radio journalist stabbed in her throat in Moscow office
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine bans Anna Karenina
Politics
Russia to introduce capital punishment for propaganda of terrorism

In the near future, Russian lawmakers may introduce a new notion to the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation - "propaganda of terrorism."

Russia to introduce capital punishment for propaganda of terrorism
Echo of Moscow radio journalist stabbed in her throat in Moscow office
Crimes
Echo of Moscow radio journalist stabbed in her throat in Moscow office
Americas
Donald Trump to become America's another John Kennedy
Columnists
Regional Implications of Iraq's Kurdish Independence Referendum
Crimes
Echo of Moscow radio journalist stabbed in her throat in Moscow office

An unidentified man broke into the office of Echo of Moscow (Ekho Moskvy) radio station on October 23 and stabbed radio host Tatyana Felgenhauer. The incident occurred in the afternoon, the victim was hospitalised, her life is out of danger

Echo of Moscow radio journalist stabbed in her throat in Moscow office
Ukraine bans Anna Karenina
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine bans Anna Karenina
Politics
Russia to introduce capital punishment for propaganda of terrorism
Real life stories
First cat in space to be immortalised
Dmitriy Sudakov Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall Dmitriy Sudakov Aidyn Mehtiyev Donald Trump to become America's another John Kennedy Aidyn Mehtiyev Felicity Arbuthnot North Korea - As Trump Threatens, the Nation Still Struggles with America's Lethal Legacy Felicity Arbuthnot
Comments
Donald Trump to become America's another John Kennedy
Donald Trump to become America's another John Kennedy
Donald Trump to become America's another John Kennedy
Donald Trump to become America's another John Kennedy
Donald Trump to become America's another John Kennedy
Donald Trump to become America's another John Kennedy
Donald Trump to become America's another John Kennedy
Gazprom wants Russian natural gas to flow to China ASAP
Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan to create new natural gas cartel
People of color: NFL doesn't give a damn about you
People of color: NFL doesn't give a damn about you
Donald Trump to become America's another John Kennedy
Older persons key players in global development agenda
Russia and Saudi Arabia to decide the fate of oil
Twenty-year-old female student on a Lexus kills five pedestrians in Ukraine's Kharkov
Donald Trump to become America's another John Kennedy
The West fears Russian weapons based on new physical principles
The West fears Russian weapons based on new physical principles
Echo of Moscow radio journalist stabbed in her throat in Moscow office
Orinoid meteor shower to illuminate the skies at night
Echo of Moscow radio journalist stabbed in her throat in Moscow office
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed