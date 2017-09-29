Europa League Matchday 2: Russian clubs win

Zenit leads Group L by three points summing a total of six from the first two games. In Group F, Lokomotiv leads by two points, having four points from two games - a draw and a win.

Zenit beat Real Sociedad (Spain) 3-1 in Saint Petersburg, with goals from Rigoni (5) and a brace from Kokorin on 24 and 60'. Llorente pulled one back for visitors on 41'. The other Russian team in the Europa League is Lokomotiv Moskva, for whom Manuel Fernandes scored a hat-trick in a diabolicalfirst twenty minutes, scoring after 2' (Penalty), 6' and 17', without reply.

Tables: Played 2 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points

Group A

Astana 1 Slavia Praha 1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0 Villarreal 0

Villarreal 1 1 0 3 1 4

Slavia Praha 1 1 0 2 1 4

Maccabi Tel-Avia 0 1 1 0 1 1

Astana 0 1 1 2 4 1

Group B

Skënderbeu 1 Young Boys 1 Partizan 2 Dinamo Kyiv 3

D. Kyiv 2 0 0 6 3 6

Young Boys 0 2 0 2 2 2

Partizan 0 1 1 3 4 1

Skënderbeu 0 1 1 2 4 1

Group C

Braga 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Ludogorets 2 Hoffenheim 1

Braga 2 0 0 4 2 6

Ludogorets 1 1 0 2 1 4

Istanbul Basaksehir 0 1 1 1 2 1

Hoffenheim 0 0 2 2 4 0

Group D

AC Milan 3 Rijeka 2 AEK 2 Austria Wien 2

AC Milan 2 0 0 8 3 6

AEK 1 1 0 4 3 4

Austria Wien 0 1 1 3 7 1

Rijeka 0 0 2 3 5 0

Group E

Lyon 1 Atalanta 1 Everton 2 Apollon 2

Atalanta 1 1 0 4 1 4

Apollon 0 2 0 3 3 2

Lyon 0 2 0 2 2 2

Everton 0 1 1 2 5 1

Group F

Lokomotiv Moskva 3 Zlin 0 Sheriff 0 Kobenhavn 0

Lokomotiv Moskva 1 1 0 3 0 4

Kobenhavn 0 2 0 0 0 2

Sheriff 0 2 0 0 0 2

Zlin 0 1 1 0 3 1

Group G

Plzen 3 Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1 Lugano 1 FCSB (Steaua) 2

FCSB 2 0 0 5 1 6

Plzen 1 0 1 3 4 3

Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1 0 1 3 4 3

Lugano 0 0 2 2 4 0

Group H

BATE 2 Arsenal 4 Köln 0 Crvena Zvezda 1

Arsenal 2 0 0 6 3 6

Crvena Zvezda 1 1 0 2 1 4

BATE 0 1 1 3 5 1

Köln 0 0 2 1 3 0

Group I

Konyaspor 2 Vitória SC 1 Salzburg 1 Marseille 0

Salzburg 1 1 0 2 1 4

Konyaspor 1 0 1 2 2 3

Marseille 1 0 1 1 1 3

Vitória SC 0 1 1 2 3 1

Group J

Athletic 0 Zorya 1 Östersund 1 Hertha Berlin 0

Östersund 2 0 0 3 0 6

Zorya 1 0 1 1 2 3

Athletic 0 1 1 0 1 1

Hertha Berlin 0 1 1 0 1 1

Group K

Nice 3 Vitesse 0 Lazio 2 Zulte Waregem 0

Nice 2 0 0 8 1 6

Lazio 2 0 0 5 2 6

Vitesse 0 0 2 2 6 0

Zulte Waregem 0 0 2 1 7 0

Group L

Zenit 3 Real Sociedad 1 Rosenborg 3 Vardar 1

Zenit 2 0 0 8 1 6

Real Sociedad 1 0 1 5 3 3

Rosenborg 1 0 1 3 5 3

Vardar 0 0 2 1 8 0

Europa League Matchday 1

Group A

Slavia Praha 1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0 Villarreal 3 Astana 1

