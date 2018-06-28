FIFA: Group Phase complete
In this document you have all the games, tables and scorers of the first phase of FIFA World Cup 2018.
Group H
Japan 0 Poland 1
Bednarek 59
Senegal 0 Colombia 1
Y. Mina 74
Group G
England 0 Belgium 1
Januzaj 51
Panama 1 Tunisia 2
Meriah (p.b.) 33
Ben Youssef 51, Khazri 66
Group A Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Uruguay 3 3 0 0 5 0 5 9
Russia 3 2 0 1 8 4 4 6
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 2 7 -5 3
Egypt 3 0 0 3 2 6 -4 0
Group A
Russia 5 Saudi Arabia 0
Gazinski, 12 Cheryshev 43, 90+1
Dzyuba 71 Golovin 90+4
One must give a warm embrace to the Saudi side, playing during Ramadan which means they were not allowed to eat from sunrise (in strict fasting not even water is allowed) but the scoreline speaks for itself.
Uruguay 1 Egypt 0
José Giménez 90
Russia 3 Egypt 1
A.Fathi 47 (own goal) Cheryshev 59 Dzyuba 62
Mohammed Salah 73 (pen.)
For those who thought that Russia would not get past the group stage, the response is eight goals to one, six points and a team which plays as a block, using the flanks but also drawing back to thwart attacks. The game against Uruguay now appears as an objective test which Portugal and Spain will be watching with interest. Suddenly the notion appears that Russia may not be such an easy opponent, especially when the boys are eating the grass, as they did tonight against Egypt.
Uruguay 3 Russia 0
Suarez 10
Cheryshev 23 (own goal)
Cavani 90
Outplayed, outclassed, one man down, Russia did not stand a chance against Uruguay, and the scoreline stands for itself. Nobody said Russia would win all the games, but the main task was to pass through to the knock-out stageand objective one was achieved. Next stop: Portugal or Spain! And in knock-out football you need to score once and park the bus.
Saudi Arabia 2 Egypt 1
Salah 22
Salman 45 + 6 (pen.)
Salem 90+5
Group B Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Spain 3 1 2 0 6 5 1 5
Portugal 3 1 2 0 5 4 1 5
Iran 3 1 1 1 2 2 0 4
Morocco 3 0 1 2 2 4 -2 1
Iran 1 Morocco 0
Own goal by Aziz Bouhaddouz 95'
Portugal 3 Spain 3
Cristiano Ronaldo 3 Diego Costa (2) 23, 54; Nacho 58'
Portugal 1 Morocco 0
Cristiano Ronaldo 4´
IR Iran 0 Spain 1
Diego Costa 54
(3' penalty, 44 e 87)
Spain 1 Morocco 1
Boutaib 14, En-Nesyri 81
Isco 19, Aspas 90+1
Iran 1 Portugal 1
Quaresma 45
Karim 90+3 (pen.)
Group C Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
France 3 2 1 0 3 1 2 7
Denmark 3 1 2 0 2 0 2 5
Peru 3 1 0 2 2 2 0 3
Australia 3 0 1 2 2 5 -3 1
Group C
France 2 Australia 1
Griezmann 58 pen. Jedinak 62 pen.
Pogba 81
Peru 0 Denmark 1
Yurary 59
Denmark 1 Australia 1
Eriksen 7 Jedinak 38 (pen.)
France 1 Peru 0
Mbappe 34
Australia 0 Peru 2
Carrillo 18, Guerrero 50
Denmark 0 France 0
Group D Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Croatia 3 3 0 0 7 1 6 9
Argentina 3 1 1 1 3 5 -2 4
Nigeria 3 1 0 2 3 4 -1 3
Iceland 3 0 1 2 2 5 -3 1
Group D
Croatia 2 Nigeria 0
Etebo 32 o.g.
Modric 71 pen.
Argentina 1 Iceland 1
Aguero 19 Finnbogason 23
Argentina 0 Croatia 3
Rebic 53, Modric 80 Rakitic 90+1
Nigeria 2 Iceland 0
Musa 49, 75
Nigeria 1 Argentina 2
Messi 14, Marcos Rojo 86
Moses (51, pen.)
Iceland 1 Croatia 2
Badelj 53, Perisic 90
G. Sigurdsson 76 (pen.)
Group E Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Brazil 3 2 1 0 5 1 4 7
Switzerland 3 1 2 0 5 4 1 5
Serbia 3 1 0 2 2 4 -2 3
Costa Rica 3 0 1 2 2 5 -3 1
Group E
Serbia 1 Costa Rica 0
Kolarov 56
Brazil 1 Switzerland 1
Coutinho 20 Zuber 50
Brazil 2 Costa Rica 0
Coutinho 91
Neymar 96
Serbia 1 Switzerland 2
Mitrovic 5 Xhaka 52; Shaquiri
Brazil 2 Serbia 0
Paulinho 36
Thiago Silva 68
Switzerland 2 Costa Rica 2
Dzemaili 31 Drmic 88
K. Waston 56, Sommer (90+3, o.g.)
Group F Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Sweden 3 2 0 1 5 2 3 6
Mexico 3 2 0 1 3 4 -1 6
Rep. Korea 3 1 0 2 3 3 0 3
Germany 3 1 0 2 2 4 -2 3
Sweden 1 Rep. Korea 0
Grandqvist 65 (Pen.)
