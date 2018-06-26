Denmark, Croatia, France, Argentina

Russia v. Spain; Portugal v. Uruguay; Denmark v. Croatia; France v. Argentina

Group C

Group D

Group A Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Uruguay 3 3 0 0 5 0 5 9

Russia 3 2 0 1 8 4 4 6

Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 2 7 -5 3

Egypt 3 0 0 3 2 6 -4 0

Group A

Russia 5 Saudi Arabia 0

Gazinski, 12 Cheryshev 43, 90+1

Dzyuba 71 Golovin 90+4

One must give a warm embrace to the Saudi side, playing during Ramadan which means they were not allowed to eat from sunrise (in strict fasting not even water is allowed) but the scoreline speaks for itself.

Uruguay 1 Egypt 0

José Giménez 90

Russia 3 Egypt 1

A.Fathi 47 (own goal) Cheryshev 59 Dzyuba 62

Mohammed Salah 73 (pen.)

For those who thought that Russia would not get past the group stage, the response is eight goals to one, six points and a team which plays as a block, using the flanks but also drawing back to thwart attacks. The game against Uruguay now appears as an objective test which Portugal and Spain will be watching with interest. Suddenly the notion appears that Russia may not be such an easy opponent, especially when the boys are eating the grass, as they did tonight against Egypt.

Uruguay 3 Russia 0

Suarez 10

Cheryshev 23 (own goal)

Cavani 90

Outplayed, outclassed, one man down, Russia did not stand a chance against Uruguay, and the scoreline stands for itself. Nobody said Russia would win all the games, but the main task was to pass through to the knock-out stageand objective one was achieved. Next stop: Portugal or Spain! And in knock-out football you need to score once and park the bus.

Saudi Arabia 2 Egypt 1

Salah 22

Salman 45 + 6 (pen.)

Salem 90+5

Group B Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Spain 3 1 2 0 6 5 1 5

Portugal 3 1 2 0 5 4 1 5

Iran 3 1 1 1 2 2 0 4

Morocco 3 0 1 2 2 4 -2 1

Iran 1 Morocco 0

Own goal by Aziz Bouhaddouz 95'

Portugal 3 Spain 3

Cristiano Ronaldo 3 Diego Costa (2) 23, 54; Nacho 58'

Portugal 1 Morocco 0

Cristiano Ronaldo 4´

IR Iran 0 Spain 1

Diego Costa 54

(3' penalty, 44 e 87)

Spain 1 Morocco 1

Boutaib 14, En-Nesyri 81

Isco 19, Aspas 90+1

Iran 1 Portugal 1

Quaresma 45

Karim 90+3 (pen.)

Group C Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

France 3 2 1 0 3 1 2 7

Denmark 3 1 2 0 2 0 2 5

Peru 3 1 0 2 2 2 0 3

Australia 3 0 1 2 2 5 -3 1

Group C

France 2 Australia 1

Griezmann 58 pen. Jedinak 62 pen.

Pogba 81

Peru 0 Denmark 1

Yurary 59

Denmark 1 Australia 1

Eriksen 7 Jedinak 38 (pen.)

France 1 Peru 0

Mbappe 34

Group D Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Croatia 3 3 0 0 7 1 6 9

Argentina 3 1 1 1 3 5 -2 4

Nigeria 3 1 0 2 3 4 -1 3

Iceland 3 0 1 2 2 5 -3 1

Group D

Croatia 2 Nigeria 0

Etebo 32 o.g.

Modric 71 pen.

Argentina 1 Iceland 1

Aguero 19 Finnbogason 23

Argentina 0 Croatia 3

Rebic 53, Modric 80 Rakitic 90+1

Nigeria 2 Iceland 0

Musa 49, 75

Group E Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Brazil 2 1 1 0 3 1 2 4

Switzerland 2 1 1 0 3 2 1 4

Serbia 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3

Costa Rica 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0

June 27 Serbia v. Brazil; Switzerland v. Costa Rica

Group E

Serbia 1 Costa Rica 0

Kolarov 56

Brazil 1 Switzerland 1

Coutinho 20 Zuber 50

Brazil 2 Costa Rica 0

Coutinho 91

Neymar 96

Serbia 1 Switzerland 2

Mitrovic 5 Xhaka 52; Shaquiri

Group F Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Mexico 2 2 0 0 3 1 2 6

Germany 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3

Sweden 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3

Rep. Korea 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0

June 27 Rep. Korea v. Germany; Mexico v. Sweden

Sweden 1 Rep. Korea 0

Grandqvist 65 (Pen.)