Group B

Young Boys 1 Partizan 1 Dinamo Kyiv 3 Skënderbeu 1

Group C

Istanbul Basaksehir 0 Ludogorets 0 Hoffenheim 1 Braga 2

Group D

Rijeka 1 AEK 2 Austria Wien 1 AC Milan 5

Group E

Apollon 1 Lyon 1 Atalanta 3 Everton 0

Group F

Kobenhavn 0 Lokomotiv Moskva 0 Zlin 0 Sheriff 0

Group G

FCSB (Steaua) 3 Plzen 0 H. Beer-Sheva 2 Lugano 1

Group H

Arsenal 2 Köln 1 Crvena Zvezda 1 BATE 1

Group I

Vitoria SC 1 Salzburg 1 Marseille 1 Konyaspor 0

Group J

Hertha Berlin 0 Athletic 0 Zorya 0 Östersund 2

Group K

Vitesse 2 Lazio 3 Zulte Waregem 1 Nice 5

Group L

Real Sociedad 4 Rosenborg 0 Vardar 0 Zenit 5

Champions and Europa Leagues

Russia has four teams in UEFA competitions

In the Champions League the English contingent is biggest with 5 clubs representing the Premier League - Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City from the north and the London clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur (Spurs). Spain has 4 representatives and Germany, Italy and Portugal 3 each. CSKA and Spartak (both from Moscow) represent Russia.

This year in the same document we bring you all the European fixtures, scores and tables; the UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues, national championships, Super Cups and Cups, including links to last year's events. All the info you need on one page in the same place.

In the Champions League the English contingent is biggest with five clubs representing the Premier League - Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City from the north and the London clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur (Spurs). Spain has four representatives and Germany, Italy and Portugal three each. CSKA and Spartak (both from Moscow) represent Russia.

In the Europa League, Zenit and Lokomotiv Moskva fly the Russian flag. All information on the groups below

UEFA Champions League GROUPS

GROUP A

Benfica (Portugal) Manchester United (England) Basel (Switzerland) CSKA Moskva (Russia)

GROUP B

Bayern München (Germany) PSG (France) Anderlecht (Belgium) Celtic (Scotland)

GROUP C

Chelsea (England) Atlético Madrid (Spain) Roma (Italy) Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

GROUP D

Juventus (Italy) Barcelona (Spain) Olympiacos (Greece) Sporting Clube de Portugal (Portugal)

GROUP E

Spartak Moskva (Russia) Sevilla (Spain) Liverpool (England) Maribor (Slovenia)

GROUP F

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) Manchester City (England) Napoli (Italy) Feyenoord (Netherlands)

GROUP G

Monaco (France) FC Porto (Portugal) Besiktas (Turkey) Leipzig (Germany)

GROUP H

Real Madrid (Spain) Dortmund (Germany) Tottenham Hotspur (England) APOEL (Cyprus)

Countries

Azerbaijan (1) Qarabag

Belgium (1) Anderlecht

Cyprus (1) APOEL

England (5) Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur

France (2) PSG, Monaco

Germany (3) Bayern München, Leipzig, Dortmund

Greece (1) Olympiacos

Italy (3) Roma, Juventus, Napoli

Netherlands (1) Feyenoord

Portugal (3) Benfica, Sporting CP, FC Porto

Russia (2) CSKA Moskva, Spartak Moskva

Scotland (1) Celtic

Slovenia (1) Maribor

Spain (4) Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Real Madrid

Switzeland (1) Basel

Turkey (1) Besiktas

Ukraine (1) Shakhtar Donetsk

Matches

Matchday 1 Tuesday September 12 Groups ABCD Wednesday September 13 Groups EFGH

Matchday 2 Tuesday September 26 (EFGH) Wednesday September 27 (ABCD)

Matchday 3 Tuesday October 17 (EFGH) Wednesday October 18 (ABCD)

Matchday 4 Tuesday October 31 (ABCD) Wednesday November 1 (EFGH)

Matchday 5 Tuesday November 21 (EFGH) Wednesday November 22 (ABCD)

