Russia has four teams in UEFA competitions

In the Champions League the English contingent is biggest with 5 clubs representing the Premier League - Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City from the north and the London clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur (Spurs). Spain has 4 representatives and Germany, Italy and Portugal 3 each. CSKA and Spartak (both from Moscow) represent Russia.

This year in the same document we bring you all the European fixtures, scores and tables; the UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues, national championships, Super Cups and Cups, including links to last year's events. All the info you need on one page in the same place.

In the Europa League, Zenit and Lokomotiv Moskva fly the Russian flag. All information on the groups below

UEFA Champions League GROUPS

GROUP A

Benfica (Portugal) Manchester United (England) Basel (Switzerland) CSKA Moskva (Russia)

GROUP B

Bayern München (Germany) PSG (France) Anderlecht (Belgium) Celtic (Scotland)

GROUP C

Chelsea (England) Atlético Madrid (Spain) Roma (Italy) Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

GROUP D

Juventus (Italy) Barcelona (Spain) Olympiacos (Greece) Sporting Clube de Portugal (Portugal)

GROUP E

Spartak Moskva (Russia) Sevilla (Spain) Liverpool (England) Maribor (Slovenia)

GROUP F

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) Manchester City (England) Napoli (Italy) Feyenoord (Netherlands)

GROUP G

Monaco (France) FC Porto (Portugal) Besiktas (Turkey) Leipzig (Germany)

GROUP H

Real Madrid (Spain) Dortmund (Germany) Tottenham Hotspur (England) APOEL (Cyprus)

Countries

Azerbaijan (1) Qarabag

Belgium (1) Anderlecht

Cyprus (1) APOEL

England (5) Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur

France (2) PSG, Monaco

Germany (3) Bayern München, Leipzig, Dortmund

Greece (1) Olympiacos

Italy (3) Roma, Juventus, Napoli

Netherlands (1) Feyenoord

Portugal (3) Benfica, Sporting CP, FC Porto

Russia (2) CSKA Moskva, Spartak Moskva

Scotland (1) Celtic

Slovenia (1) Maribor

Spain (4) Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Real Madrid

Switzeland (1) Basel

Turkey (1) Besiktas

Ukraine (1) Shakhtar Donetsk

Matches

Matchday 1 Tuesday September 12 Groups ABCD Wednesday September 13 Groups EFGH

Matchday 2 Tuesday September 26 (EFGH) Wednesday September 27 (ABCD)

Matchday 3 Tuesday October 17 (EFGH) Wednesday October 18 (ABCD)

Matchday 4 Tuesday October 31 (ABCD) Wednesday November 1 (EFGH)

Matchday 5 Tuesday November 21 (EFGH) Wednesday November 22 (ABCD)

Matchday 6 Tuesday December 5 (ABCD) Wednesday December 6 (EFGH)

Round of 16 First Leg February 13/14, 20/21 2018

Round of 16 Second Leg March 6/7, 13/14 2018

Quarter Finals First Leg April 3/4 Second Leg April 10/11

Semi-Finals First Leg April 24/25 Second Leg May 1/2

Final May 26 at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev

Europa League

GROUP A

Villarreal CF (Spain) Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC (Israel) FC Astana (Kazakstan) SK Slavia Praha (Czech Republic)

GROUP B

FC Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine), BSC Young Boys (Switzerland), FK Partizan (Serbia), KF Skënderbeu (Albania)

GROUP C

Braga (Portugal), Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria), TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (Germany), İstanbul Başakşehir (Turkey)

GROUP D

AC Milan (Italy), FK Austria Wien (Austria), HNK Rijeka (Croatia), AEK Athens (Greece)

GROUP E

Lyon (France), Everton (England), Atalanta (Italy), Apollon Limassol (Cyprus)

GROUP F

København (Denmark), Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia), FC Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova), Zlín (Czech Republic)

GROUP G

Viktoria Plzeň (Czech Republic), Fotbal Club Steaua București (Romania), Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel), Lugano (Switzerland)

GROUP H

Arsenal (England), BATE Borisov (Belarus), Köln (Germany), Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)

GROUP I

Salzburg (Austria), Marseille (France), Vitória SC (Portugal), Konyaspor (Turkey)

GROUP J

Athletic Club (Spain), Hertha Berlin (Germany), Zorya (Ukraine), Östersund (Sweden)

GROUP K

Lazio (Italy), Nice (France), SV Zulte Waregem (Belgium), Vitesse (Netherlands)

GROUP L

Zenit (Russia), Real Sociedad (Spain), Rosenborg (Norway), Vardar (Macedonia)

Countries

Albania (1) KF Skënderbeu

Austria (2) FK Austria Wien, Salzburg

Belarus (1) BATE Borisov

Belgium (1) Zulte Waregem

Bulgaria (1) Ludogorets Razgrad

Croatia (1) HNK Rijeka

Cyprus (1) Apollon Limassol

Czech Republic (3) SK Slavia Praha, Zlin, Viktoria Plzeň

Denmark (1) FC København

England (2) Everton, Arsenal

France (3) Lyon, Marseille, Nice

Germany (3) TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Köln, Hertha Berlin

