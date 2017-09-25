Soccer round-up: Zenit sits on a cushion

Zenit Saint Petersburg again sits on top of the Russian Premier League with a four-point cushion over second-placed Lokomotiv, in a league where last year's champion, Spartak Moskva, is nowhere.

European Leagues, Euro Finals and Membership Associations Super Cups

Russian Prem'er-Liga (After 11 games)

Zenit got another two points with a 2-0 win away against Krasnodar; Lokomotiv won at Rostov, the only goal of the match coming from Eder on 93 minutes, while CSKA drew at Dinamo 0-0.

Leaders: 1. Zenit 27; 2. Lokomotiv Moskva 23; 3. Krasnodar 21; 4. CSKA Moskva 20

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Spartak Moskva

2. CSKA Moskva 3. Zenit St. Petersburg 4. FC Krasnodar 5. Akhmat Grozny (formerly Terek Grozny)

English Premier League (After 6 games)

The two Manchester teams both chalked up victories, City performing a traditional drubbing, this time of Crystal Palace 5-0, while R. Lukaku gave United the points at Southampton. Chelsea is third after beating Stoke City 4-0 away, Spurs won at West Ham United 3-2, the same result as Liverpool at Leicester City and Watford continued a sueful start to the season with a 2-1 away win at Swansea City.

Leaders: 1. Manchester City 16; 2. Manchester United 16; 3. Chelsea 13; 4. Tottenham Hotspur 11; 5. Liverpool 11; 6. Watford 11.

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Chelsea FC

2. Tottenham Hotspur FC 3. Manchester City FC 4. Liverpool FC 5. Arsenal FC

German Bundesliga (After 6 games)

Borussia Dortmund (6-1 against Moenchengladbach) leads with 16 points, followed by Hoffenheim (2-0 against Schalke), with FC Bayern München on 13 (2-2 at home against Wolfsburg) and Hannover 96 on 12 after a home goalless draw with Köln.

Leaders: 1. Borussia Dortmund 16; 2. Hoffenheim 14: 3. Bayern 13; 4. Hannover 96 12

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: FC Bayern München

2. RB Leipzig 3. Borussia Dortmund 4. Hoffenheim 5. 1. FC Köln

French Ligue 1 (After 7 games)

No totallists, after PSG drew 0-0 at Montpellier. Monaco beat Lille (LOSC) 4-0 away, Bordeaux beat Guingamp 3-1 and Saint-Étienne drew 2-2 at home to Rennes.

Leaders: 1. PSG 19; 2. Monaco18; 3. Bordeaux 15: 4. Saint-Étienne 14

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: AS Monaco FC

2. Paris Saint-Germain 3. OGC Nice 4. Olympique Lyonnais 5. Olympique de Marseille

Portuguese Primeira Liga (After 7 games)

One totallist, FC Porto with seven out of seven and 21 points, thrashing Portimonense 5-2. Second is Sporting CP after a 1-1 draw at Moreirense, followed by Benfica (2-0 win at home against Paços de Ferreira) and Marítimo - losing 2-1 at Vitória SC (Guimarães).

Leaders: 1. FC Porto 21; 2.Sporting CP 189; 3. SL Benfica 16; 4. CS Marítimo 15

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Sport Lisboa e Benfica

2. FC Porto 3. Sporting Clube de Portugal 4. Vitória SC (Guimarães) 5. Sporting Clube de Braga

Spanish Primera Liga (After 6 games)

Barça leads 18 points from 6 games, beating Girona 3-0 away. Atlético beat Sevilla 2-0 and moves into second, Valencia beat Real Sociedad 3-2 away and Real Madrid won 2-1 at Alavés.

Leaders: 1. Barcelona 18; 2. Atlético de Madrid 14; 3. Sevilla 13; 4. Valencia 12; 5. Real Madrid 11.

