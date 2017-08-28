Three out of three for Mourinho

The English Premiership has one totalist: Manchester United FC with the maximum nine points from the opening three games, ten goals scored and none conceded. Zent leads the Russian Prem'er Liga. Sporting and Porto share the top in Portugal, as do PSG and Monaco in France, while Real drops two home points to Valencia.

European Leagues, Euro Finals and Membership Associations Super Cups

Russian Prem'er-Liga (After 8 games)

Last year's champions Spartak came back from Khaborovsk with a single point after a goalless draw with SKA Energiya, continuing the bitter disappointment for Spartak fans. Zenit, the leaders, had a 0-0-draw at home to Rostov, now in third place. Lokomotiv secure second spot with a 2-1 win over Ural. Krasnodar's 2-0 win over Dinamo Moskva saw the side equal third place on 15 points, followed by Rubin (Kazan) with a 1-0 win over Tosno. CSKA slips out of the pack with a home defeat to Akhmat (0-1).

Leaders: 1. Zenit 20; 2. Lokomotiv Moskva 19; 3.Rostov 15; 4. Krasnodar 15;

5. Rubin 14

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Spartak Moskva

2. CSKA Moskva 3. Zenit St. Petersburg 4. FC Krasnodar 5. Akhmat Grozny (formerly Terek Grozny)

English Premier League (After 3 games)

Three out of three for Manchester United, this week's victims being Leicester City (2-0). Liverpool saw off Arsenal with a 4-0 thrashing and claims second place. Huddersfield Town is still in the top group with a 0-0 home draw against Southampton. Manchester City went to Bournemouth to win 2-1 and West Bromwich Albion was held at home 0-0 by Stoke City.

Leaders: 1. Manchester United 9; 2. Liverpool 7; 3. Huddersfield Town 7; 4. Manchester City 7; 5. West Bromwich Albion 7

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Chelsea FC

2. Tottenham Hotspur FC 3. Manchester City FC 4. Liverpool FC 5. Arsenal FC

German Bundesliga (After 2 games)

Four teams share the early top spot in the Bundesliga with 6 points from the two opening games: Dortmund (2-0 against Hertha), Bayern München, winning 2-0 at Bremen; Hamburger SV won 3-1 at Köln and Hannover 96 beat Schalke 1-0

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: FC Bayern München

2. RB Leipzig 3. Borussia Dortmund 4. Hoffenheim 5. 1. FC Köln

French Ligue 1 (After 4 games)

It is already looking like another north-south duel between PSG and AS Monaco, both with 12 points from 4 games. PSG beat Saint-Étienne 3-0 with a brace from Cavani and Thiago Motta; Monaco thrashed Marseille 6-1. Lyon drew 0-0 at Nantes and Bordeaux moves into the group with a 2-1 victory over Troyes.

Leaders: 1. PSG 12; 2. Monaco12; 3. Saint-Étienne 9; 4. Lyon 8; 5. Bordeaux 8

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: AS Monaco FC

2. Paris Saint-Germain 3. OGC Nice 4. Olympique Lyonnais 5. Olympique de Marseille

Portuguese Primeira Liga (After 4 games)

After four games, there are two totalists in Portugal: Sporting CP with a 2-1 home victory over Estoril and FC Porto with a useful 1-0 win away in Braga. Benfica and Rio Ave drew in the stadium of Rio Ave in Vila do Conde (1-1).

Leaders: 1. Sporting CP 12; 2. FC Porto 12; 3. SL Benfica 9; 4. Rio Ave 9

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Sport Lisboa e Benfica

2. FC Porto 3. Sporting Clube de Portugal 4. Vitória SC (Guimarães) 5. Sporting Clube de Braga

Spanish Primera Liga (After 2 games)

Three totalists share first position with 6 points from the first two games. Real Sociedad beat Villarreal 3-0; FC Barcelona beat Alavés 2-0 away and CD Leganés won 1-0 away at Espanyol in Barcelona. Asensio's brace could only earn Real Madrid a home draw 2-2 against Valencia.

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Real Madrid CF

2. FC Barcelona 3. Club Atlético de Madrid FC 4. Sevilla FC 5. Villarreal CF

Italian Serie A (After 2 games)

In Serie A there are five teams with maximum points from the first two games. Dybama's hat-trick and Cuadrado gave Juventus a 4-2 win at Genoa; Inter and AC Milan are back in the pack, for the time being. Inter win 3-1 at Roma, AC Milan beat Cagliari 2-1. Napoli saw off Atalanta 3-1 and Sampdoria won 2-1 at Fiorentina.

