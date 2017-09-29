Europa League Matchday 2: Russian clubs win
Zenit leads Group L by three points summing a total of six from the first two games. In Group F, Lokomotiv leads by two points, having four points from two games - a draw and a win.
Zenit beat Real Sociedad (Spain) 3-1 in Saint Petersburg, with goals from Rigoni (5) and a brace from Kokorin on 24 and 60'. Llorente pulled one back for visitors on 41'. The other Russian team in the Europa League is Lokomotiv Moskva, for whom Manuel Fernandes scored a hat-trick in a diabolicalfirst twenty minutes, scoring after 2' (Penalty), 6' and 17', without reply.
Tables: Played 2 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points
Group A
Astana 1 Slavia Praha 1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0 Villarreal 0
Villarreal 1 1 0 3 1 4
Slavia Praha 1 1 0 2 1 4
Maccabi Tel-Avia 0 1 1 0 1 1
Astana 0 1 1 2 4 1
Group B
Skënderbeu 1 Young Boys 1 Partizan 2 Dinamo Kyiv 3
D. Kyiv 2 0 0 6 3 6
Young Boys 0 2 0 2 2 2
Partizan 0 1 1 3 4 1
Skënderbeu 0 1 1 2 4 1
Group C
Braga 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Ludogorets 2 Hoffenheim 1
Braga 2 0 0 4 2 6
Ludogorets 1 1 0 2 1 4
Istanbul Basaksehir 0 1 1 1 2 1
Hoffenheim 0 0 2 2 4 0
Group D
AC Milan 3 Rijeka 2 AEK 2 Austria Wien 2
AC Milan 2 0 0 8 3 6
AEK 1 1 0 4 3 4
Austria Wien 0 1 1 3 7 1
Rijeka 0 0 2 3 5 0
Group E
Lyon 1 Atalanta 1 Everton 2 Apollon 2
Atalanta 1 1 0 4 1 4
Apollon 0 2 0 3 3 2
Lyon 0 2 0 2 2 2
Everton 0 1 1 2 5 1
Group F
Lokomotiv Moskva 3 Zlin 0 Sheriff 0 Kobenhavn 0
Lokomotiv Moskva 1 1 0 3 0 4
Kobenhavn 0 2 0 0 0 2
Sheriff 0 2 0 0 0 2
Zlin 0 1 1 0 3 1
Group G
Plzen 3 Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1 Lugano 1 FCSB (Steaua) 2
FCSB 2 0 0 5 1 6
Plzen 1 0 1 3 4 3
Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1 0 1 3 4 3
Lugano 0 0 2 2 4 0
Group H
BATE 2 Arsenal 4 Köln 0 Crvena Zvezda 1
Arsenal 2 0 0 6 3 6
Crvena Zvezda 1 1 0 2 1 4
BATE 0 1 1 3 5 1
Köln 0 0 2 1 3 0
Group I
Konyaspor 2 Vitória SC 1 Salzburg 1 Marseille 0
Salzburg 1 1 0 2 1 4
Konyaspor 1 0 1 2 2 3
Marseille 1 0 1 1 1 3
Vitória SC 0 1 1 2 3 1
Group J
Athletic 0 Zorya 1 Östersund 1 Hertha Berlin 0
Östersund 2 0 0 3 0 6
Zorya 1 0 1 1 2 3
Athletic 0 1 1 0 1 1
Hertha Berlin 0 1 1 0 1 1
Group K
Nice 3 Vitesse 0 Lazio 2 Zulte Waregem 0
Nice 2 0 0 8 1 6
Lazio 2 0 0 5 2 6
Vitesse 0 0 2 2 6 0
Zulte Waregem 0 0 2 1 7 0
Group L
Zenit 3 Real Sociedad 1 Rosenborg 3 Vardar 1
Zenit 2 0 0 8 1 6
Real Sociedad 1 0 1 5 3 3
Rosenborg 1 0 1 3 5 3
Vardar 0 0 2 1 8 0
Europa League Matchday 1
Group A
Slavia Praha 1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0 Villarreal 3 Astana 1
Group B
Young Boys 1 Partizan 1 Dinamo Kyiv 3 Skënderbeu 1
Group C
Istanbul Basaksehir 0 Ludogorets 0 Hoffenheim 1 Braga 2
Group D
Rijeka 1 AEK 2 Austria Wien 1 AC Milan 5
Group E
Apollon 1 Lyon 1 Atalanta 3 Everton 0
Group F
Kobenhavn 0 Lokomotiv Moskva 0 Zlin 0 Sheriff 0
Group G
FCSB (Steaua) 3 Plzen 0 H. Beer-Sheva 2 Lugano 1
Group H
Arsenal 2 Köln 1 Crvena Zvezda 1 BATE 1
Group I
Vitoria SC 1 Salzburg 1 Marseille 1 Konyaspor 0
Group J
Hertha Berlin 0 Athletic 0 Zorya 0 Östersund 2
Group K
Vitesse 2 Lazio 3 Zulte Waregem 1 Nice 5
Group L
Real Sociedad 4 Rosenborg 0 Vardar 0 Zenit 5
Bayern was, PSG is and CSKA was outclassed by Mourinho's Manchester United
Kuchaev pulled one back for CSKA on 90' after Martial had done his job for the visitors: two assists for Lukaku to score twice on 4 and 27', one for himself on 19 (penalty) and Mkhitaryan on 57'. In trouble in group A seems to be Benfica, with zero points from two games and a thrashing in Basel.
