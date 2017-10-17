A strange photo found on Google Street View has generated heated discussion on the Internet recently. The photo shows a strange creature standing on the balcony of an apartment building in the city of Nancy in the north-east of France.
The creature has unusual body proportions, long hair, big eyes and a piercing look. The humanoid creature is looking directly into the camera.
Some assumed that the humanoid is a Polynesian statue or simply a non-culturally valuable figure that was put on the balcony to scare people in the street. Naturally, some people assumed that the human-like creature in the picture is an extraterrestrial or mythical creature. Interestingly, the photo of the creature was subsequently blurred.
Pravda.Ru
Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru
The aggravation of the relationship between Russia and the USA that started unfolding during the presidency of Barack Obama has evolved into a real war during the arrival of Donald Trump. The United States has conducted a series of powerful attacks on Russia in the economic field. However, it is the EU that poses the biggest threat for the US
Modern European monarchy is, perhaps, one of the most discussed topics in relation to Europe. Some are happy about the cultivated tradition and strongly support the monarchy in the EU, while some are very unhappy with the ruling family and call it a sham. The latter are largely right as the monarchs have forgotten about their responsibilities
The World Health Organization has issued an alert that Bubonic and Pneumonic Plague are back, ravaging Madagascar since August this year, causing panic in the heavily populated coastal cities. In total there have been 131 cases and 24 deaths. Despite this, the WHO as usual has advised against any travel or trade restrictions.