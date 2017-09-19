Pravda.ru

News » Showbiz

Maria Sharapova shares secrets of her private life

19.09.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Maria Sharapova shares secrets of her private life. 61298.jpeg

Famous Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova wrote a story of her relationship with Slovenian basketball player Sasha Vujacic.

In her autobiographical book "Unstoppable: My Life So Far" Sharapova candidly wrote that she had not had a serious relationship until she was 22. She met Vujacic in late 2009 at her friend's BBQ party, who specifically invited the basketball player to meet Maria.

In the book, Maria Sharapova wrote that she liked Vujacic as soon as he entered the house. She confessed that they could understand each other, like only athletes could. However, the relationship did not develop very well. For example, Vujacic always wanted Maria to stay at his house, even though Sharapova's larger and cozier house was just across the street in LA.

Maria Sharapova believes that it was Sasha's masculine peculiarity or peculiarity of his Eastern European origin. She said that he always wanted to take the lead and control everything. According to her, Vujacic did not like to think about the fact that Sharapova was making a lot more money, that she was a lot more important and bigger in the tennis world than he was in the world of basketball.

Sharapova's engagement with Sasha Vujacic did not mean that the couple was ready to tie the knot. It was just a way to celebrate their love in the Slavic or rather Eastern European style, she writes.

Maria Sharapova's fame, fortune and success were becoming a greater problem for her boyfriend. In the long run, Maria started feeling trapped.

During a speech at an award ceremony after her victory at Roland Garros in 2012, Sharapova did not thank her boyfriend, and the couple split soon afterwards.

Pravda.Ru

 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Soviet Su-27 fighter aircraft crashes mysteriously near Area 51 in Nevada
Soviet Su-27 fighter aircraft crashes mysteriously near Area 51 in Nevada
The incident occurred on September 5, but no details were reported. According to the official press release from USAF Nellis base in Nevada, pilot Eric Schultz was killed
Iran challenges Israel to play game of Battleship
Iran challenges Israel to play game of Battleship
Israel will do everything possible to prevent the creation of a Shiite corridor between Iran and Syria, Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said. To give some weight to the warning, Israel...
Russia is back to the Middle East, seriously and forever Russia is back to the Middle East, seriously and forever

Video

Society

Twenty interesting facts about Russia that you never knew before
Twenty interesting facts about Russia that you never knew before
Hurricane Harvey washes ashore deepwater monster in Texas
Hurricane Harvey washes ashore deepwater monster in Texas
Swedish woman grows buttocks 70 inches around
Swedish woman grows buttocks 70 inches around
Matilda: Unwanted controversial movie about last Russian emperor
Matilda: Unwanted controversial movie about last Russian emperor
How to make your way out of a coffin if you were buried alive
How to make your way out of a coffin if you were buried alive
Europa: Zenit scores five away goals
Europa: Zenit scores five away goals

Popular photos

World

Iran challenges Israel to play game of Battleship
Iran challenges Israel to play game of Battleship
Russia is back to the Middle East, seriously and forever
Russia is back to the Middle East, seriously and forever
China suddenly builds sixth-generation fighter jet with Russia s help
China suddenly builds sixth-generation fighter jet with Russia's help
Where is God when exceptional America needs him?
Where is God when exceptional America needs him?
US sends two strategic bombers to Europe as Russia launches major drills
US sends two strategic bombers to Europe as Russia launches major drills
Democracy in America Is Pure Fantasy: Stephen Lendman
Democracy in America Is Pure Fantasy: Stephen Lendman

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service