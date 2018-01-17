Doctors name most harmful footwear

Women's high heel stiletto shoes can cause foot deformities if worn frequently, chief traumatologist, orthopedist of the Department of Health of Moscow, Professor Vadim Dubrov said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta.

According to the doctor, there is no such thing as absolutely "harmful" footwear. However, there are shoes that one should wear only occasionally.

A person's predisposition to flatfoot and foot deformities is one of the key factors for healthy feet. The only place in the world where the rate of foot deformities is about the same among both men and women is Texas, the USA, where people wear pointy and heeled cowboy boots. In Polynesia, heavy deformities of the foot are extremely rare, because everyone walks either barefoot or in comfy sandals, the professor said.

The optimum height of the heel is 2-4 centimeters (about one-two inches). Wearing high heel shoes can serve an additional factor that influences the development of flat feet. In every case, however, one should proceed from individual peculiarities and predispositions.

Pravda.Ru