Matchday 6 Tuesday December 5 (ABCD) Wednesday December 6 (EFGH)

Round of 16 First Leg February 13/14, 20/21 2018

Round of 16 Second Leg March 6/7, 13/14 2018

Quarter Finals First Leg April 3/4 Second Leg April 10/11

Semi-Finals First Leg April 24/25 Second Leg May 1/2

Final May 26 at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev

UEFA Europa League GROUPS

GROUP A

Villarreal CF (Spain) Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC (Israel) FC Astana (Kazakstan) SK Slavia Praha (Czech Republic)

GROUP B

FC Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine), BSC Young Boys (Switzerland), FK Partizan (Serbia), KF Skënderbeu (Albania)

GROUP C

Braga (Portugal), Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria), TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (Germany), İstanbul Başakşehir (Turkey)

GROUP D

AC Milan (Italy), FK Austria Wien (Austria), HNK Rijeka (Croatia), AEK Athens (Greece)

GROUP E

Lyon (France), Everton (England), Atalanta (Italy), Apollon Limassol (Cyprus)

GROUP F

København (Denmark), Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia), FC Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova), Zlín (Czech Republic)

GROUP G

Viktoria Plzeň (Czech Republic), Fotbal Club Steaua București (Romania), Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel), Lugano (Switzerland)

GROUP H

Arsenal (England), BATE Borisov (Belarus), Köln (Germany), Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)

GROUP I

Salzburg (Austria), Marseille (France), Vitória SC (Portugal), Konyaspor (Turkey)

GROUP J

Athletic Club (Spain), Hertha Berlin (Germany), Zorya (Ukraine), Östersund (Sweden)

GROUP K

Lazio (Italy), Nice (France), SV Zulte Waregem (Belgium), Vitesse (Netherlands)

GROUP L

Zenit (Russia), Real Sociedad (Spain), Rosenborg (Norway), Vardar (Macedonia)

Countries

Albania (1) KF Skënderbeu

Austria (2) FK Austria Wien, Salzburg

Belarus (1) BATE Borisov

Belgium (1) Zulte Waregem

Bulgaria (1) Ludogorets Razgrad

Croatia (1) HNK Rijeka

Cyprus (1) Apollon Limassol

Czech Republic (3) SK Slavia Praha, Zlin, Viktoria Plzeň

Denmark (1) FC København

England (2) Everton, Arsenal

France (3) Lyon, Marseille, Nice

Germany (3) TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Köln, Hertha Berlin

Greece (1) AEK Athens

Israel (2) Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC, Hapoel Beer-Sheva

Italy (3) AC Milan, Atalanta, Lazio

Kazakstan (1) FC Astana

Macedonia (1) Vardar

Moldova (1) FC Sheriff Tiraspol

Netherlands (1) Vitesse

Norway (1) Rosenborg BK

Portugal (2) Braga, Vitória SC (Guimarães)

Romania (1) Fotbal Club Steaua București

Russia (2) Lokomotiv Moskva, Zenit St. Petersburg

Serbia (2) FK Partizan, Crvena Zvezda

Spain (3) Villarreal CF, Athletic Club (Bilbao), Real Sociedad

Sweden (1) Östersund

Switzerland (2) BSC Young Boys, Lugano

Turkey (2) İstanbul Başakşehir, Konyaspor

Ukraine (2) FC Dynamo Kyiv, Zorya

Matches

Matchday 1 Thursday September 14

Matchday 2 Thursday September 28

Matchday 3 Thursday October 19

Matchday 4 Thursday November 2

Matchday 5 Thursday November 23

Matchday 6 Thursday December 7

Round of 32 First Leg February 15 2018

Round of 32 Second Leg February 22 2018

Round of 16 First Leg March 8 Second Leg March 15

Quarter Finals First Leg April 5 Second Leg April 12

Semi-Finals First Leg April 26 Second Leg May 3

Final May 16 at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, France

Photo

By Nick Wiebe 06:19, 30 October 2007 (UTC), edited by Fir0002 - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3315065