PSG beat Bayern 3-0 and the old machine from Münich is yet to appear this season, but it is early days and who will write off The Bavarians? In Group B Celtic got some revenge for the initial defeat to PSG (5-0 at home) by winning away 3-0 at Anderlecht. In Group C, Chelsea's brilliant victory in Madrid against Atlético puts the London side ahead on 6 points and in D, Sporting gave Barça a run for their money before losing in Lisbon 0-1 and Olympiacos has a lot to do to escape from elimination from Europe.
Champions League: Matchday 2 complete
Group A
Basel 5 Benfica 0 CSKA 1 Moskva Manchester United 4
Played 2 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points
Manchester United 2 0 0 7 1 6
Basel 1 0 1 5 3 3
CSKA 1 0 1 3 5 3
Benfica 0 0 2 1 7 0
Group B
PSG 3 Bayern Munich 0 Anderlecht 0 Celtic 3
Played 2 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points
PSG 2 0 0 8 0 6
Bayern Munich 1 0 1 3 3 3
Celtic 1 0 1 3 5 3
Anderlecht 0 0 2 0 6 0
Group C
Qarabag 1 Roma 2 Atlético 1 Chelsea 2
Played 2 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points
Chelsea 2 0 0 8 1 6
Roma 1 1 0 2 1 4
Atlético 0 1 1 1 2 1
Qarabag 0 0 2 1 8 0
Group D
Sporting CP 0 Barcelona 1 Juventus 2 Olympiacos 0
Played 2 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points
Barcelona 2 0 0 4 0 6
Sporting CP 1 0 1 3 3 3
Juventus 1 0 1 2 3 3
Olympiacos 0 0 2 2 5 0
Played yesterday
Group E
Sevilla 3 Maribor 0 Spartak Moskva 1 Liverpool 1
Team Played 2 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points
Sevilla 1 1 0 5 2 4
Liverpool 0 2 0 3 3 2
Spartak Moskva 0 2 0 2 2 2
Maribor 0 1 1 1 4 1
Group F
Napoli 3 Feyenoord 1 Manchester City 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Team Played 2 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points
Manchester City 2 0 0 6 0 6
Napoli 1 0 1 4 3 3
Shakhtar Donetsk 1 0 1 2 3 3
Feyenoord 0 0 2 1 7 0
Group G
Besiktas 2 Leipzig 0 Monaco 0 FC Porto 3
Team Played 2 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points
Besiktas 2 0 0 5 1 6
FC Porto 1 0 1 4 3 3
Leipzig 0 1 1 1 3 1
Monaco 0 1 1 1 4 1
Group H
Dortmund 1 Real Madrid 3 APOEL 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3
Team Played 2 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points
Real Madrid 2 0 0 6 1 6
Tottenham Hotspur 1 0 0 6 1 6
Dortmund 0 0 2 2 6 0
APOEL 0 0 2 0 6 0
Champions League: Matchday 1
After CSKA Moskva got an important away win yesterday against Benfica in Lisbon, today Spartak Moskva travelled to Slovenia and came away with a useful 1-1 draw against Maribor. Samedov put Spartak ahead on 59´and Bohar equalized for the home side on 85'.