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Real Madrid CF

2. FC Barcelona 3. Club Atlético de Madrid FC 4. Sevilla FC 5. Villarreal CF

Italian Serie A (After 6 games)

In Serie A it's Napoli, and Juve at the top with 6 out of 6. Napoli won away in Ferrara at Spal 3-2, Juve won the home derby against Torino 4-0. Inter beat Genova 1-0 and Lazio won 3-0 at Verona.

Leaders: 1. SSC Napoli 18; 2. Juventus 18; 3. FC Internazionale Milan 16; 4. Lazio 13

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Juventus FC

2. AS Roma 3. SSC Napoli 4. Atalanta BC 5. SS Lazio

Other leagues

In Armenia after 6 games FC Shirak leads with 15 points; in Belgium after 7 games, Club Brugge leads with 18; CSKA Sofia has 25 points from 10 games and leads in Bulgaria; GNK Dinamo Zagreb has 26 points from 10 games in Croatia; FK Viktoria Plzen has 24 points from the first 8 games in the Czech Republic and is the only totallist; in Denmark Nordsjaelland has 20 points from 10 games; AEK Athens leads in Greece with 13 points from the first 5 matches; Videoton leads with 21 points from 10 games in Hungary; FC Sheriff has 29 points from 11 games and is the leader in Moldova; in the Netherlands PSV Eindhoven is the leader with 15 from 6; with 19 points from 10 games, in Poland Gornik Zabrze and KKS Lech Poznan are the leaders; in Romania CFR 1907 Cluj has 26 points from 11 games with a game in hand over Steaua in second place (25); Celtic is now the isolated leader with 19 from 7 in Scotland; FK Crvena Zvezda has 128points from 10 games in Serbia (with a game in hand over the rest of the pack); NK Olimpija Ljubljana and NK Maribor lead in Slovenia with 24 from 10; in Slovakia FC Spartak Trnava leads with 24 points from 10 games; BSC Young Boys leads in Switzerland with 20 from 9; in Turkey after 6 games Galatasaray AS has top spot (16 points) and in Ukraine, Shakhtar leads (10 games and 25 points) over Dinamo Kyiv (9 games and 23 points).

Euro finals

Women's UEFA Final

Netherlands 4 Denmark 2

Nadim 6 (Pen.); Harder 33

Miedema 1º, 89; Martens 28; Spitse 51

UEFA Super Cup Final

Real Madrid 2 Manchester United 1 Played August 8 in Skopje, Serbia

Casemiro 24 Lukaku 62

Isco 52

59 per cent ball possession to Real, 41% for United; passing accuracy 90% to 83% in Real's favor, 16 shots to 13, 2 on the woodwork, depicts the way the game went. Real Madrid is in a different league and Manchester United have a long way to go to reach the top of European soccer.

Supercups

Spanish Super Cup First Leg

Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 3

Messi 77 (pen.)

Piqué (o.g.) 50, Ronaldo 80, Asensio 90

Second Leg

Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 0

Asensio 4

Benzema 38

Real Madrid win 5-1

England: Community Shield 2017

Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (Arsenal win on penalties 4-1)

Moses (46)

Kolasinac (82)

Portugal: Super Cup 2017

Benfica 3 Vitória SC (Guimarães) 1

Jonas, Seferovic, Raul Jimenez

Raphinha

Germany DFL Supercup 2017

Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 (Bayern win 5-4 on penalties)

Pulisic, Piszczek (o.g.)

Lewandowski, Aubameyang

France: Super Cupb 2017

Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2

Djibril Sidibe 30

Dani Alves (51); Adrien Rabiot (63)

Russia Super Cup 2017

Spartak Moskva 2 Lokomotiv Moskva 1 (aet 0 0)

Luiz Adriano (101), Q. Promes (113)

M. Fernandes (116)

Italy Super Cup 2017

Juventus 2 Lazio 3

Dybala (2)

Ciro Immobile (2), Murgia

Last season's Champions League 2016-1017

http://www.pravdareport.com/society/showbiz/18-06-2017/138000-confederations_cup-0/

Last season's Europa League (2016-2017)

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/12-05-2017/137713-united_ajax-0/

Photo:

By azrael74 from Berlin, Deutschland - Flickr, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=957952