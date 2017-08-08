Pravda.ru

News » Family

Strong Russian women dream of men like Putin

08.08.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Strong Russian women dream of men like Putin. 61001.jpeg
AP photo

French journalist Moren Demidoff looked into the problem of the place of women in the modern-day  Russian society. In her opinion, the situation can be described by the saying "A man is the head, a woman is the neck".

The researcher noted that Russian females are very patriotic, they are strong-willed and dream of men "like Putin." At the same time, Russian women do not resist roles of the mother and housewife thus demonstrating their femininity. As for the issue of financial well-being, Russian women willingly entrust this question to their husbands, French publication La Croix wrote.

The French journalist was surprised to find out that with such a distribution of roles, Russian women are convinced that it is them, who make all important decisions in the society. Despite their  financial dependence on the partner, a woman can drive her husband out of the house, file for divorce and take children away.  Many Russian women successfully combine maternity and education, open their own business and compete with men for leadership while staying caring wives and loving mothers.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

BRICS countries strike fatal blow on US dollar supremacy
BRICS countries strike fatal blow on US dollar supremacy
The United States has declared a war of sanctions on Russia and continues putting trade pressure on China. It is not ruled out that the USA will restrict supplies of steel products from China. In...
President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills
President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills
President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has recently attracted media attention for his machismo
Drunk man attacks Russian journalist on the air. Video Drunk man attacks Russian journalist on the air. Video

Video

Society

In St. Petersburg, man has not left his apartment since USSR s collapse
In St. Petersburg, man has not left his apartment since USSR's collapse
Russians suddenly lose their sympathies to Donald Trump
Russians suddenly lose their sympathies to Donald Trump
Passenger aircraft landing in stormy wind at Melbourne airport - Video
Passenger aircraft landing in stormy wind at Melbourne airport - Video
Soldier who collapsed during Poroshenko s inauguration abandoned to the whims of fate
Soldier who collapsed during Poroshenko's inauguration abandoned to the whims of fate
Searching for Putin s billions
Searching for Putin's billions
Strong Russian women dream of men like Putin
Strong Russian women dream of men like Putin

Popular photos

World

BRICS countries strike fatal blow on US dollar supremacy
BRICS countries strike fatal blow on US dollar supremacy
President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills
President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills
Iraq stands on the brink another devastating war
Iraq stands on the brink another devastating war
North Korea to unveil powerful hydrogen bomb in six months
North Korea to unveil powerful hydrogen bomb in six months
Ukraine fears Russia s retaliation for the abolishment of visa-free regime
Ukraine fears Russia's retaliation for the abolishment of visa-free regime
EU extends sanctions against Russia because of Siemens turbines
EU extends sanctions against Russia because of Siemens turbines

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service