Pravda.ru

News » Showbiz

Hollywood tries to get rid of Putin in Russia-related releases

20.07.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Hollywood tries to get rid of Putin in Russia-related releases. 60880.jpeg

Hollywood producers have removed the image of Russian President Putin from motion pictures  "Kursk" and "Red Sparrow." Putin's image fro these films has been removed to avoid possible consequences. The creators of the films said that they did so over the fear to be attacked by Russian hackers, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

In "The Red Sparrow", which tells the story of a Russian spy, a double agent, Putin plays a key role. Yet, the creators of the film have decided not to portray his image in the film despite all the immense attention that Russia had been getting after the US presidential election.

The scenario of the film about the Kursk submarine disaster, which sank in the Barents Sea in 2000, initially contained the image of Putin, but it was taken out as well. According to the publication, making a film, in which Putin looks like a fool would be a disaster for a studio.

Vladimir Putin himself does not seem to be much interested in Hollywood films. He has admitted recently that he fell asleep when watching Oliver Stone's "The Putin Interviews" on a plane to Russia.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

US readies to sink Russian submarines in the Black Sea
US readies to sink Russian submarines in the Black Sea
The US combat aviation has taken control of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. This is the legend of Sea Breeze 2017 international sea drills that started in the Black Sea on July 10. American patrol...
Russian MiG-31 shoot down cruise missile in stratosphere
Russian MiG-31 shoot down cruise missile in stratosphere
The missile was launched from the water area of the Sea of Okhotsk. It was flying at an altitude of more than 12 kilometers at a speed three times the speed of sound
Ukraine collapses officially: Donetsk and Luhansk republics create their own state Ukraine collapses officially: Donetsk and Luhansk republics create their own state

Video

Society

Russians name their biggest fears
Russians name their biggest fears
I m an idiot and I vote
I'm an idiot and I vote
Fidget spinners annoy Russian supervisory agencies
Fidget spinners annoy Russian supervisory agencies
Do modern children deserve their careless childhood?
Do modern children deserve their careless childhood?
Russians describe their attitude to Ukraine
Russians describe their attitude to Ukraine
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts

Popular photos

World

Ukraine collapses officially: Donetsk and Luhansk republics create their own state
Ukraine collapses officially: Donetsk and Luhansk republics create their own state
The impeachment of Trump
The impeachment of Trump
Turkey and Israel challenge the rule of Russia s Gazprom in Europe
Turkey and Israel challenge the rule of Russia's Gazprom in Europe
Will the era of USA s impunity end?
Will the era of USA's impunity end?
Russia s African comeback: Better late than never
Russia's African comeback: Better late than never
Ukrainians wait for 13 hours in hot cars to enter Crimea for holidays
Ukrainians wait for 13 hours in hot cars to enter Crimea for holidays

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service