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Juventus FC

2. AS Roma 3. SSC Napoli 4. Atalanta BC 5. SS Lazio

Other leagues

In Armenia after 4 games FC Shirak is the only totallist with 12 points; in Belgium after 5 games, Club Brugge and Charleroi have 15 points each; CSKA Sofia has 16 points from 7 games, Cherno More Varna has a game in hand and shares second place with Ludogorets 1945 on 14 points in Bulgaria; GNK Dinamo Zagreb has 19 points from 7 games in Croatia; FK Viktoria Plzen has 15 points from the first five games in the Czech Republic; in Denmark Nordsjaelland has 18 points from 7 games; Olympiacos and Panionios lead in Greece with 6 points from the first two matches; Budapest Honvéd FC leads in Hungary with 14 points from 7 games despite a home defeat to Debrecen; FC Sheriff has 20 points from 8 games and is the new leader in Moldova; in the Netherlands there are now two totalists with nine points from three games - Feyenoord and PSV; Jagiellonia Bielystok is replaced in Poland at the top by KKS Lech Poznan and Zaglebie Lubin with 14 points from 7 games; in Romania CFR 1907 Cluj has 19 points from 8 games; Aberdeen is the only totalist with 12 points from 4 games in Scotland; FK Crvena Zvezda has 16 points from 6 games in Serbia (with a game in hand over the rest of the pack); in Slovakia FC Nitra leads with 16 points from 6 games; FC Zürich leads in Switzerland with 12 from 6; in Turkey after 3 games there is only one totallist, Galatasaray AS (9 points) and in Ukraine, Shakhtar Donetsk leads with 18 points from 7 games but Dinamo Kyiv has 16 points from 6 games (one game in hand).

Champions and Europa Leagues

Russia has four teams in UEFA competitions

In the Champions League the English contingent is biggest with 5 clubs representing the Premier League - Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City from the north and the London clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur (Spurs). Spain has 4 representatives and Germany, Italy and Portugal 3 each. CSKA and Spartak (both from Moscow) represent Russia.

This year in the same document we bring you all the European fixtures, scores and tables; the UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues, national championships, Super Cups and Cups, including links to last year's events. All the info you need on one page in the same place.

In the Champions League the English contingent is biggest with five clubs representing the Premier League - Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City from the north and the London clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur (Spurs). Spain has four representatives and Germany, Italy and Portugal three each. CSKA and Spartak (both from Moscow) represent Russia.

In the Europa League, Zenit and Lokomotiv Moskva fly the Russian flag. All information on the groups below

UEFA Champions League GROUPS

GROUP A

Benfica (Portugal) Manchester United (England) Basel (Switzerland) CSKA Moskva (Russia)

GROUP B

Bayern München (Germany) PSG (France) Anderlecht (Belgium) Celtic (Scotland)

GROUP C

Chelsea (England) Atlético Madrid (Spain) Roma (Italy) Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

GROUP D

Juventus (Italy) Barcelona (Spain) Olympiacos (Greece) Sporting Clube de Portugal (Portugal)

GROUP E

Spartak Moskva (Russia) Sevilla (Spain) Liverpool (England) Maribor (Slovenia)

GROUP F

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) Manchester City (England) Napoli (Italy) Feyenoord (Netherlands)

GROUP G

Monaco (France) FC Porto (Portugal) Besiktas (Turkey) Leipzig (Germany)

GROUP H

Real Madrid (Spain) Dortmund (Germany) Tottenham Hotspur (England) APOEL (Cyprus)

Countries

Azerbaijan (1) Qarabag

Belgium (1) Anderlecht

Cyprus (1) APOEL

England (5) Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur

France (2) PSG, Monaco

Germany (3) Bayern München, Leipzig, Dortmund

Greece (1) Olympiacos

Italy (3) Roma, Juventus, Napoli

Netherlands (1) Feyenoord

Portugal (3) Benfica, Sporting CP, FC Porto

Russia (2) CSKA Moskva, Spartak Moskva

Scotland (1) Celtic

Slovenia (1) Maribor

Spain (4) Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Real Madrid

Switzeland (1) Basel

Turkey (1) Besiktas

Ukraine (1) Shakhtar Donetsk

Matches

Matchday 1 Tuesday September 12 Groups ABCD Wednesday September 13 Groups EFGH

Matchday 2 Tuesday September 26 (EFGH) Wednesday September 27 (ABCD)

Matchday 3 Tuesday October 17 (EFGH) Wednesday October 18 (ABCD)

Matchday 4 Tuesday October 31 (ABCD) Wednesday November 1 (EFGH)

Matchday 5 Tuesday November 21 (EFGH) Wednesday November 22 (ABCD)

Matchday 6 Tuesday December 5 (ABCD) Wednesday December 6 (EFGH)

Round of 16 First Leg February 13/14, 20/21 2018

Round of 16 Second Leg March 6/7, 13/14 2018

Quarter Finals First Leg April 3/4 Second Leg April 10/11

Semi-Finals First Leg April 24/25 Second Leg May 1/2

Final May 26 at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev

UEFA Europa League GROUPS

GROUP A

Villarreal CF (Spain) Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC (Israel) FC Astana (Kazakstan) SK Slavia Praha (Czech Republic)

GROUP B

FC Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine), BSC Young Boys (Switzerland), FK Partizan (Serbia), KF Skënderbeu (Albania)

