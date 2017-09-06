Pravda.ru

News » Showbiz

The Game of Thrones star unveils secrets of show's success

06.09.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
The Game of Thrones star unveils secrets of show's success. 61212.jpeg

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays one of the main roles in the hugely popular "The Game of Thrones" TV show, shared his opinion about the success of the series.

In a recent interview, Coster-Waldau, who plays the role of Jaime Lannister, said that the success of the TV show is largely based on the fact that it unfolds in a parallel universe, in a fantasy world, where there are many characters that viewers can associate themselves with.

"The Game of Thrones" is known for very unexpected turns of events, after which viewers are left to wonder how events are going to develop further.

Speaking about Season 8, the actor said that main characters of the show would be killed and then revived to join the Night King's army.

Nothing has been reported yet about the date for Season 8 of "The Game of Thrones" to premiere.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Ufologists find buildings on Mars
Ufologists find buildings on Mars
The video and photo materials taken by Curiosity Martian rover show rocky structures reminiscent of a city
Germany to get rid of US warheads on its territory
Germany to get rid of US warheads on its territory
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel supported the initiative of the leader of the Social Democratic Party, Martin Schultz, about the export of US nuclear warheads from the territory of Germany
Russia will never let Iran obtain nuclear weapons Russia will never let Iran obtain nuclear weapons

Video

Society

Human behavior: Obscene in the past, decent today
Human behavior: Obscene in the past, decent today
Robbie Williams suddenly cancels his shows in Russia
Robbie Williams suddenly cancels his shows in Russia
Why is there such a Lack of Wisdom among World Leaders and Governments?
Why is there such a Lack of Wisdom among World Leaders and Governments?
The Game of Thrones star unveils secrets of show s success
The Game of Thrones star unveils secrets of show's success
Tourists film aircraft coming in for landing amid three tornadoes above Black Sea
Tourists film aircraft coming in for landing amid three tornadoes above Black Sea
America s Judases
America's Judases

Popular photos

World

Germany to get rid of US warheads on its territory
Germany to get rid of US warheads on its territory
Russia will never let Iran obtain nuclear weapons
Russia will never let Iran obtain nuclear weapons
Russia and China warn against chaos and war on Korean Peninsula
Russia and China warn against 'chaos and war' on Korean Peninsula
Xi Jinping: BRICS countries end domination of the West
Xi Jinping: BRICS countries end domination of the West
Israel and Kurdistan - what do they have in common?
Israel and Kurdistan - what do they have in common?
Americans want Trump to recognise George Soros terrorist
Americans want Trump to recognise George Soros terrorist

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service