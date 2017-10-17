World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Google Street View photo shows bizarre humanoid creature on balcony

Society » Anomalous phenomena

A strange photo found on Google Street View has generated heated discussion on the Internet recently. The photo shows a strange creature standing on the balcony of an apartment building in the city of Nancy in the north-east of France.

The creature has unusual body proportions, long hair, big eyes and a piercing look. The humanoid creature is looking directly into the camera.

Some assumed that the humanoid is a Polynesian statue or simply a non-culturally valuable figure that was put on the balcony to scare people in the street. Naturally, some people assumed that the human-like creature in the picture is an extraterrestrial or mythical creature. Interestingly, the photo of the creature was subsequently blurred.

