Pravda.ru

News » Showbiz

Angelina Jolie to divorce Brad Pitt. French actress is the cause

20.09.2016 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Angelina Jolie to divorce Brad Pitt. French actress is the cause. 58874.jpeg

Will Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are going to divorce right after their wedding anniversary. Western media reports that the main cause of it is Jolie's jelousy of Pitt's romance with french actress Marion Cotillard.

Recently the western media dropped a new bombshell. One of the most famous Hollywood couples - actors Brad Pitt and his wife Angelina Jolie - for the past months face the rumors of a possibility of their divorce. 

Fans have noticed a connection between Pitt and actress Marion Cotillard and that is why they blame this romance of ruining the famous "Brangelina" relationship.

Although the insider didn't reveal who Jolie was jealous of, rumors continue to swirl regarding the chemistry, both on-screen and off, between Brad Pitt and his Allied co-star, Marion Cotillard.

"For a while, the excitement of getting married masked their troubles, but lately, they've been having explosive fights. Neither of them is sure that they can or should, hang on anymore", told an anonymous souce to the OK! Magazine.

Some people accuse Jolie herself of behaving herself incorrectly. She "barely eats, she guzzles wine every night and she smokes constantly," the insider added. "[Brad Pitt]'s just exhausted from spending so much energy trying to get her to take better care of herself. It's been hard to watch the woman he loves waste away."

We remind that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie began filming in 2005's Mr. & Mrs. Smith when he was still married to Jennifer Aniston, but that didn't stop them from falling in love and in spring 2005, just weeks after Aniston filed for divorce, the couple went public with their romance during an outing with Jolie's oldest adopted son Maddox, now 14, whom Pitt later adopted, in Kenya.

Pravda.Ru 

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Angelina Jolie. Collect photos of 16 year old
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Why Obama condones Duterte’s ‘son of a bitch’
Why Obama condones Duterte’s ‘son of a bitch’
Centre of the open anti-American opposition has shifted from Venezuela to the Philippines, from Hugo Chavez to Rodrigo Duterte. The latter claimed that his government would carry out an independent...
New Russia’s weapons leave US behind
New Russia’s weapons leave US behind
Political barometer is falling down. That is why more and more attention is paid to weapons. The military journalist Jacques Borde told Pravda.Ru about the newest weapons of Russia – from laser to...
US prepares an Islamic army in Kosovo US prepares an Islamic army in Kosovo

Video

Society

Assange ready to surrender to US
Assange ready to surrender to US
Ms. Clinton, Stop Russian Bear Hunting !
Ms. Clinton, Stop Russian 'Bear Hunting'!
Europa League: Sensational Hapoel, good night for Russian clubs
Europa League: Sensational Hapoel, good night for Russian clubs
Champions: Barça and Bayern thrash opponents
Champions: Barça and Bayern thrash opponents
Champions League: Away draw for CSKA
Champions League: Away draw for CSKA
Refugees and local rural women build futures
Refugees and local rural women build futures

Popular photos

World

Why Obama condones Duterte’s ‘son of a bitch’
Why Obama condones Duterte’s ‘son of a bitch’
US prepares an Islamic army in Kosovo
US prepares an Islamic army in Kosovo
Turkey rescues US special forces from ISIS
Turkey rescues US special forces from ISIS
US uses Manas base for drug traffic
US uses Manas base for drug traffic
Narva gets ‘Irish scenario’
Narva gets ‘Irish scenario’
China to block UN sanctions against DPRK
China to block UN sanctions against DPRK

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service