Pravda.ru

News » Family

Backstreet abortions kill 50,000 women every year

29.09.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Backstreet abortions kill 50,000 women every year. 61374.jpeg

Experts of the World Health Organization said that as many as 25 million women resort to backstreet abortions every year.

97% of abortions performed without medical control are conducted in countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America, the organization said in its recent report timed to the Global Day of Action for Access to Safe and Legal Abortion.

Complications that may ensue as a result of such surgeries kill nearly 50,000 women every year.

The need for abortions does not reduce in the countries where abortions are banned on a state level. Only one of every four abortions does not lead to negative consequences even in the countries where abortions are allowed.

Abortion is still considered a crime in a number of countries, where women can be jailed for terminating pregnancy.

Pravda.Ru


Dr. Paul Cameron: Sexual madness is enveloping the West
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Backstreet abortions kill 50,000 women every year
Backstreet abortions kill 50,000 women every year
Experts of the World Health Organization said that as many as 25 million women resort to backstreet abortions every year
The Kurds deserve their independence like no one else
The Kurds deserve their independence like no one else
For some reason, the decision of the population of Catalonia to hold a similar referendum does not cause such outrage in the international community and neighbouring states. Yet, Iraqi rulers, Iranian...
Japanese scientists predict destruction of American continent Japanese scientists predict destruction of American continent

Video

Society

Backstreet abortions kill 50,000 women every year
Backstreet abortions kill 50,000 women every year
Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell
Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell
Animal trainer fights walrus at sea aquarium in Russia
Animal trainer fights walrus at sea aquarium in Russia
Our planet: Whose is it? Who owns the green Earth?
Our planet: Whose is it? Who owns the green Earth?
Dead whale causes commotion in Russia s Far East
Dead whale causes commotion in Russia's Far East
John Tefft, aka Mr. Pelmeni, says Spasibo and Do svidaniya
John Tefft, aka Mr. Pelmeni, says 'Spasibo' and 'Do svidaniya'

Popular photos

World

The Kurds deserve their independence like no one else
The Kurds deserve their independence like no one else
The truth about the division of Korea
The truth about the division of Korea
Russia s S-400 air defence systems for NATO armies
Russia's S-400 air defence systems for NATO armies
Fire Could Not Have Collapsed WTC: Scientists for 9/11 Truth
Fire Could Not Have Collapsed WTC: Scientists for 9/11 Truth
Alternative for Germany: Proud of Hitler and Third Reich
Alternative for Germany: Proud of Hitler and Third Reich
North Korea may trigger eruption of active volcano
North Korea may trigger eruption of active volcano

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service