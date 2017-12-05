World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Child model from Russia ranked most beautiful girl in the world

Society » Showbiz

Child model from the city of Perm in Russia's Urals, Anastasia Knyazeva, was named "the most beautiful girl in the world."

Child model from Russia ranked most beautiful girl in the world. 61627.jpeg
Anastasia Knyazeva. Source: Facebook

The Russian girl has thus taken the title from French teen model Thylane Léna Rose Blondeau, The Daily Mail wrote.  

Anastasia (Nastya) Knyazeva is a member of President Kids Management agency.

In July 2015, the girl's mother, Anna Knyazeva, a former model, started an Instagram account for her daughter. The pictures of the six-year-old immediately attracted a lot of attention as people admired Nastya's big blue eyes and nutbrown hair.

The little girl already cooperates with several brands of children's clothing. She has over 500,000 followers on Instagram. Anastasia Knyazeva started her career at the age of four and had her first contracts at five.

Also read: Child models: Disgusting or natural?

9-year-old Russian child voted world's most beautiful girl

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