Greece (1) AEK Athens

Israel (2) Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC, Hapoel Beer-Sheva

Italy (3) AC Milan, Atalanta, Lazio

Kazakstan (1) FC Astana

Macedonia (1) Vardar

Moldova (1) FC Sheriff Tiraspol

Netherlands (1) Vitesse

Norway (1) Rosenborg BK

Portugal (2) Braga, Vitória SC (Guimarães)

Romania (1) Fotbal Club Steaua București

Russia (2) Lokomotiv Moskva, Zenit St. Petersburg

Serbia (2) FK Partizan, Crvena Zvezda

Spain (3) Villarreal CF, Athletic Club (Bilbao), Real Sociedad

Sweden (1) Östersund

Switzerland (2) BSC Young Boys, Lugano

Turkey (2) İstanbul Başakşehir, Konyaspor

Ukraine (2) FC Dynamo Kyiv, Zorya

Matches

Matchday 1 Thursday September 14

Matchday 2 Thursday September 28

Matchday 3 Thursday October 19

Matchday 4 Thursday November 2

Matchday 5 Thursday November 23

Matchday 6 Thursday December 7

Round of 32 First Leg February 15 2018

Round of 32 Second Leg February 22 2018

Round of 16 First Leg March 8 Second Leg March 15

Quarter Finals First Leg April 5 Second Leg April 12

Semi-Finals First Leg April 26 Second Leg May 3

Final May 16 at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, France

National Leagues

2017-2018 Soccer Season: The Year of Mourinho?

After losing one Moscow Derby match last week, last season's champion Spartak Moskva lost another, 3-4 at home to Lokomotiv. In Germany the Bundesliga gets under way and in the Premier League, Mourinho's famous second season sees 6 points from 2 games, 8 goals scored and none conceded as he "lets his horses run wild".

European Leagues, Euro Finals and Membership Associations Super Cups

Russian Prem'er-Liga (After 7 games)

Spartak 3 Lokomotiv 4, another disappointing result for the Russian champions. Lokomotiv pulls up to second place, while CSKA drew 0-0 away in Ekaterinburg to Ural. A goal from Kokorin gave the three points to Zenit at Amkar, while Rostov and Krasnodar drew in a goalless game.

Leaders: 1. Zenit 19; 2. Lokomotiv Moskva 16; 3.Rostov 14; 4. CSKA 13;

5. Krasnodar 12

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Spartak Moskva

2. CSKA Moskva 3. Zenit St. Petersburg 4. FC Krasnodar 5. Akhmat Grozny (formerly Terek Grozny)

English Premier League (After 2 games)

Mourinho's Man.U off to a flying start, two gams, two 4-0 wins. Who said United don't score goals? This time the victim was Swansea City, in Wales, as the United forwards ran riot playing some excellent football, running as much off the ball as on and using their collective intelligence along with insight and skill. West Brom got the second win out of two at Burnley 1-0. Watford came away from Bournemouth 2-0 winner, Liverpool saw off Crystal Palace 1-0 at home and Southampton saw West Ham United rooted to the bottom of the Premiership with a 3-2 win. Newly promoted Huddersfield Town beat fellow travellers Newcastle United 1-0, while Chelsea won the London Derby with Tottenham at Wembley 2-1. Manchester City 1 Everton 1 - another goal from Rooney, who has scored both Everton's goals since rejoining the club after 13 years from Manchester United.

Leaders: Manchester United, Huddersfield Town, West Bromwich Albion (6); Watford, Liverpool, Southampton, Manchester City, Everton 4

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Chelsea FC

2. Tottenham Hotspur FC 3. Manchester City FC 4. Liverpool FC 5. Arsenal FC

German Bundesliga (After 1 game)

Winners of the first game: Dortmund 3-0 away at Wolfsburg; Bayern München 3-1 against Bayer Leverkusen; Schalke 04 2 Leipzig 0; Hertha BSC Berlin 2 Stuttgart 0; Hamburger SV 1 Augsburg 0; Hannover 96 1-0 away at Mainz; TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1 Werder Bremen 0

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: FC Bayern München

2. RB Leipzig 3. Borussia Dortmund 4. Hoffenheim 5. 1. FC Köln

French Ligue 1 (After 3 games)

Falcao gave Monaco the points at Metz, Saint-Étienne saw off Amiens 3-0 and both have 9 points from the opening three games alongside PSG. Lyon dropped two points at home drawing 3-3 with Bordeaux. Neymar was on target with two home debut goals, one a candidate for goal of the season as PSG threashed Toulouse 6-2. Marseille dropped two points at home to Anvers in a 1-1 draw.

