US twin sisters, who predicted 9/11 attacks, make pessimistic prediction for 2018

US prophetesses Terry and Linda Jamison made a prediction for 2018. The twin sisters, who predicted the September 11 terrorist attacks, said that next year would see an increasing number of natural disasters and terrorist attacks.

In their opinion, terrorist groups will focus on markets, shopping centres, iconic places, schools, sports events, hotels, concert venues and airports.

The Jamison sisters also predict an increase in tensions between the USA and the DPRK. Yet, a nuclear attack on the United States during Donald Trump's presidency was unlikely, they added.