The team to watch these days is Manchester City: five goals against Liverpool at the weekend, four goals away at Feyenoord, all without reply. 9-0 in two matches at the top level, what is Guardiola doing there at the Etihad?
CSKA Moskva stunned Benfica in Lisbon with a 2-1 away victory for the first match of the Champions League Matchday One. In the other game in Group A, Manchester United saw off Basel by 3-0 in the United Kingdom.
Seferovic put the home side ahead on 50' at Lisbon's Estádio da Luz, the home of Sport Lisboa e Benfica but CSKA struck back with a penalty from Vitinho on 63' and the scoreline was closed on 71' by Zhamaletdinov.
Group A
Manchester United 3 Basel 0 Benfica 1 CSKA Moskva 2
Group B
Celtic 0 PSG 5 Bayern 3 Anderlecht 0
Group C
Roma 0 Atlético 0 Chelsea 6 Qarabag 0
Group D
Olympiacos 2 Sporting CP 3 Barcelona 3 Juventus 0
Group E
Liverpool 2 Sevilla 2 Maribor 1 Spartak Moskva 1
Group F
Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Napoli 1 Feyenoord 0 Manchester City 4
Group G
Porto 1 Besiktas 3 Leipzig 1 Monaco 1
Group H
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Dortmund 1 Real Madrid 3 APOEL 0
Champions and Europa Leagues
Russia has four teams in UEFA competitions
In the Champions League the English contingent is biggest with 5 clubs representing the Premier League - Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City from the north and the London clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur (Spurs). Spain has 4 representatives and Germany, Italy and Portugal 3 each. CSKA and Spartak (both from Moscow) represent Russia.
This year in the same document we bring you all the European fixtures, scores and tables; the UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues, national championships, Super Cups and Cups, including links to last year's events. All the info you need on one page in the same place.
In the Champions League the English contingent is biggest with five clubs representing the Premier League - Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City from the north and the London clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur (Spurs). Spain has four representatives and Germany, Italy and Portugal three each. CSKA and Spartak (both from Moscow) represent Russia.
In the Europa League, Zenit and Lokomotiv Moskva fly the Russian flag. All information on the groups below
UEFA Champions League GROUPS
GROUP A
Benfica (Portugal) Manchester United (England) Basel (Switzerland) CSKA Moskva (Russia)
GROUP B
Bayern München (Germany) PSG (France) Anderlecht (Belgium) Celtic (Scotland)
GROUP C
Chelsea (England) Atlético Madrid (Spain) Roma (Italy) Qarabag (Azerbaijan)
GROUP D
Juventus (Italy) Barcelona (Spain) Olympiacos (Greece) Sporting Clube de Portugal (Portugal)
GROUP E
Spartak Moskva (Russia) Sevilla (Spain) Liverpool (England) Maribor (Slovenia)
GROUP F
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) Manchester City (England) Napoli (Italy) Feyenoord (Netherlands)
GROUP G
Monaco (France) FC Porto (Portugal) Besiktas (Turkey) Leipzig (Germany)
GROUP H
Real Madrid (Spain) Dortmund (Germany) Tottenham Hotspur (England) APOEL (Cyprus)
Countries
Azerbaijan (1) Qarabag
Belgium (1) Anderlecht
Cyprus (1) APOEL
England (5) Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur
France (2) PSG, Monaco
Germany (3) Bayern München, Leipzig, Dortmund
Greece (1) Olympiacos
Italy (3) Roma, Juventus, Napoli
Netherlands (1) Feyenoord
Portugal (3) Benfica, Sporting CP, FC Porto
Russia (2) CSKA Moskva, Spartak Moskva
Scotland (1) Celtic
Slovenia (1) Maribor
Spain (4) Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Real Madrid
Switzeland (1) Basel
Turkey (1) Besiktas
Ukraine (1) Shakhtar Donetsk
Matches
Matchday 1 Tuesday September 12 Groups ABCD Wednesday September 13 Groups EFGH
Matchday 2 Tuesday September 26 (EFGH) Wednesday September 27 (ABCD)
