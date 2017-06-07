Pravda.ru

News » Anomalous phenomena

Russian researcher finds Nazi bunkers and Hitler's submarines in Antarctica

07.06.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russian researcher finds Nazi bunkers and Hitler's submarines in Antarctica. 60646.jpeg
YouTube screencap

Russian researcher, radio amateur and ufologist from Nizhny Tagil, Valentin Degtyarev, has announced a new "discovery." When analysing satellite photos of Antarctica, he found a Nazi bunker and Adolf Hitler's submarines on the continent.

It goes about a cave in the area of Queen Maud Land. The Russian ufologist is certain that the cave is an entrance to "Hitler's last outpost."

Degtyarev said that the Germans were exploring the area during the 1930s. Nazis had delivered a lot of cargo to the ice continent, including concentration camp prisoners, the researcher believes.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Hitler's son lived in France
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russian researcher finds Nazi bunkers and Hitler's submarines in Antarctica
Russian researcher finds Nazi bunkers and Hitler's submarines in Antarctica
Russian researcher, radio amateur and ufologist from Nizhny Tagil, Valentin Degtyarev, has announced a new "discovery."
Foreigners can visit Russia without visas for FIFA Confederation Cup
Foreigners can visit Russia without visas for FIFA Confederation Cup
A fan ID will be enough for foreign citizens to enter the territory of the Russian Federation without a visa. The fan ID will thus replace their passport
Russia considers changing national anthem to 'God save the Tsar!' Russia considers changing national anthem to 'God save the Tsar!'

Video

Society

Russian researcher finds Nazi bunkers and Hitler s submarines in Antarctica
Russian researcher finds Nazi bunkers and Hitler's submarines in Antarctica
Russian woman sentenced in Dubai for showing finger gesture to American driver
Russian woman sentenced in Dubai for showing finger gesture to American driver
Family of symbol of Aleppo s suffering announce support for Bashar Assad
Family of 'symbol of Aleppo's suffering' announce support for Bashar Assad
Champions League: Real wins Clash of Titans
Champions League: Real wins Clash of Titans
Fame and the African American man
Fame and the African American man
Every third Russian smokes
Every third Russian smokes

Popular photos

World

Ukraine wants USA to stop Russia’s Nord Stream 2 project
Ukraine wants USA to stop Russia’s Nord Stream 2 project
Breaking ties with Qatar: A strange Arab conflict
Breaking ties with Qatar: A strange Arab conflict
North Korean media claim USA prepares to attack DPRK
North Korean media claim USA prepares to attack DPRK
USA declassifies Israel s secret plans to drop nuclear bomb on Egypt
USA declassifies Israel's secret plans to drop nuclear bomb on Egypt
Russian diplomats spy everywhere, even in US deserts and beaches
Russian diplomats spy everywhere, even in US deserts and beaches
Russian diplomatic property in USA to be deprived of immunity
Russian diplomatic property in USA to be deprived of immunity

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service