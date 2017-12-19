Anna Kournikova gives birth to twins making Enrique Iglesias a happy dad

Russia's former tennis star and model Anna Kournikova gave birth to twins after 16 years of relationship with her no less famous boyfriend - Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias.





Kournikova, 36, gave birth to a boy and a girl, whom the parents named Nicholas and Lucy.

The couple has managed to keep Anna's pregnancy secret for nine months. Kournikova was leading a secluded way of life and did not make any public appearances at all. Her last photo with Iglesias was made in November, 2016.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are still not married, even though they have been together since 2001. It is also believed that the couple is engaged.

Journalists have repeatedly announced Kournikova's pregnancy in the past, but they were wrong every time. Anna's first "pregnancy" was reported in 2001, when she missed a tournament due to an injury. Six years ago, The Daily Mail announced the same having studied Kournikova's photo, in which she was wearing a swimsuit.

Anna Kournikova has not had many trophies in the history of tennis, even though she is believed to be one of the brightest female stars in tennis. She finished her tennis career at age 21 because of injuries.

