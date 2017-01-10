Pravda.ru

News » Anomalous phenomena

Chilean military declassify sensational video of UFO encounter

10.01.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Chilean military declassify sensational video of UFO encounter. 59574.jpeg
AP photo

Unidentified flying objects appear in the sky over Chile more frequently than in any other part of the world. The frequency of the appearance of UFOs in the region has led to the establishment of a special committee to analyze the information about unusual sightings in the atmosphere.

The Committee for the Study of Anomalous Aerial Phenomena (CEFAA) is a public organization, a member of the Civil Aeronautics Department under the jurisdiction of the Chilean Air Force. The website of the committee contains an extensive selection of photos and written materials about encounters with UFOs all over the world.

The CEFAA has released a sensational video of one of such encounters.

On November 11, 2014, pilots spotted a strange object during a mission to patrol the coastal sector to the west ofа the Chilean capital of Santiago. The object was described as a flat elongated structure with two thermal centers. Ground radars did not detect the object.

The object disappeared in the clouds as suddenly as it appeared. Having studied all the details, CEFAA experts found that the object was neither a bird, nor a piece of space garbage, insect, aircraft, parachutist, glider or atmospheric anomaly.  Concluding the report, the committee called the object "unidentified."

Pravda.Ru 


 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Turkey may revise the question about the deployment of the airbase of the US-led international coalition in Incirlik
Dutch journalists ordered to shut their mouths on MH17 disaster
Dutch journalists ordered to shut their mouths on MH17 disaster
The police of the Netherlands detained two Dutch journalists Stephen Beck and Michel Spekkers in Amsterdam, upon their return from the Donbas. The police confiscated all the materials that the...
Before Wikileaks and Edward Snowden, there was Bobby Fischer Before Wikileaks and Edward Snowden, there was Bobby Fischer

Video

Society

Dutch journalists ordered to shut their mouths on MH17 disaster
Dutch journalists ordered to shut their mouths on MH17 disaster
Chilean military declassify sensational video of UFO encounter
Chilean military declassify sensational video of UFO encounter
Man fights his own carpet on cleaning day
Man fights his own carpet on cleaning day
How Truth Gets Lost
How Truth Gets Lost
RUSADA vs. NYT: Where is the truth?
RUSADA vs. NYT: Where is the truth?
USSR s five amazing top secret projects that were shelved
USSR's five amazing top secret projects that were shelved

Popular photos

World

US boasts of secret operations against Russia in response to cyber attacks
US 'boasts' of secret operations against Russia in response to cyber attacks
Trump plays Battleship to become master of all oceans
Trump plays Battleship to become master of all oceans
Christmas tale from CIA, NSA and FBI: Elusive Russian hacker is Putin
Christmas tale from CIA, NSA and FBI: Elusive 'Russian hacker' is Putin
US Senators threaten to isolate Russia like North Korea
US Senators threaten to isolate Russia like North Korea
Official: Russia has one of five world s most powerful cyber armies
Official: Russia has one of five world's most powerful cyber armies
Portugal: Mário Soares dies
Portugal: Mário Soares dies

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service