Germany 0 Mexico 1

Lozano 35

Rep. Korea 1 Mexico 2

H. M. Son 90+3 Carlos V. 26 (pen.) J. Hernández 66

Germany 2 Sweden 1

Reus 48 Toivonen 32

Kroos 90+5

Group G Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Belgium 2 2 0 0 8 2 6 6

England 2 2 0 0 8 2 6 6

Tunisia 2 0 0 2 3 7 -4 0

Panama 2 0 0 2 1 9 -8 0

June 28 Panama v. Tunisia; England v. Belgium

Belgium 3 Panama 0

Mertens 47; R. Lukaku 69, 75

England 2 Tunisia 1

Kane 11, 90+1 Sassi 35 (pen.)

Belgium 5 Tunisia 2

Hazard 6 (pen.) 51 Bronn 18, Khazri 90+3

Lukaku 16, 45+3

Batshuayi 90

England 6 Panama 1

Stones 8,40 Baloy 78

Kane 22, 45+1 (pen.), 62

Lingard 36

Group H Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Japan 2 1 1 0 4 3 1 4

Senegal 2 1 1 0 4 3 1 4

Colombia 2 1 0 1 4 2 2 3

Poland 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0

June 24 Japan v. Senegal; Poland v. Colombia; June 28 Japan v. Poland; Senegal v. Colombia

Group H

Colombia 1 Japan 2

J. Quintero 39

Kagawa 6 (pen.) Osako 73

Poland 1 Senegal 2

Cionek 37 (own goal); Niang 60

Krychowiak 60

Japan 2 Senegal 2

Mané 11, M. Wague 71

Inui 34, Honda 78

Poland 0 Colombia 3

Mina 40 Falcao 70 Cuadrado 75

The Groups and their FIFA ranking (x)

Group A Russia (66) Saudi Arabia (67) Egypt (46) Uruguay (17)

Group B Portugal (4) Spain (8) Morocco (42) IR Iran (36)

Group C France (7) Australia (40) Peru (11) Denmark (12)

Group D Argentina (5) Iceland (22) Croatia (18) Nigeria (47)

Group E Brazil (2) Switzerland (6) Costa Rica (25) Serbia (35)

Group F Germany (1) Mexico (15) Sweden (23) Rep. Korea (61)

Group G Belgium (3) Panama (55) Tunisia (14) England (13)

Group H Poland (10) Senegal (28) Colombia (16) Japan (60)

Goals by country

8 goals Russia, Belgium, England; 7 goals Croatia, 6 goals Spain; 5 goals Portugal, Uruguay; 4 goals Colombia, Japan, Senegal; 3 goals Argentina, Brazil, France, Mexico, Nigeria, Switzerland, Tunisia; 2 goals Australia, Denmark, Egypt, Germany, Iceland; Morocco, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Sweden; 1 goal (See below)

Goalscorers

5 goals

Kane (England)

4 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

R. Lukaku (Belgium)

3 goals

Cheryshev (Russia) Diego Costa (Spain)

2 goals

Coutinho (Brazil) Dzyuba (Russia) Modric (Croatia) Mo Salah (Egypt) Jedinak (Australia)

Musa (Nigeria) Hazard (Belgium) Stones (England); Suarez (Uruguay)

1 goal

Aguero, Messi, Marcos Rojo (Argentina); Batshuayi, Mertens (Belgium); Neymar (Brazil); Cuadrado, Mina, Quintero, Falcao (Colombia);Rebic, Rakitic, Badelj, Perisic (Croatia); Yurary, Eriksen (Denmark); Lingard (England); Griezmann, Pogba, Mbappe (France); Kroos, Reus (Germany); Finnbogason, G. Sigurdsson (Iceland); Karim (Iran); Inui, Osako, Kagawa, Honda; HM Son (Rep. Korea); Carlos V. ,Lozano J., Hernández (Mexico); Boutaib, En-Nesyri (Morocco); Moses (Nigeria), Baloy (Panama); Carrillo, Guerrero (Peru); Krychowiak (Poland); Quaresma (Portugal); Gazinski, Golovin (Russia); Salem,Salman (Saudi);Wague, Mané, Niang (Senegal) Kolarov, Mitrovic (Serbia); Isco, Nacho, Aspas (Spain); Toivonen, Grandqvist (Sweden); Zuber, Xhaka,,Shaquiri (Switzerland); Bronn, Khazri,Sa ssi (Tunisia); Cavani, José Giménez 1 (Uruguay)