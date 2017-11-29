Soccer round-up: Lokomotiv take advantage of Zenit slip

Lokomotiv Moskva's lead has stretched to six points at the top of the Russian Premier League, taking advantage of a 3-1 defeat of Zenit in Moscow at Spartak, winning 2-1 away at SKA-Energiya in Khaborovsk.

In England it's the two Manchester teams, Guardiola's tiki-taka seeing City forge ahead of United.

European Leagues, Euro Finals and Membership Associations Super Cups

Russian Prem'er-Liga (After 18 games)

Lokomotiv came away from Khaborovsk with the three points against SKA-Energiya and is now six points ahead of Zenit, 3-1 losers at Spartak Moskva. CSKA won away in Kazan against Rubin.

Leaders: 1. Lokomotiv Moskva 39 2. Zenit 33; 3. CSKA 32; 4. Spartak Moskva 31

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Spartak Moskva

2. CSKA Moskva 3. Zenit St. Petersburg 4. FC Krasnodar 5. Akhmat Grozny (formerly Terek Grozny)

English Premier League (After 13 games)

Manchester City beat Huddersfield 2-1 away, as United won 1-0 at home against Brighton and Hove Albion, a team Mourinho described as the most difficult he has yet faced this season. Chelsea came away from Liverpool with a 1-1 draw, Arsenal won at Burnley 1-0 with an Alexis Sanchez penalty on 90+2' and Tottenham conceded a 1-1 home draw to West Bromwich Albion in London.

Leaders: 1. Manchester City 37; 2. Manchester United 29; 3. Chelsea 26; 4. Arsenal 25; 5. Tottenham Hotspur 24

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Chelsea FC

2. Tottenham Hotspur FC 3. Manchester City FC 4. Liverpool FC 5. Arsenal FC

German Bundesliga (After 13 games)

Leaders Bayern dropped three points at Borussia Mönchengladbach (2-1). Leipzig received and beat Bremen 2-0 and Schalke 04 came away from a fantastic match at Borussia Dortmund which finised 4-4, all of Schalke's goals coming in the second half after the home side went into the break 4-0 winners.

Leaders: 1. Bayern 29; 2. Leipzig 26: 3. Schalke 04 24; 4. Borussia Mönchengladbach 24

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: FC Bayern München

2. RB Leipzig 3. Borussia Dortmund 4. Hoffenheim 5. 1. FC Köln

French Ligue 1 (After 14 games)

Ligue 1. PSG beat Monaco away 2-1. Goals from Cavani and Neymar replied to João Moutinho. Olympique Lyonnais won 5-0 away at Nice and Olympique de Marseille beat Guingamp 1-0.

Leaders: 1. PSG 38; 2. Olympique Lyonnais 29; 3. Monaco 29; 4. Olympique de Marseille 28

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: AS Monaco FC

2. Paris Saint-Germain 3. OGC Nice 4. Olympique Lyonnais 5. Olympique de Marseille

Portuguese Primeira Liga (After 12 games)

Leader FC Porto dropped two points with an away draw 1-1 at Desportivo das Aves; Sporting won away at Paços de Ferreira 2-1; Benfica handed a 6-0 thrashing to Setúbal, Braga beat Feirense 3-1 and Marítimo drew 0-0 at home in Madeira with Estoril Praia.

Leaders: 1. FC Porto 32; 2. Sporting CP 30; 3. Benfica 29; 4. Braga 25; 5. CS Marítimo 23

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Sport Lisboa e Benfica

2. FC Porto 3. Sporting Clube de Portugal 4. Vitória SC (Guimarães) 5. Sporting Clube de Braga

Spanish Primera Liga (After 13 games)

Barça leads with 35 points after a 1-1 draw with Valencia away. Atlético went to Levante in Valencia and won 5-0 while Real Madrid beat Malaga 3-2.

