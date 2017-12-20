Western media paid attention to a video made inside a taxi cab in St. Petersburg, when a young couple, being under the influence of alcohol, started having sex in the back seat of the taxi cab. The young people did not pay any attention to the driver, who turned out to be a video blogger. The driver uploaded the video of the incident on the Internet.
The video shows the passengers - a man and a woman - getting inside a cab and telling the driver the address. The couple could not contain their passion and started having sex during the ride, while the driver is seen giggling.
The cab driver was a bit confused, but he was not saying anything to the happy couple, until the male passenger asked him to leave the car for about ten minutes. The driver flatly refused and offered the couple to go look for a hotel number or a pub.
When the passengers left, the annoyed driver called them "animals," who wanted to "throw some yoghurt around."
Russian cosmonaut Sergei Ryazansky, who has recently returned from the International Space Station, said that open space has a typical smell of metal welding
The forecast focuses on the continuing decline in prices on oil because of the growing popularity of electric vehicle
So the Pentagon did have a UFO project and it was based on evidence. New light has been shed on the age-old mystery surrounding the famous "weather balloons", flashing lights and hovering objects. The program ran this decade and was funded by millions of dollars.