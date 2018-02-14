Cyclops goat born in Malaysia

A one-eyed goatling was born on a farm in the Malaysian State of Sabah.

The baby goat was born on Sunday, February 11. The owner named it Tuah Jabang. The owner of the animal, farmer Awang Rosli Mat Taib, said that the whole village came to see the newborn Cyclops goatling.

The man showed the baby goat to veterinarians, and they said that apart from the anomaly, the animal was healthy. Nevertheless, the farmer has to feed the goat with a tube because the mouth of the animal is too small to feed on its mother's milk.

This anomaly is called Cyclopia. It is a rare form of holoprosencephaly and is a congenital disorder (birth defect) characterized by the failure of the embryonic prosencephalon to properly divide the orbits of the eye into two cavities. Its incidence is 1 in 16,000 in born animals and 1 in 200 in miscarried fetuses. Most often those born with this mutation do not live long.

Pravda.Ru

