World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Will Smith tells of his trip to Russia in a video

Society » Showbiz

Will Smith, an American actor and musician, has published a video on his YouTube channel, in which he told the story of his trip to Moscow during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Will Smith tells of his trip to Russia in a video. 62755.png
Source: YouTube screencap

The video titled "How I Lost My Voice Before the World Cup" tells the story of Smith's trip to Russia, where he appeared as a musical guest to perform the official song of the tournament - "Live It Up." Will Smith performs the song together with Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi.

When traveling around Moscow in a car, Will Smith says that his quest would be to find black people in Russia. When he asked the question to his Russian driver, the latter was puzzled and could only say "I don't know where they actually are, but we have them."

The actor also walks around Red Square, where people recognize him instantly and start screaming his name in excitement. The video shows the actor as a very fan-friendly and bubbly person, which is probably one of the reasons why so many people around the world love him.  

The video also shows Will Smith having fun in a night club, rehearsing for the performance, drinking tea in the dressing room and giving a press conference.

"It was really special World Cup. Great talents, beautiful people, new friends. This is just pure happiness. Can I ask for more than that? Spasibo!" Will Smith says in the end of the video.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics world cup 2018 foreigners visiting Russia
Comments
Topical Analytics
Economics
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Columnists
The Sham called Democracy
Europe
Putin in Austria: Europe doesn't like Russia very much, but it is fed up with USA too
News All >
Readers' top
Ukraine dreams of what it can do to Crimea after winning war with Russia
Who loses and wins most from Caspian Sea division
Russia to build major naval base on the coast of Caspian Sea
Ukraine and PMC Blackwater to poison Donbass with radioactive waste
Why Russia continues investing in US public debt
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Politics
Russia starts Star Wars first. USA concerned and puzzled

The behavior of the Russian inspector satellite, which was launched in the autumn of 2017, puzzles military officials in the United States

Russia starts Star Wars first. USA concerned and puzzled
USA and Turkey: The elephant kicks the barking pug aside
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
USA and Turkey: The elephant kicks the barking pug aside
Americas
US sanctions to kill Russian banks and sovereign debt?
Technologies and discoveries
Pilot shares his impressions after flying Su-57 fifth-generation fighter
Americas
US sanctions to kill Russian banks and sovereign debt?

When the bill was submitted to Congress on August 2, the reason for imposing the new sanctions on Russia was based on Russia's alleged interference in the US presidential election in 2016, but then something clicked

US sanctions to kill Russian banks and sovereign debt?
Ukraine dreams of what it can do to Crimea after winning war with Russia
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine dreams of what it can do to Crimea after winning war with Russia
Former USSR
Who loses and wins most from Caspian Sea division
Politics
Russia to build major naval base on the coast of Caspian Sea
News from the Kremlin
Details of Putin-Merkel surprise meeting unveiled

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel plan to discuss a variety of topical issues

Details of Putin-Merkel surprise meeting unveiled
Putin to attend wedding ceremony of Austrian Foreign Minister
News from the Kremlin
Putin to attend wedding ceremony of Austrian Foreign Minister
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine and PMC Blackwater to poison Donbass with radioactive waste
Real life stories
Boy loses hand when jumping into the river
Dmitry Sudakov Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Sham called Democracy Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Putin in Austria: Europe doesn't like Russia very much, but it is fed up with USA too Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Ukraine and PMC Blackwater to poison Donbass with radioactive waste
Who loses and wins most from Caspian Sea division
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
The Sham called Democracy
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Melania Trump starstruck when shaking hands with Putin
Melania Trump starstruck when shaking hands with Putin
Ukraine dreams of what it can do to Crimea after winning war with Russia
Details of Putin-Merkel surprise meeting unveiled
Ukraine dreams of what it can do to Crimea after winning war with Russia
Why Russia continues investing in US public debt
Ukraine dreams of what it can do to Crimea after winning war with Russia
The Sham called Democracy
Ukraine dreams of what it can do to Crimea after winning war with Russia
Who loses and wins most from Caspian Sea division
Who loses and wins most from Caspian Sea division
Ukraine and PMC Blackwater to poison Donbass with radioactive waste
Ukraine dreams of what it can do to Crimea after winning war with Russia
Who loses and wins most from Caspian Sea division
Who loses and wins most from Caspian Sea division
Ukraine dreams of what it can do to Crimea after winning war with Russia
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.