Pravda.ru

News » Showbiz

Eurovision likely to be moved to Berlin at the very last moment

05.04.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Eurovision likely to be moved to Berlin at the very last moment. 60172.jpeg

The chief of the European Broadcasting Union, Ingrid Deltenre, admitted in a conversation with Russian pranksters Alexei Stolyarov and Vladimir Kuznetsov that Eurovision could be  moved to Berlin if Ukraine did not let Russia's Julia Samoilova take part in the contest. When saying so, Deltenre believed that she was speaking with Ukrainian Prime Minister Vladimir Groisman.

During the conversation, she stated that it was unacceptable to exclude participants from the song contest and added that Ukraine would have its reputation damaged if the country refused to let Julia Samoilova enter Kiev. Deltenre also said that Kiev may lose its chance to host Eurovision at the very last moment. According to her, if Samoilova does not go to Ukraine, Eurovision 2017 will take place in Germany, where everything has already been prepared for the event.

If the song contest is moved to Berlin, Kiev will not be able to host it for the next two years, the official added, Life reports.

Earlier, the head of the European Broadcasting Union Ingrid Deltenre stated that the current situation caused discontent among European broadcasters. A number of countries were intended to boycott Eurovision in Kiev.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Turkish President Erdogan falls victim of prank call
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

CIA engaged in St. Petersburg terror act?
CIA engaged in St. Petersburg terror act?
A terror act has been carried out in the subway of St. Petersburg. At least 10 people have been reported dead. Christoph R. Hörstel, Government & Business Consultant, has commented Pravda.Ru on the...
Putin in the Arctic: Your turn, Mr. Trump
Putin in the Arctic: Your turn, Mr. Trump
The meeting in Arkhangelsk showed that Russia intends to control all security issues in its Arctic zone, which, by the way, may soon expand significantly - by 1.2 million square kilometers. Today...
Fearless man hugs and then rides brown bear Fearless man hugs and then rides brown bear

Video

Society

Fearless man hugs and then rides brown bear
Fearless man hugs and then rides brown bear
Spanish restaurant refuses to serve 100 Russian women
Spanish restaurant refuses to serve 100 Russian women
Eurovision likely to be moved to Berlin at the very last moment
Eurovision likely to be moved to Berlin at the very last moment
Ancient secret room found in Moscow center
Ancient secret room found in Moscow center
Russians own over 7 million units of weaponry
Russians own over 7 million units of weaponry
Israeli primaries suspended because of Britney Spears
Israeli primaries suspended because of Britney Spears

Popular photos

World

Hackers steal plan of US war against North Korea
Hackers steal plan of US war against North Korea
Alaska wants to go back to Russia?
Alaska wants to go back to Russia?
Why is Rex Tillerson coming to Moscow?
Why is Rex Tillerson coming to Moscow?
Why NATO plays a game of Russian threat
Why NATO plays a game of Russian threat
World reacts to St. Petersburg metro bombings
World reacts to St. Petersburg metro bombings
Russia sets Far Eastern aerospace forces on high alert
Russia sets Far Eastern aerospace forces on high alert

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service