Leaders: PSG, Monaco, Saint-Étienne 9; Lyon, Marseille 7

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: AS Monaco FC

2. Paris Saint-Germain 3. OGC Nice 4. Olympique Lyonnais 5. Olympique de Marseille

Portuguese Primeira Liga (After 3 games)

The two Lisbon teams, Benfica and Sporting CP, had 5-0 wins, Benfica at home in a Lisbon Derby match to Belenenses, Sporting away at Vitória SC (Guimarães). Rio Ave also has 9 points from the first three games with a 2-0 win against the Algarve side Portimonense and Estoril (near Lisbon) got a 3-2 win at Tondela. Aboubakar's hat-trick gave FC Porto a 3-0 win over Moreirense; Braga beat Despostivo das Aves 2-0 away and Marítimo beat Boavista 1-0 at home in Madeira.

Leaders: SL Benfica, FC Porto, Sporting CP, Rio Ave 9; Braga, Estoril, Marítimo 6

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Sport Lisboa e Benfica

2. FC Porto 3. Sporting Clube de Portugal 4. Vitória SC (Guimarães) 5. Sporting Clube de Braga

Spanish Primera Liga (After 1 game)

Winners: Leganés 1 Alavés 0;Valencia 1 Las Palmas 0; Real Sociedad 3-2 at Celta Vigo; Barcelona beat Bétis at home 2-0 and Real Madrid won 3-0 away in Corunha. On Monday Levante beat Villarreal 1-0, and Eibar won away at Malaga with the same score.

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Real Madrid CF

2. FC Barcelona 3. Club Atlético de Madrid FC 4. Sevilla FC 5. Villarreal CF

Italian Serie A (After 1 game)

Winners: Juventus 3 Cagliari 0; Verona 1 SSC Napoli 3; Atalanta 0 Roma 1; Inter 3 Fiorentina 0; Sampdoria 2 Benevento 1; Udinese 1 Chievo 2; Crotone 0 AC Milan 3

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Juventus FC

2. AS Roma 3. SSC Napoli 4. Atalanta BC 5. SS Lazio

Other leagues

In Armenia after 3 games FC Shirak is the only totallist with 9 points; in Belgium after 4 games, Club Brugge and Charleroi have 12 points each; Cherno More Varna leads in Bulgaria after 6 games with 14 points; GNK Dinamo Zagreb has 16 points from 6 games in Croatia; FK Viktoria Plzen has 12 points from the first four games in the Czech Republic; in Denmark Nordsjaelland has 12 points from 5 games; Budapest Honvéd FC leads in Hungary with 14 points from 6 games; Milsami Orhei has 18 points from 7 games in Moldova; in the Netherlands five teams share top spot with 6 points out of six after 2 games (Vitesse, Utrecht, PSV, VVV Vento and Feyenoord); Jagiellonia Bielystok leads in Poland with 13 points from 6 games; in Romania CFR 1907 Cluj has 16 points from 6 games; Celtic, St. Johnstone and Aberdeen have 9 points from 3 games in Scotland; FK Crvena Zvezda have a maximum 15 points from 5 games in Serbia; in Slovakia FC Nitra leads with 13 points from 5 games; FC Zürich lead in Switzerland with 11 from 5; in Turkey after 2 games there is only one totallist, Galatasaray AS (6 points) and in Ukraine, Dinamo Kyiv has 16 points from 6 games.

Euro finals

Women's UEFA Final

Netherlands 4 Denmark 2

Nadim 6 (Pen.); Harder 33

Miedema 1º, 89; Martens 28; Spitse 51

UEFA Super Cup Final

Real Madrid 2 Manchester United 1 Played August 8 in Skopje, Serbia

Casemiro 24 Lukaku 62

Isco 52

59 per cent ball possession to Real, 41% for United; passing accuracy 90% to 83% in Real's favor, 16 shots to 13, 2 on the woodwork, depicts the way the game went. Real Madrid is in a different league and Manchester United have a long way to go to reach the top of European soccer.

Supercups

Spanish Super Cup First Leg

Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 3

Messi 77 (pen.)

Piqué (o.g.) 50, Ronaldo 80, Asensio 90

Second Leg

Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 0

Asensio 4

Benzema 38

Real Madrid win 5-1

England: Community Shield 2017

Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (Arsenal win on penalties 4-1)

Moses (46)

Kolasinac (82)

Portugal: Super Cup 2017

Benfica 3 Vitória SC (Guimarães) 1

Jonas, Seferovic, Raul Jimenez

Raphinha

Germany DFL Supercup 2017

Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 (Bayern win 5-4 on penalties)

Pulisic, Piszczek (o.g.)

Lewandowski, Aubameyang

France: Super Cupb 2017

Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2

Djibril Sidibe 30

Dani Alves (51); Adrien Rabiot (63)

Russia Super Cup 2017

Spartak Moskva 2 Lokomotiv Moskva 1 (aet 0 0)

Luiz Adriano (101), Q. Promes (113)

M. Fernandes (116)

Italy Super Cup 2017

Juventus 2 Lazio 3

Dybala (2)

Ciro Immobile (2), Murgia

Last season's Champions League 2016-1017

http://www.pravdareport.com/society/showbiz/18-06-2017/138000-confederations_cup-0/

Last season's Europa League (2016-2017)

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/12-05-2017/137713-united_ajax-0/

