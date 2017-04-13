Pravda.ru

News » Family

TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son

13.04.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son. Franklins
AP Photo

A couple is being tried in the US for killing their adopted son after having watched a Manchester by the Sea film. Ernest and Heather Franklin murdered their son within two hours after they had watched the film, according to the Attorney Joseph McBride.

Parents picked up the idea to conceal traces of the crime with the help of fire from the film. A 16-year-old disabled teenager died before being burnt. Ernest Franklin claimed that he had been walking with his dog during the fire, while his wife reported that she had been in a shop as a hero of the Manchester by the Sea. Franklins were charged with murder, arson and forging of evidence.

The Manchester by the Sea film tells a story of a man who sets fire by chance under which his children die. The film has got Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, while Casey Affleck has become the best actor.

Also read: Russia may let US parents adopt Russian orphans again

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


Russia no longer sells its children to U.S.
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea may have the ability to launch missiles with warheads filled with nerve gas, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said. the USA supposedly considers only two options for the situation to...
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
A couple is being tried in the US for killing their adopted son after having watched a Manchester by the Sea film. Ernest and Heather Franklin murdered their son within two hours after they had...
North Korea readies for war? Kim Jong-un orders evacuation of Pyongyang North Korea readies for war? Kim Jong-un orders evacuation of Pyongyang

Video

Society

TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
Terrifying monument to toothache installed in St. Petersburg dental clinic
Terrifying monument to toothache installed in St. Petersburg dental clinic
Syrian events demonstrate collapse of analytical journalism in the West
Syrian events demonstrate collapse of analytical journalism in the West
Yuri Gagarin’s smile remains symbol of space exploration
Yuri Gagarin’s smile remains symbol of space exploration
Champions League Quarter Finals
Champions League Quarter Finals
BeCyberSafe: Researchers create new tools to help fight cyberbullying
BeCyberSafe: Researchers create new tools to help fight cyberbullying

Popular photos

World

North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
Russia s Pacific Fleet flagship Varyag arrives at South Korea port of Pusan
Russia's Pacific Fleet flagship Varyag arrives at South Korea port of Pusan
Russian warships return to Mediterranean Sea
Russian warships return to Mediterranean Sea
Who gassed the Syrian children?
Who gassed the Syrian children?
Syria missile attack: Too many bombs, too little destruction
Syria missile attack: Too many bombs, too little destruction
Tillerson offers Russia a choice: US or Assad
Tillerson offers Russia a choice: US or Assad

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service