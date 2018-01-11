The share of Russians opposed to extramarital sex, abortions and same-sex relationships has reached its maximum since the time when the research on the topic started 20 years ago, Levada Center said on January 11.
As many as 68 percent of respondents expressed their negative attitude to having sex outside marriage (in 1998 - 50 percent). Eighty-one percent of respondents expressed their utterly negative attitude to same-sex marriage (in 1998 - 68 percent).
A third of female respondents expressed their opposition to abortions, even if they are caused by low incomes. As a rule, female village residents are more tolerant of abortions due to poverty. In general, women are more conservative about the topic of sexual relations than men. Men are traditionally more loyal to the issue of adultery.
The number of those opposed to abortion is larger among those, who call themselves Orthodox, but do not go to church (35 percent) than among those who follow church canons (16 percent).
The survey was conducted in December 2017 with the participation of 1,600 adults in 137 settlements in 48 regions of Russia. Earlier, similar studies were conducted in 1998 and 2008.
Pravda.Ru
The great Western media showed to the world the recent protests and street demonstrations in various cities of Iran as a general revolt against established power and motivated by the noblest of reasons: misery. Teheran's government in recent years would have failed to guarantee a dignified life to the population, in defending above all the weaker part of the Iranian people. The citizens of Iran would then protest as exasperated.
From June 2015 to June 2017, Russia's gold reserves increased from $316 billion to $412 billion, while the Reserve Fund declined from $76 billion to $16 billion
Those countries taking part in this year's Winter Olympics in South Korea are free to do so. Russia is not because the athletes have been arbitrarily banned. Thank God for that. Who would want to celebrate the Olympics in a country where dogs are tortured to death then consumed in an orgy of butchery? Reader discretion advised.