Leaders: 1. Barcelona 35; 2. Valencia 31; 3. Atlético de Madrid 27: 4. Real Madrid 27

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Real Madrid CF

2. FC Barcelona 3. Club Atlético de Madrid FC 4. Sevilla FC 5. Villarreal CF

Italian Serie A (After 14 games)

In Serie A Napoli won away at Udinese 1-0 with a goal from Jorginho. Second-placed Inter won at Cagliari 3-1 and Juventus beat Crotone 3-0.

Leaders: 1. SSC Napoli 38; 2. FC Internazionale Milan 36; 3. Juventus 34

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Juventus FC

2. AS Roma 3. SSC Napoli 4. Atalanta BC 5. SS Lazio

Other leagues

In Armenia after 14 games Alashkert FC leads with 30 points; in Belgium after 16 games, Club Brugge leads with 40; FC Ludogorets has 42 points from 17 games and leads in Bulgaria; GNK Dinamo Zagreb has 41 points from 17 games in Croatia; FK Viktoria Plzen has 43 points from 15 games in the Czech Republic and has dropped only two points this season; in Denmark Brondby has 39 points from 17 games; AEK Athens FC leads in Greece with 24 points from the first 12 matches; Videoton leads with 38 points from 17 games in Hungary; FC Sheriff has 45 points from 18 games and is the leader in Moldova; in the Netherlands PSV Eindhoven is the leader with 36 from 13; in Poland Gornik Zabrze has 32 points from 17 games is the leader; in Romania FCSB (Steaua) has 43 points from 19 games; Celtic has top spot with 34 points from 14 games in Scotland; FK Crvena Zvezda has 52 points from 19 games in Serbia; in Slovakia FC Spartak Trnava leads with 37 points from 17 games; NK Olimpija Ljubljana leads in Slovenia with 40 from 17; BSC Young Boys leads in Switzerland with 36 from 16; in Turkey after 13 games Galatasaray AS has top spot (29 points) and in Ukraine, Shakhtar leads (17 games and 39 points) over Dinamo Kyiv (16 games and 35 points).

Euro finals

Women's UEFA Final

Netherlands 4 Denmark 2

Nadim 6 (Pen.); Harder 33

Miedema 1º, 89; Martens 28; Spitse 51

UEFA Super Cup Final

Real Madrid 2 Manchester United 1 Played August 8 in Skopje, Serbia

Casemiro 24 Lukaku 62

Isco 52

59 per cent ball possession to Real, 41% for United; passing accuracy 90% to 83% in Real's favor, 16 shots to 13, 2 on the woodwork, depicts the way the game went. Real Madrid is in a different league and Manchester United have a long way to go to reach the top of European soccer.

Supercups

Spanish Super Cup First Leg

Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 3

Messi 77 (pen.)

Piqué (o.g.) 50, Ronaldo 80, Asensio 90

Second Leg

Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 0

Asensio 4

Benzema 38

Real Madrid win 5-1

England: Community Shield 2017

Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (Arsenal win on penalties 4-1)

Moses (46)

Kolasinac (82)

Portugal: Super Cup 2017

Benfica 3 Vitória SC (Guimarães) 1

Jonas, Seferovic, Raul Jimenez

Raphinha

Germany DFL Supercup 2017

Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 (Bayern win 5-4 on penalties)

Pulisic, Piszczek (o.g.)

Lewandowski, Aubameyang

France: Super Cup 2017

Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2

Djibril Sidibe 30

Dani Alves (51); Adrien Rabiot (63)

Russia Super Cup 2017

Spartak Moskva 2 Lokomotiv Moskva 1 (aet 0 0)

Luiz Adriano (101), Q. Promes (113)

M. Fernandes (116)

Italy Super Cup 2017

Juventus 2 Lazio 3

Dybala (2)

Ciro Immobile (2), Murgia

Last season's Champions League 2016-1017

Last season's Europa League (2016-2017)

Photo: Pepe Guardiola

By Thomas Rodenbücher - duke-0525, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=34397918