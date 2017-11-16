To celebrate Titanic's 20th anniversary, heartbreaking cut footage has been released

The footage from the movie "Titanic" that was not included in the final version of the motion picture was uploaded on the Internet.





The Mirror published the footage that film director James Cameron had to cut because of requirements of the distribution company.

Paramount insisted cutting the material, as the company had no idea what to do with a five-hour film.

The footage was cut from the closing scenes of the film, when Rose Dowson is being rescued on board from a lifesaving boat.

The premiere of one of the most outstanding films in history, "Titanic," took place 20 years ago. The film is still ranked second on the list of top grossing films after holding the lead on the list for 12 years. No other motion picture has ever been able to beat Titanic's record of eleven Oscar awards.