Matchday 3 Tuesday October 17 (EFGH) Wednesday October 18 (ABCD)
Matchday 4 Tuesday October 31 (ABCD) Wednesday November 1 (EFGH)
Matchday 5 Tuesday November 21 (EFGH) Wednesday November 22 (ABCD)
Matchday 6 Tuesday December 5 (ABCD) Wednesday December 6 (EFGH)
Round of 16 First Leg February 13/14, 20/21 2018
Round of 16 Second Leg March 6/7, 13/14 2018
Quarter Finals First Leg April 3/4 Second Leg April 10/11
Semi-Finals First Leg April 24/25 Second Leg May 1/2
Final May 26 at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev
UEFA Europa League GROUPS
GROUP A
Villarreal CF (Spain) Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC (Israel) FC Astana (Kazakstan) SK Slavia Praha (Czech Republic)
GROUP B
FC Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine), BSC Young Boys (Switzerland), FK Partizan (Serbia), KF Skënderbeu (Albania)
GROUP C
Braga (Portugal), Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria), TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (Germany), İstanbul Başakşehir (Turkey)
GROUP D
AC Milan (Italy), FK Austria Wien (Austria), HNK Rijeka (Croatia), AEK Athens (Greece)
GROUP E
Lyon (France), Everton (England), Atalanta (Italy), Apollon Limassol (Cyprus)
GROUP F
København (Denmark), Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia), FC Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova), Zlín (Czech Republic)
GROUP G
Viktoria Plzeň (Czech Republic), Fotbal Club Steaua București (Romania), Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel), Lugano (Switzerland)
GROUP H
Arsenal (England), BATE Borisov (Belarus), Köln (Germany), Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)
GROUP I
Salzburg (Austria), Marseille (France), Vitória SC (Portugal), Konyaspor (Turkey)
GROUP J
Athletic Club (Spain), Hertha Berlin (Germany), Zorya (Ukraine), Östersund (Sweden)
GROUP K
Lazio (Italy), Nice (France), SV Zulte Waregem (Belgium), Vitesse (Netherlands)
GROUP L
Zenit (Russia), Real Sociedad (Spain), Rosenborg (Norway), Vardar (Macedonia)
Countries
Albania (1) KF Skënderbeu
Austria (2) FK Austria Wien, Salzburg
Belarus (1) BATE Borisov
Belgium (1) Zulte Waregem
Bulgaria (1) Ludogorets Razgrad
Croatia (1) HNK Rijeka
Cyprus (1) Apollon Limassol
Czech Republic (3) SK Slavia Praha, Zlin, Viktoria Plzeň
Denmark (1) FC København
England (2) Everton, Arsenal
France (3) Lyon, Marseille, Nice
Germany (3) TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Köln, Hertha Berlin
Greece (1) AEK Athens
Israel (2) Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC, Hapoel Beer-Sheva
Italy (3) AC Milan, Atalanta, Lazio
Kazakstan (1) FC Astana
Macedonia (1) Vardar
Moldova (1) FC Sheriff Tiraspol
Netherlands (1) Vitesse
Norway (1) Rosenborg BK
Portugal (2) Braga, Vitória SC (Guimarães)
Romania (1) Fotbal Club Steaua București
Russia (2) Lokomotiv Moskva, Zenit St. Petersburg
Serbia (2) FK Partizan, Crvena Zvezda
Spain (3) Villarreal CF, Athletic Club (Bilbao), Real Sociedad
Sweden (1) Östersund
Switzerland (2) BSC Young Boys, Lugano
Turkey (2) İstanbul Başakşehir, Konyaspor
Ukraine (2) FC Dynamo Kyiv, Zorya
Matches
Matchday 1 Thursday September 14
Matchday 2 Thursday September 28
Matchday 3 Thursday October 19
Matchday 4 Thursday November 2
Matchday 5 Thursday November 23
Matchday 6 Thursday December 7
Round of 32 First Leg February 15 2018
Round of 32 Second Leg February 22 2018
Round of 16 First Leg March 8 Second Leg March 15
Quarter Finals First Leg April 5 Second Leg April 12
Semi-Finals First Leg April 26 Second Leg May 3
Final May 16 at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, France
Photo
By Nick Wiebe 06:19, 30 October 2007 (UTC), edited by Fir0002 - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3315065
Photo
By Nick Wiebe 06:19, 30 October 2007 (UTC), edited by Fir0002 - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3315065
