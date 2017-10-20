Russian anti-gay MP horrified by Playboy's first-ever transgender cover model

Irreconcilable anti-gay activist Vitaly Milonov, who became a State Duma deputy last year, could not ignore the decision of Playboy magazine to place a 26-year-old French transgender model Ines Rau on the cover of its latest issue.

According to the MP, who initiated the adoption of "anti-gay laws" first in St. Petersburg, and then in the whole country (the law bans the propaganda of homosexuality among minors), the distribution of the new issue of the magazine in Russia should be banned. Otherwise, "another bastion of morality of the Russian society" will fall, the MP claimed.

"The circulation of the magazine with a transvestite on the cover should not get on the shelves of Russian stores. If publishers are persistent, then Playboy magazine may become undesirable to any kind of distribution in our country," Vitaly Milonov warned.

According to Milonov, the magazine is likely to be added on the list of undesirable media. The MP believes that Playboy should change its information policy in Russia and prevent the propaganda of homosexuality, sex-change operations and other deviations on the verge of mental disorders.

Milonov called the transgender model on the cover of Playboy "a man who performed certain surgical procedures on himself, owing to which he remotely resembles a woman." The choice of such an individual as a cover model of the magazine is "an attempt to propagate deviation, a disrespectful gesture toward the traditional majority."

Photo source: REX/Shutterstock

