Backstreet abortions kill 50,000 women every year

Experts of the World Health Organization said that as many as 25 million women resort to backstreet abortions every year.

97% of abortions performed without medical control are conducted in countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America, the organization said in its recent report timed to the Global Day of Action for Access to Safe and Legal Abortion.

Complications that may ensue as a result of such surgeries kill nearly 50,000 women every year.

The need for abortions does not reduce in the countries where abortions are banned on a state level. Only one of every four abortions does not lead to negative consequences even in the countries where abortions are allowed.

Abortion is still considered a crime in a number of countries, where women can be jailed for terminating pregnancy.

Pravda.Ru