GROUP C

Braga (Portugal), Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria), TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (Germany), İstanbul Başakşehir (Turkey)

GROUP D

AC Milan (Italy), FK Austria Wien (Austria), HNK Rijeka (Croatia), AEK Athens (Greece)

GROUP E

Lyon (France), Everton (England), Atalanta (Italy), Apollon Limassol (Cyprus)

GROUP F

København (Denmark), Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia), FC Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova), Zlín (Czech Republic)

GROUP G

Viktoria Plzeň (Czech Republic), Fotbal Club Steaua București (Romania), Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel), Lugano (Switzerland)

GROUP H

Arsenal (England), BATE Borisov (Belarus), Köln (Germany), Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)

GROUP I

Salzburg (Austria), Marseille (France), Vitória SC (Portugal), Konyaspor (Turkey)

GROUP J

Athletic Club (Spain), Hertha Berlin (Germany), Zorya (Ukraine), Östersund (Sweden)

GROUP K

Lazio (Italy), Nice (France), SV Zulte Waregem (Belgium), Vitesse (Netherlands)

GROUP L

Zenit (Russia), Real Sociedad (Spain), Rosenborg (Norway), Vardar (Macedonia)

Countries

Albania (1) KF Skënderbeu

Austria (2) FK Austria Wien, Salzburg

Belarus (1) BATE Borisov

Belgium (1) Zulte Waregem

Bulgaria (1) Ludogorets Razgrad

Croatia (1) HNK Rijeka

Cyprus (1) Apollon Limassol

Czech Republic (3) SK Slavia Praha, Zlin, Viktoria Plzeň

Denmark (1) FC København

England (2) Everton, Arsenal

France (3) Lyon, Marseille, Nice

Germany (3) TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Köln, Hertha Berlin

Greece (1) AEK Athens

Israel (2) Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC, Hapoel Beer-Sheva

Italy (3) AC Milan, Atalanta, Lazio

Kazakstan (1) FC Astana

Macedonia (1) Vardar

Moldova (1) FC Sheriff Tiraspol

Netherlands (1) Vitesse

Norway (1) Rosenborg BK

Portugal (2) Braga, Vitória SC (Guimarães)

Romania (1) Fotbal Club Steaua București

Russia (2) Lokomotiv Moskva, Zenit St. Petersburg

Serbia (2) FK Partizan, Crvena Zvezda

Spain (3) Villarreal CF, Athletic Club (Bilbao), Real Sociedad

Sweden (1) Östersund

Switzerland (2) BSC Young Boys, Lugano

Turkey (2) İstanbul Başakşehir, Konyaspor

Ukraine (2) FC Dynamo Kyiv, Zorya

Matches

Matchday 1 Thursday September 14

Matchday 2 Thursday September 28

Matchday 3 Thursday October 19

Matchday 4 Thursday November 2

Matchday 5 Thursday November 23

Matchday 6 Thursday December 7

Round of 32 First Leg February 15 2018

Round of 32 Second Leg February 22 2018

Round of 16 First Leg March 8 Second Leg March 15

Quarter Finals First Leg April 5 Second Leg April 12

Semi-Finals First Leg April 26 Second Leg May 3

Final May 16 at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, France

Euro finals

Women's UEFA Final

Netherlands 4 Denmark 2

Nadim 6 (Pen.); Harder 33

Miedema 1º, 89; Martens 28; Spitse 51

UEFA Super Cup Final

Real Madrid 2 Manchester United 1 Played August 8 in Skopje, Serbia

Casemiro 24 Lukaku 62

Isco 52

59 per cent ball possession to Real, 41% for United; passing accuracy 90% to 83% in Real's favor, 16 shots to 13, 2 on the woodwork, depicts the way the game went. Real Madrid is in a different league and Manchester United have a long way to go to reach the top of European soccer.

Supercups

Spanish Super Cup First Leg

Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 3

Messi 77 (pen.)

Piqué (o.g.) 50, Ronaldo 80, Asensio 90

Second Leg

Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 0

Asensio 4

Benzema 38

Real Madrid win 5-1

England: Community Shield 2017

Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (Arsenal win on penalties 4-1)

Moses (46)

Kolasinac (82)

Portugal: Super Cup 2017

Benfica 3 Vitória SC (Guimarães) 1

Jonas, Seferovic, Raul Jimenez

Raphinha

Germany DFL Supercup 2017

Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 (Bayern win 5-4 on penalties)

Pulisic, Piszczek (o.g.)

Lewandowski, Aubameyang

France: Super Cupb 2017

Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2

Djibril Sidibe 30

Dani Alves (51); Adrien Rabiot (63)

Russia Super Cup 2017

Spartak Moskva 2 Lokomotiv Moskva 1 (aet 0 0)

Luiz Adriano (101), Q. Promes (113)

M. Fernandes (116)

Italy Super Cup 2017

Juventus 2 Lazio 3

Dybala (2)

Ciro Immobile (2), Murgia

Last season's Champions League 2016-1017