Germany 0 Mexico 1
Lozano 35
Rep. Korea 1 Mexico 2
H. M. Son 90+3 Carlos V. 26 (pen.) J. Hernández 66
Germany 2 Sweden 1
Reus 48 Toivonen 32
Kroos 90+5
Germany 0 Rep. Korea 2
Y.G. Kim 90+3 H.M. Son 90+6
Sweden 3 Mexico 0
Augustinsson 50, Granqvist 62 (pen.), E. Álvarez 74 (o.g.)
Group G Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Belgium 3 3 0 0 9 2 7 9
England 3 2 0 1 8 3 5 6
Tunisia 3 1 0 2 5 8 -3 3
Panama 3 0 0 3 2 11 -9 0
Belgium 3 Panama 0
Mertens 47; R. Lukaku 69, 75
England 2 Tunisia 1
Kane 11, 90+1 Sassi 35 (pen.)
Belgium 5 Tunisia 2
Hazard 6 (pen.) 51 Bronn 18, Khazri 90+3
Lukaku 16, 45+3
Batshuayi 90
England 6 Panama 1
Stones 8,40 Baloy 78
Kane 22, 45+1 (pen.), 62
Lingard 36
Group H Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Colombia 3 2 0 1 5 2 3 6
Japan 3 1 1 1 4 4 0 4
Senegal 3 1 1 1 4 4 0 4
Poland 3 1 0 2 2 5 -3 3
Group H
Colombia 1 Japan 2
J. Quintero 39
Kagawa 6 (pen.) Osako 73
Poland 1 Senegal 2
Cionek 37 (own goal); Niang 60
Krychowiak 60
Japan 2 Senegal 2
Mané 11, M. Wague 71
Inui 34, Honda 78
Poland 0 Colombia 3
Mina 40 Falcao 70 Cuadrado 75
Japan 0 Poland 1
Bednarek 59
Senegal 0 Colombia 1
Y. Mina 74
The Groups and their FIFA ranking (x)
Group A Russia (66) Saudi Arabia (67) Egypt (46) Uruguay (17)
Group B Portugal (4) Spain (8) Morocco (42) IR Iran (36)
Group C France (7) Australia (40) Peru (11) Denmark (12)
Group D Argentina (5) Iceland (22) Croatia (18) Nigeria (47)
Group E Brazil (2) Switzerland (6) Costa Rica (25) Serbia (35)
Group F Germany (1) Mexico (15) Sweden (23) Rep. Korea (61)
Group G Belgium (3) Panama (55) Tunisia (14) England (13)
Group H Poland (10) Senegal (28) Colombia (16) Japan (60)
Goals by country
9 goals Belgium
8 goals Russia, England; 7 goals Croatia, 6 goals Spain; 5 goals Brazil, Colombia, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay; 4 goals Japan, Senegal; 3 goals Argentina, France, Mexico, Nigeria, Rep. Korea; 2 goals Australia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Egypt, Germany, Iceland; Morocco, Panama, Peru, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Serbia; 1 goal (See below)
Goalscorers
5 goals
Kane (England)
4 goals
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
R. Lukaku (Belgium)
3 goals
Cheryshev (Russia) Diego Costa (Spain)
2 goals
Coutinho (Brazil) Dzyuba (Russia); Mina (Colombia) Modric (Croatia) Mo Salah (Egypt) Jedinak (Australia) Musa (Nigeria)Hazard (Belgium) Stones (England); Grandqvist (Sweden); Khazri (Tunisia), Suarez (Uruguay); HM Son (Rep. Korea)
1 goal
Aguero, Messi, Marcos Rojo (Argentina); Batshuayi, Mertens, Januzaj (Belgium); Neymar, Paulinho, Thiago Silva (Brazil); Cuadrado, Quintero, Falcao (Colombia); K. Waston (Costa Rica); Rebic, Rakitic, Badelj, Perisic (Croatia); Yurary, Eriksen (Denmark); Lingard (England); Griezmann, Pogba, Mbappe (France); Kroos, Reus (Germany); Finnbogason, G. Sigurdsson (Iceland); Karim (Iran); Inui, Osako, Kagawa, Honda; Y.G. Kim (Rep. Korea); Carlos V. ,Lozano J., Hernández (Mexico); Boutaib, En-Nesyri (Morocco); Moses (Nigeria), Baloy (Panama); Carrillo, Guerrero (Peru); Krychowiak, Bednarek (Poland); Quaresma (Portugal); Gazinski, Golovin (Russia); Salem,Salman (Saudi);Wague, Mané, Niang (Senegal) Kolarov, Mitrovic (Serbia); Isco, Nacho, Aspas (Spain); Toivonen, Augustinsson (Sweden); Zuber, Xhaka,Shaquiri, Dzemaili, Drmic (Switzerland); Bronn, Sa ssi, Ben Youssef (Tunisia); Cavani, José Giménez 1 (Uruguay)
